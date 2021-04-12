Politics Briefing: Trudeau meets with opposition leaders ahead of April 19 budget

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
The House of Commons resumes sitting Monday for five straight weeks, after taking a two-week break. The vast majority of MPs continue to participate remotely because of COVID-19, but the daily Question Period offers the opposition a chance to challenge the Liberal government on pandemic management and next week’s federal budget.
The return to business comes after a weekend in which both the Liberals and New Democrats held virtual policy conventions and discussed the possibility of a federal election campaign this year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole Monday morning and has an afternoon chat scheduled with Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet. The Prime Minister has said he plans to meet with all opposition leaders this week to discuss the budget, which Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will release on Monday April 19.
At a news conference Monday morning ahead of his meeting with Mr. Trudeau, Mr. O’Toole responded to the Liberal and NDP’s weekend conventions. “It’s clear the Liberals and the NDP are in a race to the left – who can be the most extreme,” he said. “If you care about trendy causes and major experiments with our economy, there are two parties for you to choose from.” Mr. O’Toole also commented on the government’s vaccine rollout, saying that it’s failing to get vaccines out to Canadians.
Green Party leader Annamie Paul spoke Monday as well, choosing to focus on the pandemic response. “We need to accept, without partisanship, that the current strategy is not working,” she said. Ms. Paul continues to push for a more co-ordinated national strategy through an intergovernmental COVID-19 task force.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Taiwan weighs in on Halifax summit award: Steven Chase (The Globe and Mail) reports that Taiwan says it would be honoured to receive an award from the Halifax International Security Forum, an annual event funded by the Canadian government. Canada has reportedly warned forum organizers that it will yank funding if the prize is given to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, apparently out of fear of offending the Chinese Communist Party.
An expert in Canada-Asian relations cautions on China: Steven Chase and Robert Fife (The Globe and Mail) report on comments from Senator Yuen Pau Woo, who leads the largest bloc in the Senate and is a former CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada in Vancouver. The Senator is warning a future U.S. deal to set free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou may not lead to the immediate release of two Canadians locked up in China – particularly if Ottawa is not seen as having played a significant role in her release.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took aim at the Liberals to wrap up the party’s weekend convention: The NDP leader said only his party can be trusted to ensure that wealthy Canadians pay their fair share in order to fund programs like pharmacare and child care.
Canada’s IT sector pushes back on new federal rules: Sean Silcoff (The Globe and Mail) reports that Canadian intellectual property professionals are warning that proposed federal regulations could devastate their profession and drive up patent costs for domestic innovators.
Mark Carney says he’ll support the Liberal Party, but no word yet on whether he’ll run: Kristy Kirkup (The Globe and Mail) reports on the former Bank of Canada Governor’s Friday night speech to the Liberal Party convention. “To me, humility means recognizing the great good fortune that I’ve had growing up and the responsibility of service that comes with that,” Mr. Carney said. “That’s why I’ll do whatever I can to support the Liberal Party in our efforts to build a better future for Canadians.”
OPINION
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) writes on this weekend’s NDP convention: “The good news for Mr. Singh is that, unlike the resolution on climate change that continues to dog Mr. O’Toole, controversy over the NDP’s resolution calling for a partial boycott of Israel will fade. But it will leave a residual concern over whether the party’s criticism of Israel reveals anti-Semitism among at least some of its members.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) says this weekend’s Liberal Party convention shows the party is itching for a chance to campaign for a majority mandate: “In three days of self-congratulatory speeches and panels at the Liberal Party’s virtual convention, one thing could be hidden no more: This is a party salivating for an election... When Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, declared himself a partisan on Saturday night, Liberals in the partisan grapevine and Twittersphere reacted with such ravenous glee that Mr. Carney might have feared they would gobble him up.”
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) says banks should shoulder more risk when it comes to insured mortgages backstopped by Canadian taxpayers: “Insured mortgages already have their own stress test. Perhaps it should be tightened, too. But if Ottawa is serious about curbing excess in the housing market, then it should also force banks and other lenders to shoulder their fair share of risk for insured home loans. Specifically, it’s time for the federal government to revisit the idea that mortgage insurance, which is ultimately backstopped by taxpayers, shouldn’t give lenders blanket protection when consumers default on insured mortgages.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop