Politics Briefing: Trudeau met with Wilson-Raybould after prosecutors had made up their minds

Until now, publicly available information had indicated that a Sept. 17 meeting between Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and then-attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould had taken place before the director of public prosecutions had decided not to make a deal with SNC-Lavalin – now it appears the meeting came after.

Court documents obtained by The Globe reveal that Kathleen Roussel, director of public prosecutions, informed SNC-Lavalin on Sept. 4 that she intended to proceed with prosecution on bribery and fraud charges.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions. We’re going to hear from Ms. Wilson-Raybould eventually. What’s not clear is how much she’ll say.

On Tuesday, the Liberal-dominated House of Commons Justice committee voted to call Ms. Wilson-Raybould to testify in hearings, but rejected opposition calls to have recently resigned principal secretary Gerald Butts or other senior Prime Minister’s Office officials appear.

The call to committee followed a surprise appearance by Ms. Wilson-Raybould in a closed-door cabinet meeting, from which she emerged to say she was still trying to determine what to say without violating solicitor-client privilege.

“As I think people can appreciate or should appreciate, the rules and laws around privilege, around confidentiality, around my responsibility as a member of Parliament, my ethical and professional responsibilities as a lawyer are layered and incredibly complicated," Ms. Wilson-Raybould told reporters.

Asked whether she was put under pressure by the PMO, she said was still consulting with her lawyer, former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell.

Meanwhile, a Globe and Mail review of lobbying records shows SNC-Lavalin met frequently with the highest ranks of the Trudeau government over the past two years. Since the beginning of 2017, SNC-Lavalin has had 19 contacts with the PMO. That’s near the top of the list of nearly 700 groups that met with the PMO over that span. Only 13 organizations had more meetings.

An unimaginable tragedy has struck a family of Syrian refugees who came to Canada in 2017: A house fire in Halifax yesterday killed the family’s seven children and critically injured the father. “The family was lovely. I can’t imagine life without those children,” said Natalie Horne, a member of the volunteer group Hants East Assisting Refugees Team.

In British Columbia, the NDP government has tabled a balanced budget that uses a predicted rise in property-tax revenue to pay for clean-energy policies asked for by the provincial Greens.

In Ottawa, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer embraced a convoy of pro-pipeline protesters who had driven their trucks in from Alberta, but the demonstration also attracted its fair share of anti-immigration views that Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi described as “hatred.”

The New York Times details the ways in which U.S. President Donald Trump has tried to derail the justice investigations looking into his political and business affairs, including Mr. Trump’s attempt to install one of his loyalists as the head of a federal prosecution.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the U.S. deployed short- or intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe, Russia would respond with its own missiles targeting European countries and the United States itself.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould: “But now there are many people inside the Liberal government willing to argue that there are lot of things she could say without violating any privilege. She could say whether she felt under pressure, for example, or whether she was asked to intervene.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on former senior PMO aide Gerald Butts: “As for Butts, was he merely taking one for the team, as others have speculated, so as to divert attention from, or even absolve, the prime minister? But how, given he insists he did nothing wrong? And who believes, whatever he did or did not do, he would have acted without the prime minister’s knowledge?”

Ti-Anna Wang (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “My heart is heavy when I think of the families of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. But if there is any good that can come from this, it is that the Canadian government can no longer excuse the actions of the Chinese Communist Party and overlook its victims. Finally, Canadians must collectively deal with the truth that the Chinese government is a vindictive regime that abuses human rights and disregards the rule of law.”

Jim Hinton and Anton Malkin (The Globe and Mail) on Chinese telecom giant Huawei: “Regardless of whether Huawei is banned, the company will still be paid handsomely for 5G technology implemented in Canada. Confused? Don’t worry, so are Canadian policy-makers. Welcome to the world of intellectual property (IP) where you can exchange ideas for money without ever having to make or sell anything.”

U.S. ambassador Kelly Craft, in The Globe and Mail, on Venezuela: “The United States is grateful to Canada for its leadership within the Lima Group and at the Organization of American States, and we commend the work of Canada and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to consolidate Lima Group measures to restore democracy in Venezuela. Moreover, Canada continues to show international leadership by pledging humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people most affected by the crisis.”

Gideon Forman (Ottawa Citizen) on the environment in this fall’s election: “Every ballot contest matters, but the consequences of getting it wrong in October would be devastating — at least where climate change is concerned. Our top priority in the remaining months of 2019 should be putting climate protection on all parties’ platforms.”

