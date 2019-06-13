Politics Briefing: Trudeau plans new White House visit

Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the White House once again next week. Two main items are on the agenda with U.S. President Donald Trump: One is co-ordinating the ratification of the new North American trade deal, which has been slow going in the U.S. Congress. The Liberals are waiting on the U.S. to ratify the deal before they proceed and Mr. Trudeau is prepared, if necessary, to recall Parliament this summer to do it. Mexico is expected to ratify it next week.

The other main item is getting Mr. Trump’s support to rebuild the unravelling relationship between Canada and China – especially given the United States’ hand in how it started. In December, Canadian police arrested Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou on the request of U.S. authorities. Her extradition case is to be heard in Canadian courts next year.

In retaliation, China arrested two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – and have begun hitting Canadian farmers by cutting the imports of products such as beef and canola.

Offering up his help is former prime minister Jean Chrétien – though his advice may not be what Mr. Trudeau wants to hear. Mr. Chretien, who has offered to serve as a special envoy to China to try to secure the release of the two detained Canadians, is floating the idea that Canada’s Justice Minister end the extradition process facing Ms. Meng. Sources say he’s been discussing the idea with Canadian business leaders.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

An advisory council headed by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins says the federal government should create a universal, single-payer public pharmacare program that would provide prescription drugs for Canadians. The program would be set up in stages, starting in 2022, and would cost about $15.3-billion a year by the time it’s fully implemented in 2027. While health care is a provincial responsibility, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said that Ottawa would have to pay for a significant portion of the plan if they expect premiers to go along with it.

The federal government has asked the courts for another extension in the use of solitary confinement in prisons. The practice is set to become illegal next week because of an earlier court decision. The federal Liberals had tabled a bill, C-83, in response to that ruling, but it is one of many bills that is currently ping-ponging between the House and the Senate in the waning days of this Parliamentary session.

The Liberals have rejected a Senate change to their access-to-information bill that would allow the information commissioner to have a ruling certified by the Federal Court.

A new poll suggests Canadians have no idea that political parties are exempt from federal privacy laws.

Elections Canada says it will monitor how provinces are wading into this fall’s federal election, but that provincial governments are not covering by election-spending laws.

A special committee of senators says the federal government needs to stop neglecting Canada’s north, and should invest in infrastructure to help the Arctic region deal with rapid changes from climate change.

The Ontario government says it would like money from Ottawa to combat money laundering, in response to the millions the federal Liberals have given B.C.

The Alberta government has served notice that it plans legislation to override the bargaining agreements for public-sector workers as part of plans to cut the province’s spending.

And in Hong Kong, Central Government Offices will be closed today and tomorrow after a police crackdown on protesters. "They were not trying to disperse us. They were trying to basically kill us,” said youth activist Nathan Law. The protests were triggered by a government plan to allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China – despite concerns over human rights and how those suspects would be treated in the Chinese justice system.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the politics of pharmacare: “Pharmacare is now an all-or-nothing kind of political issue for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, and you have to expect they will go for it all. Universal pharmacare, the prescription-drug equivalent to medicare, is going to be a big part of this fall’s federal election campaign.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the policy of pharmacare: “That 7.5 million Canadians have inadequate drug coverage is shameful and, by the panel’s reckoning, trying to fill in the gaps by expanding the mishmash of public and private drug plans that currently exists would be neither efficient nor cost-effective.”

Colleen Collins (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ environmental bill: “The Senate’s package of amendments on C-69 provides significant improvements to a bill that would otherwise bring the development of major projects – not just pipelines, but also transmission lines, ports, off-shore oil and gas and everything that depends on them – to a halt. More court challenges, more political interference in independent expert decision-making, more uncertainty would ensue. In the face of what appears as a largely partisan dismissal of much of its hard work, the Senate should stand its ground.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s trouble with the provinces: “The Prime Minister’s approach to federalism is similar to that of Pierre Trudeau, Brian Mulroney, Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin. They believed that Ottawa had the right and duty to act in the national interest, even if it meant intruding in areas of provincial jurisdiction.”

Robyn Urback (CBC) on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer: “Stephen Harper’s challenge was that he came off as too authoritarian, too controlling. Scheer’s is the opposite: he’s mild, flaccid. He’ll demand the prime minister resign — and then demand again. And wait — is that a smile?”

Andray Domise (Maclean’s) on what Trudeau has accomplished: "Politics, in other words, has long ceased to be the art of the possible for the Liberal Party. It is the art of procrastination, the art of kicking the can down the road, pledging that things will get better once we find an end to our endless crises, and simply trust that, in the face of all evidence to the contrary, we’re all in this together. "

