Politics Briefing: Trudeau responds to report that MPs are collaborating with China, India to further own interests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responding to a report that MPs are collaborating with China and India to further their own interests, says his government is intent on protecting Canadians.

During Question Period today, Trudeau detailed his government’s work on intelligence issues. “We are taking all necessary measures to protect Canadians from the threat of foreign interference,” he told the House of Commons.

Among the measures he cited the continuing inquiry into foreign interference created by his government, the introduction of a registry for foreign agents, and efforts to enable CSIS to share intelligence with all levels of government.

Earlier this week, a security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians tabled a report saying it has been told some Canadian politicians are working with India and China in what may be illegal behaviour.

Senior Parliamentary Reporter Steven Chase reports here.

Ahead of Question Period, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he would not address specific allegations or pieces of intelligence information, and that he was confident in the ability of the RCMP and CSIS to do the work required.

Asked if Canadians have a right to know who the MPs involved in the questionable behavior are, LeBlanc told a news conference on Parliament Hill that Canada’s security and intelligence agencies are doing important work with a certain requirement of confidentiality and secrecy to protect their sources and methods.

“No other Western democracy announces the details of intelligence investigations publicly, and to pretend that is a reasonable solution is not, I think, consistent with international practice or what’s necessary to protect the security of Canadians.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Ottawa’s McKinsey contracts show ‘frequent disregard’ for contracting rules, Auditor-General finds: The audit found that federal contracting practices involving the New York-based multinational often did not demonstrate value for money and that officials did a poor job of tracking whether the government actually received everything that had been promised.

Also, the Auditor-General found that Ottawa’s main funding arm for green technology failed to follow conflict-of-interest policies as it awarded tens of millions of dollars to companies with ties to its own directors and managers. And, on another file, three key agencies lacked the “capacity and tools” to effectively protect Canadians from cyberattacks and tackle the growing threat of online crime, the federal spending watchdog has found.

Grassy Narrows First Nation sues Ontario, federal governments over mercury contamination: The first nation alleges the governments breached their obligations by failing to ensure the community could safely practice its right to fish.

Federal NDP wants price cap on grocery staples if government can’t convince stores to lower them: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s tired of Canadians getting ripped off by companies, which he says continue to price gouge.

Government vs. federal budget watchdog over carbon pricing: The Liberals are escalating their attacks on the Parliamentary Budget Officer over an error in his carbon pricing analysis, but the federal watchdog has hit back, saying the government is keeping secret data that shows his overall findings are correct.

New Brunswick travel nursing contracts lacked oversight, created risk, audit finds: The province spent more than $173-million on private travel nurses over two years, according to an Auditor-General’s report that singles out the province’s francophone health authority for failing to properly oversee payments to one Toronto company for staff, rental cars, hotels and other expenses.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“There are countries that seek to compromise our democracy, and we can’t allow those countries to do so. It is a serious issue that there are MPs in the House of Commons who are taking part in this.” - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, at a news conference in Ottawa today, on the report on foreign interference.

“Of course, it does bother me very much that, in the same parliament where I work, some people might be voluntarily, or involuntarily, under the influence of a foreign power.” - Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, during a Parliament Hill news conference, on the report.

“I believe that if there is any evidence that someone knowingly worked with a foreign government to influence our democracy, they should no longer be a member of Parliament.” - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, during a news conference in Ottawa today, on the foreign-interference report.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 4, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Private meetings in Ottawa, and Chrystia Freeland held a news conference on the government’s economic plan. Freeland also attended the weekly cabinet meeting and Question Period.

Commons Committee Highlights: Auditor-General Karen Hogan appeared before the public-accounts committee on previous reports they have released. Lisa Koperqualuk, president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (Canada) appeared before the science and research committee on science and research in Canada’s Arctic in relation to climate change. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault and Conflict-of-Interest Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein appeared before the access-to-information committee on conflict-of-interest concerns raised here.

Eric Janse, the clerk of the House of Commons, was among the witnesses appearing before the procedure and house affairs committee on a question of privilege related to cyberattacks targeting MPs. Oleksandra Matviichuk, chair of the Nobel-Prize winning Center for Civil Liberties, was set to appear, at 3:30 p.m. ET, before the international human- rights subcommittee and foreign affairs committee.

Senate Committee Highlights: Senator Patrick Brazeau is among the witnesses who appeared this morning before the rules and procedures committee on possible amendments to Senate rules.

Governor-General in New Brunswick: Mary Simon is in New Brunswick, beginning her first official visit to the province. Today’s agenda included a meeting in Fredericton with the province’s lieutenant-governor, Brenda Murphy, and an official welcoming ceremony.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Ottawa, Justin Trudeau chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a scrum at the House of Commons ahead of Question Period and attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, with NDP MP Lori Idlout of Nunavut, and Angella MacEwen, senior economist at the Canadian Union of Public Employees, held a news conference, on an NDP motion to lower consumer costs. Singh then met with representatives of the United Steelworkers and attended Question Period before speaking in the House of Commons on the NDP motion.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s podcast, the Globe’s postsecondary education reporter Joe Friesen talks about pro-Palestinian protests at campuses across Canada, protesting the war in Gaza and calling for the universities to make changes. The Decibel is here..

OPINION

Ontario must fold on glitzy gambling ads

“One thing never seen in alcohol advertisements – because it’s illegal – is a pitch for the fun and thrills to be had from knocking back a few drinks. But there is no such prohibition for gambling ads in Ontario, which extol the fist-pumping good times of doubling down and the life-changing, wide-eyed wonder of winning big jackpots. That fantasy world is at odds with the realities of gambling.” - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

‘Witting’ involvement changes the nature of foreign interference

“Witting. That’s the word in the latest report on foreign interference that changes things. In the latest review, we don’t just see cases of messing with political messages in a local election or allegations of interference in a nomination race, such as that of then-Liberal, now-independent MP Han Dong.” - Campbell Clark.

Canada lacks the political will to fight financial crime because the economy is hooked on dirty money

“Canada’s anti-money-laundering regime is like a pair of distressed jeans – the holes are there on purpose. That pointed analysis comes from Sanaa Ahmed, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary’s faculty of law. As one of this country’s leading experts on money laundering, she fearlessly scrutinizes the role of the state in Canada’s ascendence as an international haven for financial crime.” - Rita Trichur.

The crisis of violence in Ottawa’s Lowertown area is the entire city’s problem.

“Listening to Lowertown residents at last week’s Police Services Board meeting describe their recent life experiences was nothing short of heartbreaking. One woman spoke emotionally about fearing for her life as she finds herself surrounded by levels of violence she’s never before witnessed. Another described Lowertown as Ottawa’s “neglected jewel,” adding that residents needn’t turn on their televisions, because there’s drama on every street corner. “It’s all around us,” she said, “especially the constant show of the sirens of our emergency workers.” - Bruce Deachman, The Ottawa Citizen.

Could the upstart B.C. Conservatives swallow BC United whole?

“After 13 months of mushing around in the middle, the BC United Party now looks like it is swirling down the drain. The one caucus member who BC United Leader Kevin Falcon couldn’t afford to lose was Elenore Sturko. After winning a Surrey byelection in 2022, she became a leading Opposition light when it came to lambasting the NDP government’s muddling efforts on law and order and addiction. She bolted to John Rustad’s Conservative Party of B.C. on Monday, four days after Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson did the same thing.” -Les Leyne, Times Colonist.

