Politics Briefing: Trudeau says Canada is ready to stay in Afghanistan past Aug. 31

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. Menaka Raman-Wilms is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a brief break from the campaign trail to meet virtually with the G7 midday on Tuesday.
Speaking afterwards to reporters in Hamilton, Mr. Trudeau said that, if possible, Canada is ready to stay in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, when the U.S. is set to finish withdrawing from the country.
“We talked about how important it is to get people out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We also emphasized how important it was to pass the message to the Taliban that not only should they be letting people have access to the airport in the coming days, they need to make sure that in the coming weeks, beyond the deadline, people are able to leave Afghanistan.”
Earlier in the day, Mr. Trudeau was asked by Globe and Mail reporter Kristy Kirkup if he had any regrets calling the election on the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. He said that the election campaign is not interfering with the government’s ability to manage the crisis in Afghanistan and orchestrate rescue operations.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was also asked about the situation in Afghanistan on the campaign trail, and if, as prime minister, he would bring Canada into a new war should threats emerge from the country.
Answering in French, Mr. O’Toole said that it’s important for Canada to work with allies to ensure world stability and assist Afghans who are in danger because of their work with Canada. He also said that he’s disappointed with Mr. Trudeau’s inaction on the issue.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
AFGHANS FLEEING TO TURKEY TO FIND SOME HOPE OF RESCUE - Thousands who have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover have embarked on the dangerous journey to Turkey, and some of those who have made the trip describe the ordeal to The Globe and Mail.
LIBERALS VOW SUPPORT FOR FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS - The Liberals announced a new tax-free savings account for first-time home buyers, as well as a $1-billion program to increase rent-to-own projects.
SINGH PLEDGES TO END FOR-PROFIT LONG-TERM CARE - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that his party would would bring long-term care homes all under the public umbrella, and would create national standards for home care and long-term care.
B.C. TO INTRODUCE VACCINE PASSPORT - The provincial government announced this week that it will be implementing a new vaccine card launching on Sept. 13, which people will need in order to access recreational activities and non-essential businesses.
ONTARIO A CRUCIAL, TRICKY BATTLEGROUND IN ELECTION - Ontario, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and has more seats than other provinces, is a key battleground for politicians eager to resonate with voters.
LEADERS
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Pont-Rouge, Que. this morning, where he spoke about Health Canada. Later he’s scheduled to be in Wendake, Que., as well as Quebec City.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole was in Ottawa this morning where he made an announcement about pensions. This evening he’s scheduled to hold two virtual telephone town halls: one for Quebec and another for British Columbia.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul held a press conference on affordable housing this morning in Toronto, where she was joined by Green Party Leader of Ontario Mike Schreiner. This afternoon she’s scheduled to canvass with volunteers.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Mississauga, Ont., this morning, where he made an announcement on long-term care. Later he’s scheduled to campaign with Ontario’s NDP Leader Andrea Horwath in Hamilton, and then meet with supporters in Amherstburg, Ont.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made an announcement this morning in Hamilton about affordable housing. He then stepped away from the campaign trail briefly to take part in a virtual G7 meeting about the situation in Afghanistan, and gave an update to the media afterwards.
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s promise to end oil subsidies is not as clear as it sounds: “This was campaigning in black-and-white symbols, never mind that the fine print is grey. It turns out that some of the things that the NDP counts as oil subsidies are supposed to be green.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the Liberals’ quest to give Erin O’Toole a secret agenda. Today’s episode: Medicare: “If Mr. O’Toole had an agenda to undermine Canada’s most cherished social program, he would be in for a world of hurt from voters. Which is why the Liberals keep hoping to find evidence of something that does not appear to be there.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on why vaccine mandates without teeth are just performative promises: “We have to stop pandering to a small, loud minority of vaccine refuseniks, no matter how much whining and self-pitying bellyaching they do on social media. Hardcore refusal that endangers public health requires hardcore mandates.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why the political landscape has changed as O’Toole’s big risk appears to be paying off: “One week in, the Liberals and Conservatives are neck and neck in the polls, Mr. O’Toole appears confident and energized, and the Grits are reduced to shouting, “Hidden agenda! Hidden agenda!”
Raffy Boudjikanian (CBC) on how the Bloc Québecois seeks to top its 2019 fortunes, at the Liberals’ expense: “Though polls in the early days of this campaign have not indicated a breakthrough for the Bloc, Blanchet has been on the offensive. He has said the party’s goal is to reach 40 seats, a majority of those available in the province.”
Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop