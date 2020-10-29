Politics Briefing: Trudeau says Canada will follow U.S. election carefully

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will watch the U.S. election next week with confidence that the process will be conducted successfully.
The pandemic has threatened to complicate what was likely already going to be a contentious process, given that incumbent President Donald Trump has for months warned without proof that there would be voter fraud. (Just this afternoon, Mr. Trump again warned of Democrats stealing the election in Pennsylvania.) Meanwhile, there are very real concerns that many voters will be disenfranchised due to long lines at polling stations, onerous identity requirements or complications with mail-in ballots.
It is, of course, not the first time in U.S. history that counting ballots has been tense. Mr. Trudeau noted in a news conference today that the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, which famously came down to a relative handful of votes in Florida and a contentious Supreme Court decision, was one such time.
“We will of course be watching election day unfold in the United States with confidence in American democracy and their democratic traditions that have managed this event every four years for a very, very long time, successfully," Mr. Trudeau told reporters.
"There have been situations in 2000, for example, where it was a matter of weeks before arriving at a final outcome and as we did then we will follow along carefully without interfering, or intervening, in well-established processes internal to the United States’ democracy.”
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Canada needs to do better at long-term pandemic planning, and needs to stop the “boom and bust” cycle in which preparations are made during one pandemic and then are wound down by the time another one arrives.
In the House of Commons today, MPs are debating a Bloc Québécois motion demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologize for the government’s enactment of the War Measures Act during the October Crisis 50 years ago. The act was, of course, enacted by Justin’s father Pierre.
The night before, the House passed a second-reading vote on a bill to ban conversion therapy, with all MPs but a small group of Conservatives voting in favour.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says the superclusters initiative is going well, despite a recent Parliamentary Budget Officer report detailing the program’s slow start.
Nando Cesarone, the president of U.S. operations for UPS, is another U.S. businessperson who was given a special ministerial exemption to get out of quarantine rules when he travelled to Canada for meetings with staff.
A group of Chinese-Canadian associations marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean War by condemning the United States and its allies, including Canada, for fighting against Chinese-backed North Korean forces.
And Don Mazankowski, a former finance minister and deputy prime minister under Brian Mulroney, has died at the age of 85.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the waves of small-business closures: “Without more government help to manage costs, more small businesses will go under. But there are practical solutions within Ottawa’s reach, including mandating lower credit-card processing fees for small business, especially for e-commerce transactions.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Freeland’s economic speech: “The other thing we learned came in Ms. Freeland’s reassurances that the spending isn’t limitless and can’t go on forever. That wasn’t a warning of a coming retrenchment, that Ottawa is looking to cut back. It was the opposite. It was an argument for keeping the spending taps open now, and for the foreseeable. The notes of restraint were meant to reassure the debt-worriers, but not in a way that committed to anything you could hang your hat on.”
Andrew Willis (The Globe and Mail) on Liberal spending: “Like any finance minister, Ms. Freeland made her case with numbers. Canada will run a record deficit this year, in the $350-billion range. However, with interest rates low, the Finance Minister pointed out that government debt servicing costs amount to just 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product, compared with 6 per cent of GPD in 1995, a level that forced Jean Chrétien’s Liberals to embrace austerity.”
Brigitte Pellerin (Ottawa Citizen) on 25 years after the last Quebec referendum: “We forgot the whole Canada versus Quebec thing. We forgot we were supposed to be mad at each other. We forgot why we used to care so much. In a sense, instead of a divorce, what we got was semi-conscious uncoupling. We live side-by-side just fine, as long as we don’t try to be together.”
Shannon Gormley (Maclean’s) on Canada accepting refugees from Hong Kong: “But Canada’s response to China’s behaviour is not China’s internal affair. How a country applies its asylum policy is its own affair. What its parliamentarians choose to praise or condemn in their own parliament—that, too, is its own affair. Canada is not threatening to storm the casinos of Macau or summit the mountains of Xinjiang and plant a maple leaf flag. It is making decisions about whom to admit, and what it wishes to say about the beliefs it holds. That is a matter of our internal affairs.”
Jérôme Beaugrand-Champagne (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada should support Taiwan: “Given what we have seen from China – the genocide of the Uyghurs, the persecution of the Falun Gong and other faiths, the forced labour of Tibetans, the arrest of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, and the retributive kidnapping of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – we can only imagine what China’s efforts to reunify with Taiwan would look like.”
