Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he “shared the best information” he had at the time when asked to explain Friday why he told media that a report about China targeting an MP and his family never circulated outside Canada’s spy service.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, whom The Globe and Mail reported this week was targeted by Beijing, told the House of Commons Thursday that he was later informed by a top civil servant that the spy service’s July 20, 2021, assessment went all the way to desk of the national security adviser to the Prime Minister.

This version of events contradicts what the Prime Minister told reporters Wednesday when he said the spy service didn’t feel the report met “a threshold that required them to pass it up – up out of CSIS.”

Mr. Chong’s revelation in Question Period fuelled another day of intense debate on a story that has dominated Parliament this week and shed more light on the intelligence failure surrounding the MP’s case. He didn’t learn of the threat to him and his family until The Globe reported it Monday, citing the top-secret 2021 Canadian Security Intelligence Service memo, and a national security source.

Senior parliamentary reporter Steven Chase and Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife report here.

CORONATION NOTE – King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday. Please check The Globe and Mail for updates on the ceremony. In the meantime, there’s an explainer here on what to watch for.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

PM PLEDGES TO LEAD LIBERALS INTO NEXT ELECTION – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to a crowd of Liberal faithful to lead the party into a fourth election as he attacked Pierre Poilievre over his “brokenist” Conservative politics. Story here.

FIRST NATIONS POLICE FORCES SUING FEDERAL GOVERNMENT – A group of First Nations police forces in Ontario is suing the federal government, saying an impasse in negotiations for funding threatens their ability to continue operating. Story here.

COVID-19 NO LONGER A GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY: WHO – COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step toward the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities. Story here.

TARGETING OF MP’s FAMILY NO SURPRISE TO SOME DIASPORA ACTIVISTS – Lawmakers in Ottawa were shocked to learn this month that Chinese intelligence had allegedly targeted MP Michael Chong’s family in Hong Kong after he criticized Beijing’s human-rights record. But for many Chinese, Hong Kong, Uyghur and Tibetan activists in the diaspora, the news came as no surprise. Story here.

RED DRESS DAY – There’s an explainer here on Red Dress Day – an occasion, on May 5 for honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

`HISSY FIT’ COMMENT FROM U.S. ENVOY PROMPTS MINISTER’S OUTREACH – International Trade Minister Mary Ng exchanged words with the U.S. envoy to Ottawa on Thursday after he accused Canada of having a “hissy fit” over President Joe Biden’s original plan to encourage the sale of electric vehicles. Story here.

ONTARIO PREMIERS’ NEPHEW NAVIGATES POLITICS – Michael Ford, the Ontario Premier’s nephew, is looking to make a name for himself in the Ontario government. Now 29, he is the Minister of Citizenship and Culture. Story here.

NOTLEY SEEKING MILESTONE RETURN – After four years as Official Opposition leader, Rachel Notley is seeking a second chance to govern Alberta as the province’s premier. But it’s rare for a Canadian premier to lose an election and then be re-elected as premier. Indeed, it has only happened once since Confederation. Story here from Chatelaine magazine.

UNEXPECTED ANSWERS FROM POINTED QUESTIONS ABOUT B.C. MLA’S EXPENSES – Pointed questions in British Columbia about the expenses of a member of the provincial legislature led to unexpected answers that raised interesting questions about whether a member has to live in their riding. Story here from the Orca.

24 NOMINATIONS FOR GLOBE IN DIGITAL PUBLISHING AWARDS – Globe and Mail journalists are up for 24 nominations for the eighth annual Digital Publishing Awards, including nominations for stories ranging from the war in Ukraine, to Hockey Canada sexual assault claims, and to the papal apology. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – The House of Commons is not sitting Friday. Members return on Monday. The Senate is also not sitting Friday, and resumes sitting on Tuesday. The Commons is also not sitting on May. 19. This week’s sitting schedule coincides with the federal Liberal convention. The May 19 date coincides with the Bloc Québécois national convention in Drummondville, Que.

Governor-General Mary Simon and her partner, Whit Fraser, in London for the coronation of King Charles III attend a reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace hosted by the King.

Former federal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna is not impressed with the way the Michael Chong matter has been handled as she explains here. Former cabinet minister John McCallum, who also had an ill-fated stint as Canadian ambassador to China, said here that he supports her views.

LIBERAL CONVENTION – On the second day of their three-day convention, federal Liberals will be holding policy gatherings on such issues as the climate crisis, fighting racism and hate, and protecting and promoting Canadian arts and culture. But the most high-profile events on the schedule are a keynote conversation between former prime ministerJean Chrétien and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne as well as a second keynote conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Among the major parties, the Bloc Québécois has their convention next, on May 19-21 in Drummondville. The Conservatives have their convention in Quebec City in September. And the NDP have their convention in Hamilton in October.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held a news conference at the Liberal national convention, attended private meetings, and was scheduled to depart Ottawa for London to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in Ottawa, was scheduled to attend the Canadian Bar Association Environmental, Energy and Resources Law summit, speaking on Bill C-226 – Ms. May’s private member’s bill, creating a national strategy to confront environmental racism.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Corner Brook, N.L., was scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet party event.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, hosted a round table gathering on the cost of living, was scheduled to hold a media availability, and attend a town hall at the Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute secondary school.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, University of Ottawa law professor Errol Mendes explains how Canada’s constitution makes leaving the monarchy almost impossible. Mr. Mendes’ comments come as King Charles II is to be crowned Saturday in London. A recent Angus Reid Poll found that 52 per cent of respondents do not want to continue as a constitutional monarchy. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

CANADIANS HAVE LESS CONFIDENCE IN BUSINESS, POLITICAL LEADERS, JOURNALISTS: POLL – Canadians continue to have high levels of confidence in scientists, but less so for business and political leaders, as well as journalists, according to a new report that looks at how perceptions of these professions have changed over time. Story here.

OPINION

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s convention speech sounds a lot like 2014: “Nine years later, Mr. Trudeau made what was almost certainly his last pre-election speech to a Liberal convention, and he was again talking about building the economy for ordinary Canadians. Along with Liberal social “fairness” and, of course, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Unlike 2014, he now faces an opponent in Mr. Poilievre who blames him for the economic anxieties of middle-class people like the fictional Nathalie. And everyone knows it won’t be as easy for the third-term prime minister to conjure a sense of hope for anxious Canadians. But look between the many blasts at Mr. Poilievre – partisan politics are the point of conventions – and you could see a through-line about attracting clean-tech plants and jobs and building an economy of the future. Once again, Justin Trudeau is talking about running on the economy.”

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on how Harry’s tell-all book revealed much about King Charles: “There are much more salient points that have created the lens through which many readers, I’m sure, will view the pomp and ceremony of this weekend and royal life beyond. The knock-down, drag-out fight with William. How, when Diana died in that car crash when Harry was 12, Charles came to his room, put his hand on his knee, and told him the news. But he didn’t hug him. He didn’t hug his son. This is the man being declared the “undoubted King” this weekend. And the man who will be King after that. Readers of Spare can be forgiven for having some doubts.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how the City of Surrey, B.C., is paying double for police services: “This has to be one of the bigger screwups in municipal government history. It’s still far from certain how this is going to finally end. Ms. Locke is still insisting the city will revert back to the RCMP despite the province’s position and despite the enormous price tag that route carries. Meantime, city residents are wondering what the heck is going on and how it got to this point. The whole sorry episode is a cautionary tale for other cities and towns in the country, both from a voter turnout perspective but also for communities planning to move on from the RCMP to a municipal police force. This would include several communities in Alberta.”

Shannon Proudfoot (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberal convention in Ottawa is a replay of the party’s greatest hits: “Sometimes, an easy path to friendship is realizing that you both hate the same person, and then standing side by side hating that person as hard as you possibly can, together. It’s a sugar high of empty calories, and it will rot your teeth and your bond eventually if you’re not careful, but it often does the job quite deliciously for a while. This is what Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have been doing for some time now. They have so ferociously and gleefully and unanimously hated Justin Trudeau that it never seemed to occur to any of them that eventually you have to give people a reason to like and trust you, not just suggest someone else to launch poison-tipped darts at.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on why King Charles could be Britain’s last monarch: Charles has been acutely sensitive to evolving public opinion about the Firm, as the Royal Family is known, and has strived to play up the monarchy’s good deeds and play down its obscene wealth. He planned his coronation with this in mind and aims to reign accordingly. Most interestingly, he has expressed a willingness to expose the monarchy to harsher political scrutiny in a way Queen Elizabeth II would never have contemplated. He has, for example, welcomed an examination of the monarchy’s ties to slavery and vowed to “deepen his own understanding” of the matter.”

Casey Babb (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how on economic reliance on China, Canada cannot make the same mistake as Europe did Russia: “As economic and political relations between Beijing and Ottawa have become historically strained in recent years – over issues such as interference in federal elections, the unlawful three-year detention of two Canadians, the banning of Huawei from Canada’s 5G network and reports of Chinese “police stations” operating on Canadian soil – it would be natural to assume Canada’s economic relations with China have waned. However, this is not the case.”

