Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the Liberals will not abandon their carbon-pricing regime despite procedural protest tactics from the Conservatives that forced MPs to vote non-stop through the night and into the day Friday.

Trudeau, who was in the House of Commons today, said, “No, we’re not axing the tax,” as he left the chamber with a smile.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his team say they are turning to procedure to challenge the Liberals on carbon pricing. They have also said they will not relent until Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals change their position.

Earlier this week, Poilievre delivered a speech to his caucus, that was open to media, in which he said his party would put forward thousands of amendments to force all night, round-the-clock voting until the Liberals agreed to their demand “to take the tax off farmers, First Nations and families.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Trudeau still planning to run again in next election - The Prime Minister tells La Presse, in an interview, that his family has been through some difficult times, including security issues, but that there is “no doubt in my mind” he will carry on and lead the Liberals in the next election.

Calgary mayor says she did not attend Hanukkah menorah lighting because event became political - Jyoti Gondek said the Hanukkah event that had previously been an opportunity to bring traditional greetings to the city’s Jewish community had, this year, been “repositioned as an event to support Israel.”

Group representing Canadian Muslim donors pulls back from Liberal Party over stand on Gaza - The donor group is made up mostly of Canadian Muslim professionals, such as lawyers and doctors. Formed in December 2014, the group helped Justin Trudeau to his first election victory in 2015. Story here.

Canadian miners seek to evade Ottawa’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals - A growing list of Canadian critical minerals companies is pursuing mergers and acquisitions with China-based buyers, despite the federal government heavily dissuading such deals. And China-based companies, hungry to cement their dominance, have been more than willing to engage.

Ottawa doubles the cash foreign students need to study in Canada - Immigration Minister Marc Miller says students will now need to show they have at least $20,635 for housing and other expenses, in addition to the money needed to cover one year’s tuition fees and travel costs. Story here.

Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers start weeklong strike - The workers, including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, are members of the “common front” group of unions that has rejected the government’s most recent contract offer, which includes a salary increase of 12.7 per cent over five years.

AFN’s new national chief vows to hold government accountable - Cindy Woodhouse of the Pinaymootang First Nation in Manitoba, who served as the AFN’s regional chief for the province, says she was raised to work with all people and intends to do so in this capacity. Story here.

Alberta legislature wraps up fall sitting, passes pension-exit legislation - It was a rancorous conclusion to the six-week sitting, the first since Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party won the spring election.

Quebec votes to abolish role of lieutenant-governor - Just one day after Ottawa named an Indigenous person as lieutenant-governor of Quebec, the National Assembly unanimously voted for a motion calling for the abolition of the vice-regal position. Story here.

Manitoba government prepares plan to deal with larger deficit as legislature breaks - Premier Wab Kinew says the NDP government plans to review some commitments made by the former Progressive Conservative government to address the $1.6-billion deficit. Kinew said details are to be revealed next week as part of a broader plan.

R.J. Simpson chosen as next Northwest Territories premier - Simpson was first elected to the legislature in 2015, and previously held the education, culture, employment and justice portfolios. Story here.

John A. Macdonald Road signs in Saskatoon replaced with Cree name - The change has been a long time coming, after city council voted in 2021 to find a new name for the road, and then voted in August for the name miyo-wâhkôhtowin, which means “good relationship” in Cree.

THIS AND THAT

Horgan on the job in Berlin - Former B.C. premier John Horgan posted here on X that he is today on the job in the German capital as Canada’s new ambassador.

Date set for finance ministers’ meeting - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has set Friday, Dec. 15 as the date for a meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial finance ministers.

New chief justice in B.C. - Two months after the job came open, Leonard Marchand, a judge of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, has been named the new chief justice of British Columbia and chief justice of the Court of Appeal of Yukon, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Marchand replaces Robert Bauman, who retired in October.

Quick work for committee on Commons Speaker - The Commons committee looking into Speaker Greg Fergus’s decision to appear by video at the recent Ontario Liberal party meeting is facing a tight deadline. NDP House Leader Peter Julian told journalists today he has been seconded to the committee, which has to report back to the House next Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland’s official schedule says private meetings in Ottawa, though she has been in the Commons as part of the standoff with the Conservatives.

Ministers on the Road - Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is in Dubai, attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, through Dec. 12. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, with B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy, made an announcement in Vancouver on the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in British Columbia.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in the Ottawa region.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves‑François Blanchet visited Trois-Rivières with stops including a meeting with representatives of the chamber of commerce, a news conference and a meeting with the rector of the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at COP28.

No schedule released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre or NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of the Globe and Mail podcast, Clare O’Hara, a Report on Business journalist who covers the insurance industry, explains the relationship between climate change, insurance companies and your rising home insurance bill. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Gerald Comeau - The former Progressive Conservative MP from Nova Scotia, who also served as a senator, has died of cancer, aged 77. Details here. In a posting on X, former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay said Comeau was committed to public service and a fierce advocate for his community and chosen causes, notably the fishery and Acadian culture.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Canada’s election interference inquiry starting off on the wrong foot: “On Monday, Marie-Josée Hogue, the judge heading the inquiry, issued a ruling on who will have full standing to question witnesses and examine confidential evidence during the inquiry’s critical first stage. That’s when the inquiry will look at the impact of foreign interference on the federal elections of 2019 and 2021, and evaluate the government’s response to intelligence about meddling designed to boost Liberal chances in some ridings. Bizarrely, Justice Hogue has seen fit not to give full standing to the Conservative Party and the NDP, instead limiting them to intervenor standing in the ‘factual phase’ of the inquiry. (She gave them full standing for the later ‘policy phase.’)”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how, as security threats mount, the holes in Canada’s defences can no longer be ignored: “We have, in short, been living in a fool’s paradise. We cannot afford to do so any longer. The world is too dangerous a place, and if we didn’t know it before we cannot pretend we do not know it now: The costs of our cluelessness have become too obvious to ignore. Our refusal to bear our share of the costs of defending the democracies is increasingly causing us to be shut out of international councils. Our habit of treating defence and foreign policy as an extension of diaspora politics is creating dangerous divisions at home. The weakness of our intelligence and police services is putting Canadian lives at risk.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on Pierre Poilievre’s Housing hell movie: What it gets right and wrong, and what was left unsaid: “Housing hell is kind of like that. The star of the show, Mr. Poilievre, has a grand theory of why housing is so expensive. His 15-minute docu-ad gets some important things right. It also gets some important things wrong. And despite the film’s desire to blame everything on a certain Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it studiously avoids criticizing the role of one of his signature policies: immigration.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the inconvenient truth that the carbon tax helps more than it hurts: “British Columbia was the first jurisdiction in North America to apply a consumer tax on carbon. It was introduced in February, 2008, by the Liberal government of Gordon Campbell, who was as conservative a politician as they come. But those were the days when climate change and the future of the planet had started to become a true cause célèbre. Many people argued the tax would irrevocably hurt the economy, but Mr. Campbell found political allies in the climate fight, including then-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. In April of this year, the B.C. tax rose to $65 a tonne from $50. When it officially kicked in on July 1, 2008, it was $10. Given that the B.C. levy is the longest-running carbon tax in the country, it offers the best available data for assessing a carbon tax’s economic impact in a Canadian context.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how the task of rescuing the Assembly of First Nations begins now: “Can one leader fix everything? Of course not. But there is hope that the new national chief will get us closer to the self-determination our ancestors wanted for us when they signed the treaties. They did not want to see us kicked around by Canada’s laws and Western ideals; they wanted to see us making sure the next seven generations are taken care of. And we’ll need a formidable leader to stand up to a Conservative government that is likely to be elected in the next two years – a party that has broadly shown that it does not give a fluff about First Nations rights or land claims, with a leader who, in 2008, said the following about residential school survivors: ‘My view is that we need to engender the values of hard work and independence and self-reliance. That’s the solution in the long run – more money will not solve it.’”

