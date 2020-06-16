 Skip to main content
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Trudeau says Ottawa must address systemic racism quickly

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working with Indigenous leaders and communities, Black Canadians and racialized Canadians to prioritize what steps the government should take “rapidly” to better fight against systemic racism in the country.

“There is systemic racism in Canada. It means that Indigenous peoples, Black Canadians and racialized Canadians are far more likely to suffer violence at the hands of the authorities and police than non-racialized Canadians. This is a problem that we have seen for many years,” Mr. Trudeau said at his daily press conference in Ottawa on Monday.

“We have made steps to improve it, but there is a need for much more, much quicker. That’s why we’re working right now with communities to address the first things that need to be done most rapidly and we are going to move forward with them rapidly,” he said.

Last week, Senator Murray Sinclair said police officers must be better trained on de-escalation tactics and screened for racist attitudes.

Mr. Trudeau would not say, when asked, whether he supports screening police for their attitudes, saying instead that “many, many different things need to happen.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Janice Dickson is filling in today.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Mr. Trudeau said the federal government will announce some form of extension to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is set to expire for many Canadians next month. He made the pledge during his daily news conference, but said details will come later in the week.

Arms-control advocates are accusing the Canadian government of a double standard when it comes to restricting exports of military goods after Ottawa cracked down on shipments to NATO ally Turkey but not Saudi Arabia.

European countries reopened their borders today after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away and there was uncertainty over whether many Europeans will quickly embrace travel outside their home countries.

Perry Bellegarde (The Globe and Mail) writes that Canada must admit it has a racism problem: “As a Cree man, the outrage that has followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis resonates with my experience and my people’s demands for justice. Canadians cannot ignore the dangerous parallels that exist in how Canadian police officers interact with people of different ethnicities and how a distressingly high percentage of First Nations men and women end up either injured or dead at the hands of the people we expect to help and protect us.”

Farida Deif, Letta Tayler (The Ottawa Citizen) write that Canada must work to bring citizens trapped in Syria home - even ISIL suspects: “Amid a deadly global pandemic, at least 47 Canadian men, women and children remain stranded in northeast Syria. While the Trudeau government has successfully facilitated the repatriations of nearly 40,000 Canadians from around the world in response to COVID-19, it has yet to bring home even one citizen from this group.”

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on whether Ottawa will make a big push on electric vehicles as it pieces together its COVID-19 recovery: “Canada is starting to come under some serious peer pressure to use coming recovery spending to accelerate the shift away from cars and trucks powered by fossil fuels. For countries prioritizing transition to a lower-emissions economy, especially in Europe, electric vehicles (EVs) are emerging as an early target of stimulus funds aimed at rebuilding economies shut down by COVID-19.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on Erin O’Toole’s Conservative leadership platform: “It would be charitable to say the Conservative leadership race – now in its sixth great month! – has failed to light a fire under Canadians. A more accurate statement would be that it has barely registered with them.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

