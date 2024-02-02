Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pierre Poilievre needs to explain why a key adviser has been lobbying for the grocery sector while the Conservative Leader has been raising concerns about grocery prices.

Trudeau raised the question about Jenni Byrne, who served as a deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper and has been an adviser to Poilievre, at a news conference today.

At the end of a housing announcement in Waterloo, Ont., after questions from the media on other issues, Trudeau raised the matter.

“Pierre Poilievre has been standing up for months now pretending that he cares about high grocery prices faced by Canadians, and it turns out that his top adviser is working as a lobbyist for Loblaws,” Trudeau said.

“I think that Mr. Poilievre owes some explanations to Canadians,” the Prime Minister said before repeating his comments in French.

The Prime Minister made his comments as Liberal MPs were highlighting lobbying links between Byrne’s company and Loblaw Co. Ltd., the Brampton, Ont.-based grocery giant.

Poilievre has been pressing affordability issues, including grocery costs for consumers, as part of an appeal to Canadians that has helped the Conservatives gain consistent leads over the Liberals in public-opinion polling.

A representative of Byrne’s company replied on the matter.

“Let’s be clear about the facts here,” Simon Jefferies said in a statement on behalf of Jenni Byrne + Associates, which works in the field of government and public relations.

“Jenni Byrne is not and never has been registered to lobby on behalf of Loblaws. The work JB+A does with Loblaws is limited to the provincial level and focused on expanded access to beer and wine and red tape reduction,” the statement said.

Full story here.

Also, today, Trudeau denounced Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s policy plans to restrict access to medical treatment for transgender youth as the “most anti-LGBT” in the country.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Doug Ford does not need to make 2018 mandate letters public, Supreme Court of Canada rules: The court, by a 7-0 margin, said the constitutional convention of cabinet secrecy, and an exemption in the province’s freedom of information law that protects that secrecy, trump the public’s right to know what is in the mandate letters.

Turning Rideau Cottage into prime minister’s permanent home comes with cost, document says: An internal government document says the options on the table for resolving the issue of the prime minister’s residence include establishing Rideau Cottage as a permanent residence, rebuilding 24 Sussex Drive and building a new residence in Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood.

Canada may impose sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in West Bank, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly says during Ukraine visit: “We are working on addressing the issue of extremist settlers in the West Bank through immigration measures and sanctions,” she told The Globe and Mail in an interview. “We are working with the G7 on this.” Meanwhile, the federal Conservatives are urging Ottawa to send aging rockets to Ukraine.

Safety minister stresses need to balance transparency, security on foreign meddling: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the commission of inquiry today there are obligations under the law to shield certain information from disclosure.

New Brunswick minister quits cabinet, another says he won’t run in next provincial election: Premier Blaine Higgs is playing down the immediate departure of one of his ministers and the news that another won’t run in the coming general election.

Conservatives tell MPs not to comment on Alberta transgender policies, prioritize parental rights, internal e-mail shows: The e-mail from Pierre Poilievre’s team, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail, asks all Conservative MPs to notify the leader’s office about all media requests and directs MPs not to comment themselves.

New national security council has met only four times as critics accuse Ottawa of not taking threats seriously: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set up a National Security Council in July to “address issues of pressing concern to Canada’s domestic and international security.”

Macklem says monetary policy can’t solve housing inflation: The Bank of Canada Governor is urging all levels of government to work together to boost the supply of homes across the country, arguing the rising cost of housing, which has become the biggest driver of overall inflation, can’t be addressed by monetary policy alone.

Ottawa declassifies more details from Rodal report on Nazi war criminals in Canada: As justice minister in the late 1960s, Pierre Trudeau opposed revoking the citizenship of a naturalized Canadian suspected of murdering 5,128 Jews in Latvia during the Second World War, over concerns about legality and social cohesion, long-redacted memos show.

THEY SAID IT

“Since I saw for myself [that] she makes sandwiches at home that she brings in little Tupperwares, I can assure you she is a frugal person.” - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on her faith that Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s frugality will lead her to effectively manage federal funding.

“Madam Speaker, I can assure members that, unlike these Liberals, if Ms. Byrne had hauled the grocers in for a round table, prices would be lower by now.” - Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner during Question Period, responding to questions raised by the Prime Minister.

THIS AND THAT

Conservative MP quits critics’ post: Gary Vidal has announced his resignation from his Conservative caucus post as Indigenous Services critic though he will remain a Saskatchewan MP. He did not offer an explanation for his exit.

Parliament cafeterias take inflation hit: Not even the cafeterias at Parliament Hill have escaped inflation. For the first time since July, 2022, prices at the seven cafeterias and take-out outlets in the Parliamentary Precinct have been increased. The hike is an average 12 per cent, according to a statement from the Commons Speakers’ office. The changes took effect in mid-January. The outlets, including those at the Senate, are all operated by the House of Commons food services team.

Alberta opening Ottawa office: Premier Danielle Smith will be in Ottawa on Monday to open a new provincial office in the nation’s capital. Smith is also delivering a speech to the Economic Club of Canada.

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here. The Senate sits again on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Chrystia Freeland held private meetings in Toronto and toured a settlement services agency where she announced more than $162-million in support for asylum claimants and low-income renters in Toronto at a news conference, accompanied by International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

Ministers on the Road: Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, in the Alberta hamlet of Sherwood Park, announced federal support for transit infrastructure for seven projects in northern Alberta. Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, also Minister for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, in the Quebec city of Drummondville, announced a repayable contribution of $5-million for Soucy International. Later, at another engagement in Drummondville, the minister highlighted financial contributions for OLA Bamboo and Secure Exchanges. Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, also minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in Corner Brook, Nfld., announced $600,000 support for tourism and community projects. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Kyiv talking about Canada’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, her office says. Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Hamilton, announced $3.5-million in support for Fero International Inc.

New Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 chairperson: Cynthia Price Verreault is the new chairperson at the immigration museum in Montreal, succeeding Robert Vineberg. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced the shift today.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau, in Kitchener, Ont., met with local entrepreneurs at an entrepreneurship hub, toured a housing development, and was scheduled to make a housing announcement in Waterloo, and take media questions.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was scheduled to host an evening community meeting on Mayne Island in the southern Gulf Islands of British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke at the Democracy Forum held at Toronto Metropolitan University.

No schedule released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet or Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, U.S. correspondent Adrian Morrow discusses the case of an assassination plot constructed between a drug lord, two Canadian Hells Angels members and Iran’s armed forces aimed at silencing Iranian dissidents living in the U.S. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

Canada is building a lot of housing. It’s still not enough: “There are a record number of homes under construction in Canada. Amid a housing market in turmoil – sky-high prices, lofty interest rates, and a rental market with barely any homes to rent – this is good news. But good news in housing these days is relative.” The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

Canada’s huge bet on the EV battery industry demands a jolt of reality: “When it comes to the green transition, let no one say the Trudeau government is unwilling to put other people’s money where its mouth is. Why, in just one sector, a sector of a sector really – making batteries for electric vehicles – the government has put $44-billion at risk: one of the ‘big bets’ on Canada’s industrial future of which it likes to boast.” Andrew Coyne.

Danielle Smith has waded far deeper than expected into the social issues realm: “If the goal was astonishing the audience, Danielle Smith has succeeded. Instead of mimicking parental rights laws introduced by Saskatchewan or New Brunswick, the Alberta Premier unveiled a sweeping youth sexuality manifesto on Wednesday: What she calls the ‘entire package’ includes rules on parental rights, but also gender-affirming care for minors, transgender athletes and sex education.” Kelly Cryderman.

Baby fever and the far right: “Demography is destiny, the saying goes. But demography is also politics. As fertility rates collapse across the developed world, fewer and fewer young people are available to fill labour shortages, purchase goods and pay taxes. In countries that don’t accept large numbers of immigrants, economies and populations are stagnant or in decline” John Ibbitson and Darrell Bricker.

CBC president Catherine Tait had her own Harvard moment: “There was a point during CBC/Radio-Canada president Catherine Tait’s testimony this week, before a House of Commons committee, when you just had to wonder whether she had been coached beforehand by Claudine Gay in how to come off as hopelessly disconnected and obtuse.” - Konrad Yakabuski.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.