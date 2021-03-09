Politics Briefing: Trudeau says ‘troubling pattern’ of sexual harassment in key institutions is unacceptable

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has to do better dealing with a “troubling pattern” of sexual harassment in key national institutions.
During a news conference today, Mr. Trudeau cited unacceptable problems of a tolerance of harassment in the armed forces, correctional services, and the RCMP.
“I think what we’re seeing over the past days, weeks and months is a really troubling pattern in Canada,” he said. “We see that our institutions in Canada are not doing a very good job, either of preventing a culture that tolerates harassment, intimidation and even assault or puts forward measures to support anyone who comes forward with stories of harassment, intimidation or assault. This needs to end.”
Without providing details, Mr. Trudeau said the government will do more to address the issue.
Mr. Trudeau also condemned a report that a military officer who flagged an allegation against sidelined chief of defense staff Admiral Art McDonald, has, according to Global News, received threatening phone calls warning him not to co-operate with the investigation. Adm. McDonald temporarily stepped aside over the allegation.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that anyone who would come forward to share allegations or preoccupations around incidents of harassment or assault in our military or anywhere else be faced with intimidation themselves or threats,” he said. “That is something I condemn in the strongest terms.”
The Canadian Armed Forces have been rocked in recent months and weeks by two military police investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving the now retired former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, and Adm. McDonald..
On this issue, reporters Janice Dickson and Kristy Kirkup today report that the federal government will set up an independent body to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct, racism and discrimination in the military after facing criticism over how it handled allegations against top officials.
Reporters’ comment, Janice Dickson : “The Liberals have not yet unveiled their plan – but the decision to act comes long after changes were called for. In 2015, retired Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps issued an explosive report detailing a highly sexualized culture in the Armed Forces. She made a number of recommendations to the government including creating an independent centre tasked with handling allegations of sexual misconduct. The government appears to be acting after six years, and in the wake of criticism and allegations against two chief of the defence staffs. Ms. Deschamps appeared before a parliamentary committee studying the issue of sexual misconduct in the military recently and told MPs she expected more progress, but her impression is that very little has changed.
Mr. Trudeau also declined comment on troubles facing the British Royal Family in light of an interview in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son.
Mr. Trudeau said his government would fight systemic racism in all systems and institutions, and that he had no interest in rethinking Canada’s ties with the monarchy. “My priority is to fight against COVID-19. It is to rebuild our economy better than it was before,” he said. “I can understand some people are looking for constitutional conversations. I am not going to engage in those right now.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A foundation with Canadian connections and murky origins that operated out of a house in Southern California has been offering Canadian academics and scientists business-class flights to China and stays at five-star hotels in exchange for sharing their research.
Reporter’s comment, Robert Fife: “We have written before about security concerns from U.S. and Canadian spy agencies of efforts by China to obtain technologies and expertise from overseas by illegal or non-transparent means at minimal costs. What intrigued us about the North American Foundation for Science and Technology is the mysterious nature of the organization. It is legitimately offering first class travel for Canadian scientists and researchers, but we haven’t been able to nail down who is paying for the travel and hospitality and who is behind the organization. So stay tuned.”
An organization that advocates for women, girls and gender-diverse people in the justice system is calling for an independent public inquiry on the issue of staff-to-inmate sexual coercion, violence and abuse in women’s prisons.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the creation of a task force on women and the economy Monday and said better child care must be part of an economic recovery plan.
The co-founders of the WE Charity say they will testify before a parliamentary committee that has summoned them only if accompanied by their lawyer.
Independent MP Yasmin Ratansi is being ordered to repay the House of Commons money given to her sister after she lost her job in Ms. Ratansi’s Toronto riding office. Ms. Ratansi left the Liberal caucus in November after admitting she had employed her sister as a constituency assistant in her riding of Don Valley East, saying she “made an error.”
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he would support fast-tracking a bill on medical assistance in dying following repeated moves to stall its progress by the Conservatives.
COVID-19
Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now more than 22,250 and counting. Kelly Grant, Jeremy Agius and Murat Yukselir unpack the data behind that grim tally to see how the country fared in the first year of the pandemic.
DEFENDING THE BILL FOR CANADA’S UNSUCCESSFUL BID FOR A UN SECURITY-COUNCIL SEAT
Global Affairs Canada is standing up for the bill for Canada’s unsuccessful bid for a UN Security Council Seat.
Spokesperson Grantly Franklin said in a statement that the $2.45-million effort was a “concrete demonstration” of Canada’s commitment to international peace, security and multilateralism and enhanced international relationships.
“Canada ran a fiscally responsible campaign, with most of the resources for the campaign being reallocated from within Global Affairs Canada,” he wrote.
According to a newly disclosed Global Affairs document detailed in yesterday’s Politics newsletter, the cost of the campaign included $1.2-million for travel, $330,390 for hospitality and $869,603 for “other” – a category not explained in departmental material. Details of the bill came through an answer to an order-paper question. The document was released by the office of Senator Don Plett, leader of the opposition in the Senate.
PRIME MINISTERS’ ITINERARY:
Private meetings and a news conference.
LEADERS:
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a news conference to discuss an Opposition Day motion to have the next federal budget include measures to help workers and their families.
OPINION
Stéfanie von Hlatky and Tandy Thomas (The Globe and Mail) on needed cultural change in the Canadian military: “We must recognize that military culture is hard to change because the culture is so ingrained in its members, embedded in traditions, and part of members’ sense of professional identity. From the moment members are recruited, they are trained to fit the mould. Culture change means undoing years or decades of professional socialization and indoctrination.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the continuing threat of political terror in the United States: “Despite it all, despite the new president, despite the increased security, the threat of more domestic political terror is growing. So said FBI director Christopher Wray this week. “Metastasizing” was the word he used.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on lessons from a year of COVID-19 : “First of all, we’ve learned when alarm bells go off, Canadian politicians and health officials don’t exactly spring into action. They express condolences, they fidget, they ponder – but they are reluctant to act quickly and forcefully.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop