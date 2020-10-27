Politics Briefing: Trudeau stands by RCMP Commissioner

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he stands by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, but when it comes to dealing with racism: “We need to do better.”
Mr. Trudeau’s comments come after Ms. Lucki faced days of calls to resign from Indigenous leaders and the NDP, and even some admonishment from one of his own Liberal cabinet ministers. Ms. Lucki has been criticized for supporting her officers' handling of the situation in Nova Scotia, where Mi’kmaq fishermen have faced violence and harassment from non-Indigenous fishermen.
Mr. Trudeau said his government is working with the RCMP to address systemic racism in its ranks, but he could not provide any concrete steps that any of the institutions have taken.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
MPs of all parties on the public-safety committee say they support more study of systemic racism in prisons, following a Globe and Mail investigation into discriminatory risk assessments.
The federal government announced $1-billion in new funding streams with the goal of creating up to 3,000 new affordable housing units. Last month, Toronto Mayor John Tory had requested funds to create 3,000 new homes in his city alone.
The Liberals hung on to two Toronto-area ridings in last night’s by-elections, though the Conservatives in York Centre and Greens in Toronto Centre gave the governing party a run for their money. CTV host Marci Ien and small-business owner Ya’ara Saks are headed to Ottawa as Liberal MPs.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe led the Saskatchewan Party to a fourth straight victory in yesterday’s provincial election. The party won about 50 of the 61 seats in the legislature and more than 60 per cent of the popular vote, on par with the party’s dominating finishes in the last two provincial elections.
As COVID-19 cases remain high in many parts of the country, Quebec and B.C. are extending restrictions while Ontario is holding the line.
Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong activist living in exile, is urging Canada to lead an international boycott of the 2022 Olympics being hosted in China.
And Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate’s 52-48 confirmation vote fell mostly on party lines, with only one Republican – Maine’s Susan Collins – voting against. Justice Barrett is expected to join the bench quickly enough that she could very well hear any election challenges brought to the court by the President that nominated her.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal government’s fights against disclosure: “Sure, companies might not want their prices disclosed, but the public absolutely requires it. It is the most basic form of government transparency. Without it, there is an invitation to waste, mismanagement and corruption. Courts have recognized this. A 1994 decision of the Federal Court of Canada asserted that as a rule, companies have to expect that the terms of a contract with the government, particularly the monetary terms, will be disclosed to the public.”
Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on whether the Liberals should be trusted: “The Liberals have spent five years energetically making the case, through their actions, that they must not be trusted with a monopoly on information. WE and SNC-Lavalin and the Aga Khan vacation and Morneau’s Chateaus and Safaris and the transformation of the tool shed at Harrington Lake into a Fortress of Solitude were all things this government hoped you wouldn’t notice. This is a government that just fired its finance minister for ethics violations, after all, and not because the Prime Minister found them unacceptable on their face, but because he found they too closely resembled his own. So spare us the sanctimony when we wonder how everything’s going.”
Michael Bociurkiw (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada should start carefully loosening border restrictions: “Canada could also pilot a program of cross-border travel corridors. Given the dire economic impact of the closing on border towns – Sidney’s main street is now on life support, and the nearby Victoria airport has lost its international designation after both U.S. carriers pulled out – Ottawa should consider, in consultation with the provinces, allowing travel with U.S. border jurisdictions that are showing low infection figures and are willing to establish joint strategies such as mandatory mask wearing.”
Colby Cosh (National Post) on how the new Wexit-like Buffalo Party fared in Saskatchewan’s election: “In the Estevan riding, where lignite mines are being phased out under federal regulations, the Buffaloes' Phil Zajac, a federal candidate for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in 2019, has over 25 per cent of the vote. Last fall, his total for Maxime Bernier’s PPC was 1.7 per cent. The Buffalo party chose its battlegrounds very carefully and mostly avoided the major Saskatchewan cities, so there is no telling how a full Buffalo slate would do, but the party’s candidates logged about nine per cent of the vote overall in the places where they ran; in those same ridings, the New Democrats got 15 per cent.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada should join a global treaty on nuclear weapons: “That is the crux of support for the nuclear ban: There is a humanitarian cost to the arms race that, until now, has been brushed aside. Civilian populations would be devastated in any armed conflict. Even countries that do not possess these weapons would still experience devastating effects. The world’s climate would be harmed in ways that we cannot imagine. Scientists modelling the effects of a nuclear conflict say it would have a disastrous effect on nature, particularly on growing seasons and ocean health.”
