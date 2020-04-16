Politics Briefing: Trudeau talks to the premiers

Hello,
As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shocks to Canada’s economy and health systems, the federal, provincial and territorial governments – representing the rainbow of partisan colours – are working together to contain the damage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a first ministers’ meeting today to talk about the crisis. There are a host of areas on which Ottawa and the provinces can collaborate: securing enough personal protective equipment for everyone; improving the situation at long-term care homes; and get the economy revving up again once it’s safe, through funding such as infrastructure.
Mr. Trudeau announced this morning a new program to help small businesses, and it will require provincial co-operation: money to encourage commercial property owners to give their tenants a break on rent.
Provinces have gone their own way in many cases, such as the timing and length of school closures. And they may reopen at different times: B.C. Premier John Horgan said yesterday that because his province acted early on containment measures, it hoped to lift some restrictions once the curve was sufficiently flat.
But that reopening may still be some ways off. Business leaders say governments should take their time. And Mr. Trudeau said at his daily news conference that lockdowns should continue until governments have proper testing and treating options set up at a large scale.
“It would be absolutely disastrous to open up too early or too quickly and have another wave hit us that could be just as bad as this one and find ourselves in a situation of having to go back into quarantine, the way we are right now, and have everything that we’ve done these past few weeks be for nothing,” he told reporters.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil new guidelines that will begin the process for some states to reopen. The White House said states with low levels of the virus may be able to resume normal activities sooner than other states. Business leaders are apparently urging the administration to reconsider, at least until there’s more protective gear and testing available.
Even though construction has ground to a halt in almost all of Ontario, the renovations on Parliament Hill are, apparently, too important to stop.
Quebec doctors are answering a call to help out at the province’s long-term care homes, which have been devastated by the pandemic. Read this harrowing first-person account from one home in Montreal.
And Prince Edward Island – which is, conveniently, an island – has so far managed to successfully mitigate the spread of the coronavirus with something it calls Operation Isolation. Authorities have kept close tabs on travellers coming through the not-very-busy-at-the-moment Charlottetown airport and stopped non-essential travel across the Confederation Bridge. Of the island’s 157,000 residents, only 26 have ever tested positive for the virus.
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on politicians criticizing public-health officials: “Elected officials can take whatever positions they like. Some of their complaints, such as the lack of transparency about coronavirus cases and deaths in China, are valid. But if they are angry at China, take it out on China. What is not acceptable is shifting blame to public health leaders, such as Dr. Fauci, Dr. [Theresa] Tam and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO.”
Licia Corbella (Calgary Herald) on criticism for public-health officials: “We all know what these delays have cost us — more than 1,055 Canadians have died, many more will do so in the weeks to come, our economy has almost completely shut down, children are out of school, people have lost their jobs, others will lose their businesses and homes, public debt that will saddle future generations for decades has ballooned and our inability to visit with loved ones, even when they are on their deathbeds, is what we all face because Dr. Tam and the WHO failed to act quickly and appropriately on the known evidence.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the crisis in long-term care homes: “Residents live in cramped quarters, sometimes four to a room. In Quebec, health authorities unwittingly contributed to the propagation of the coronavirus by transferring seniors from hospitals to long-term care facilities, ironically to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. And until very recently, caregivers who worked at multiple facilities helped transmit the virus from one place to another.”
Colby Cosh (National Post) on Sweden’s choice to not lock down during COVID-19: “Total Swedish deaths from COVID were thought to have passed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday. Finland, with half the total population of its neighbour, had reported 59. There are intricacies involved in defining what counts as a COVID-19 death, but an order-of-magnitude difference in mortality is not easy to explain away.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) with a sarcastic take on the White House’s handling of COVID-19: “Mr. Kushner’s background is in real estate and privileged overconfidence. That has equipped him with the skills necessary to pilot a myriad of important files: new trade deals, criminal justice reform, peace in the Middle East and, now, COVID-19 response. And Mr. Kushner – a man who knows these files as intricately as a cursory Google search will allow – is again ready to serve.”
