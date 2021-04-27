Politics Briefing: Trudeau taps Freeland to work with Ontario on sick-leave benefits

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Trudeau taps Freeland to work with Ontario on sick-leave benefits

Ian Bailey
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is leaving it to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to work with Ontario on its request to Ottawa to administer sick leave benefits for workers during COVID-19′s third wave.

During a news conference Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau noted that the federal government brought in a sick leave program many months ago that workers can apply for.

“At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister is engaged directly with the province of Ontario to support them as they look at further measures to ensure that nobody has to make the choice of going to work sick,” said the prime minister.

He said he knows Ms. Freeland is working directly with Ontario to ensure the right supports are available.

“As we’ve said, we are there to help Canadians. We have people’s backs,” he said.

In a statement, Ms. Freeland’s office said, “When Ontario is ready to mandate sick leave in provincially regulated businesses, as we have done for federally regulated businesses, we will be there to help.”

Robert Fife, Bill Curry and Jeff Gray report here on Ontario’s ask to Ottawa on this issue.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the federal government is deploying federal healthcare workers to Ontario, including three medical assistance teams and nine critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces, to help Canada’s most populous province.

“We are doing this because the situation requires it,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Marieke Walsh and Laura Stone detail the deployment here.

Amid rising cases in Alberta’s Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, detailed here by Carrie Tait , Mr. Trudeau said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has been in touch with Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott about the situation, and the federal government also reached out to the Alberta government.

On another issue, Mr. Trudeau, referring to soaring COVID-19 cases in India, said Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has spoken to his counterpart there about possible help that could include the donation of extra medical supplies.

And he said Canada is ready to provide $10-million through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s something Canadians are extremely concerned about. As we see the terrible and tragic images coming out of India, we know we need to be there for our friends, and indeed, we need to be there for everyone around the world because we don’t get through this pandemic anywhere until we get through it everywhere,” he said.

On India, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand told the same news conference that she has been in touch with Canada’s high commissioner in India and India’s high commissioner in Canada to determine the supplies needed in India and how Canada can support that nation’s needs.

Mr. Trudeau also said Mr. Garneau will be speaking to his counterpart from Pakistan about rising cases there, and possible help to that nation.

BUDGET VOTE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government survives the last of three confidence votes on the budget thanks to help from the NDP. Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and Green MPs voted against the budget.

MILITARY MISCONDUCT - The Conservatives pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take responsibility after testimony last week that his chief of staff Katie Telford was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct involving the head of the military three years ago.

CHARITY SUPPORT - A one-paragraph change in last week’s federal budget could give Canada’s hard-hit charities a shot in the arm and unlock as much as $4-billion in extra annual funding for them at a time when the need for their help is soaring.

Story continues below advertisement

PORT STRIKE - The federal government, on Tuesday, tables bill to end strike at Port of Montreal

NAKED MP - Taking a screenshot of a naked Liberal MP an affront to dignity of House of Commons, Speaker Anthony Rota ruled Monday.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. News conference on COVID-19. Attends Question Period. Interview with Prime Minister airs as part of Bloomberg Green Summit.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul moderates a virtual roundtable on climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds news conference on Parliamentary Budget Officer report, speaks with chair of the Toronto Board of Health, attends Question Period and does a virtual town hall with NDP Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus on issues facing northerners.

OPINION

Globe and Mail Editorial Board on finding willing arms for vaccination: Getting enough shots in arms will also require a dedicated campaign to reassure anyone having doubts. And it will mean a meticulous program of following up with those who’ve taken a first dose, to make sure they show up for their second appointment...To end the pandemic, we’ve got to make vaccination easier than voting.”

Amanpreet Brar, Ananya Tina Banerjee, Veena Sriram and Madhukar Pai (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada can’t stand by while India’s medical system collapses : “Canadians need to pay close attention to struggles in other parts of the world. COVID-19 variants of concern have emerged mostly in countries that have experienced uncontrolled outbreaks, including Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and now India. This should tell us that we cannot end the pandemic by vaccinating only our country. The only way to end the pandemic is to end it everywhere, and global hot spots such as India will be key.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the perils for provinces around the federal Liberals cost-shared child care pledge: “There are similar stories to be told in public housing and welfare. Ottawa barges into an area of provincial jurisdiction with an offer to pay half the cost of some new program. But then federal priorities shift, and provincial governments are left paying an ever-greater share of the cost of maintaining said program.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the death of 13-year-old Emily Viegas:Deaths in young people are exceedingly rare. Emily’s death is the eighth recorded pediatric death in Canada. But that just makes her passing feel crueller. The best way to shield children from the pandemic is to protect their parents – to take the necessary measures to get the spread of the coronavirus under control.”

Story continues below advertisement

Steve Paikin (TV Ontario) on whether the Ontario Liberals are back given Premier Doug Ford’s political troubles: “Before Liberals get too giddy, let’s remember: there’s still more than 13 months before the next election. That’s a lot of time for the current government to fix what it’s botched. And in the nearly 154-year history of Ontario in Canada, only three governments have failed to win a second term. Going from third place to first in one election is even rarer; that’s happened only twice (Howard Ferguson in 1923, Mike Harris in 1995).”

READER’S QUESTION

Reader Geoff Williams of Stratford, Ontario asks:

I am always struck by the number of private meetings that pop up in the `Prime Minister’s Day” feature. What meetings can s/he have that are not considered public knowledge?

We put the question to the Prime Minister’s Office. In response, press secretary Ann-Clara Vaillancourt wrote that the previous prime minister did not release a daily itinerary.

“In the spirit of openness and transparency, we publish the Prime Minister’s daily itinerary so that Canadians know where the Prime Minister is and his general schedule day to day.”

Ms. Vaillancourt said examples of “private meetings” include the regular briefings Mr. Trudeau receives from senior public servants and his political advisers on policy issues such as COVID-19 developments or budget matters.

DO YOU HAVE A POLITICAL QUESTION?

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It’s not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies