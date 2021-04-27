Politics Briefing: Trudeau taps Freeland to work with Ontario on sick-leave benefits

Hello,
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is leaving it to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to work with Ontario on its request to Ottawa to administer sick leave benefits for workers during COVID-19′s third wave.
During a news conference Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau noted that the federal government brought in a sick leave program many months ago that workers can apply for.
“At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister is engaged directly with the province of Ontario to support them as they look at further measures to ensure that nobody has to make the choice of going to work sick,” said the prime minister.
He said he knows Ms. Freeland is working directly with Ontario to ensure the right supports are available.
“As we’ve said, we are there to help Canadians. We have people’s backs,” he said.
In a statement, Ms. Freeland’s office said, “When Ontario is ready to mandate sick leave in provincially regulated businesses, as we have done for federally regulated businesses, we will be there to help.”
Robert Fife, Bill Curry and Jeff Gray report here on Ontario’s ask to Ottawa on this issue.
In the meantime, the federal government is deploying federal healthcare workers to Ontario, including three medical assistance teams and nine critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces, to help Canada’s most populous province.
“We are doing this because the situation requires it,” Mr. Trudeau said.
Marieke Walsh and Laura Stone detail the deployment here.
Amid rising cases in Alberta’s Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, detailed here by Carrie Tait , Mr. Trudeau said federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has been in touch with Wood Buffalo Mayor Don Scott about the situation, and the federal government also reached out to the Alberta government.
On another issue, Mr. Trudeau, referring to soaring COVID-19 cases in India, said Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has spoken to his counterpart there about possible help that could include the donation of extra medical supplies.
And he said Canada is ready to provide $10-million through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross.
“It’s something Canadians are extremely concerned about. As we see the terrible and tragic images coming out of India, we know we need to be there for our friends, and indeed, we need to be there for everyone around the world because we don’t get through this pandemic anywhere until we get through it everywhere,” he said.
On India, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand told the same news conference that she has been in touch with Canada’s high commissioner in India and India’s high commissioner in Canada to determine the supplies needed in India and how Canada can support that nation’s needs.
Mr. Trudeau also said Mr. Garneau will be speaking to his counterpart from Pakistan about rising cases there, and possible help to that nation.
BUDGET VOTE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government survives the last of three confidence votes on the budget thanks to help from the NDP. Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and Green MPs voted against the budget.
MILITARY MISCONDUCT - The Conservatives pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take responsibility after testimony last week that his chief of staff Katie Telford was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct involving the head of the military three years ago.
CHARITY SUPPORT - A one-paragraph change in last week’s federal budget could give Canada’s hard-hit charities a shot in the arm and unlock as much as $4-billion in extra annual funding for them at a time when the need for their help is soaring.
PORT STRIKE - The federal government, on Tuesday, tables bill to end strike at Port of Montreal
NAKED MP - Taking a screenshot of a naked Liberal MP an affront to dignity of House of Commons, Speaker Anthony Rota ruled Monday.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Private meetings. News conference on COVID-19. Attends Question Period. Interview with Prime Minister airs as part of Bloomberg Green Summit.
LEADERS
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul moderates a virtual roundtable on climate change.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds news conference on Parliamentary Budget Officer report, speaks with chair of the Toronto Board of Health, attends Question Period and does a virtual town hall with NDP Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus on issues facing northerners.
OPINION
Globe and Mail Editorial Board on finding willing arms for vaccination: “Getting enough shots in arms will also require a dedicated campaign to reassure anyone having doubts. And it will mean a meticulous program of following up with those who’ve taken a first dose, to make sure they show up for their second appointment...To end the pandemic, we’ve got to make vaccination easier than voting.”
Amanpreet Brar, Ananya Tina Banerjee, Veena Sriram and Madhukar Pai (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada can’t stand by while India’s medical system collapses : “Canadians need to pay close attention to struggles in other parts of the world. COVID-19 variants of concern have emerged mostly in countries that have experienced uncontrolled outbreaks, including Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and now India. This should tell us that we cannot end the pandemic by vaccinating only our country. The only way to end the pandemic is to end it everywhere, and global hot spots such as India will be key.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the perils for provinces around the federal Liberals cost-shared child care pledge: “There are similar stories to be told in public housing and welfare. Ottawa barges into an area of provincial jurisdiction with an offer to pay half the cost of some new program. But then federal priorities shift, and provincial governments are left paying an ever-greater share of the cost of maintaining said program.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the death of 13-year-old Emily Viegas: “Deaths in young people are exceedingly rare. Emily’s death is the eighth recorded pediatric death in Canada. But that just makes her passing feel crueller. The best way to shield children from the pandemic is to protect their parents – to take the necessary measures to get the spread of the coronavirus under control.”
Steve Paikin (TV Ontario) on whether the Ontario Liberals are back given Premier Doug Ford’s political troubles: “Before Liberals get too giddy, let’s remember: there’s still more than 13 months before the next election. That’s a lot of time for the current government to fix what it’s botched. And in the nearly 154-year history of Ontario in Canada, only three governments have failed to win a second term. Going from third place to first in one election is even rarer; that’s happened only twice (Howard Ferguson in 1923, Mike Harris in 1995).”
READER’S QUESTION
Reader Geoff Williams of Stratford, Ontario asks:
I am always struck by the number of private meetings that pop up in the `Prime Minister’s Day” feature. What meetings can s/he have that are not considered public knowledge?
We put the question to the Prime Minister’s Office. In response, press secretary Ann-Clara Vaillancourt wrote that the previous prime minister did not release a daily itinerary.
“In the spirit of openness and transparency, we publish the Prime Minister’s daily itinerary so that Canadians know where the Prime Minister is and his general schedule day to day.”
Ms. Vaillancourt said examples of “private meetings” include the regular briefings Mr. Trudeau receives from senior public servants and his political advisers on policy issues such as COVID-19 developments or budget matters.
