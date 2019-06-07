Politics Briefing: Trudeau thinks about bending Xi’s ear

Good morning,
Later this month, the leaders of the Group of 20 nations meet in Japan, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already thinking of one person he wants on his dance card: Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“The continued detention of two Canadians in an arbitrary manner by the Chinese government is of utmost concern to us. Their actions on canola, their issues around other products as well, is of concern,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters yesterday, also adding: “The opportunity to engage with the Chinese President directly is certainly something that we are looking at.”
Recent months have been something of a nadir for Canada-China relations, which began with the detention of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities in December, following a request by the United States. Ms. Meng is wanted in the U.S. on charges of fraud in relation to the alleged skirting of sanctions on Iran.
The Chinese government has made other moves against Canada since then in apparent retaliation, including the detentions of two Canadians and restricting imports of various Canadian agricultural products.
But there may finally be an end in sight for Ms. Meng’s time in Canadian custody: The trial to decide whether she will be extradited to the U.S. begins Jan. 20, 2020, and court time has been set aside stretching into the following fall. That will stretch her case to close to the two-year anniversary of when Ms. Meng was first arrested – and doesn’t include likely appeals.
Canadians who monitor human-rights abuses in China are being targeted by Chinese surveillance networks even while operating in Canada, Alex Neve, the secretary-general of Amnesty International Canada, told a Senate committee.
A group of young environmentalists in Quebec is trying to take the government to court over what the activists call “gross negligence” in addressing the the dangers of climate change.
The Ontario government is looking at how to offload more of the cost of recycling from municipalities to the businesses that generate the plastic and paper products in the first place.
The Ontario legislature has gone on summer holiday – until Oct. 28. The federal Conservatives say they did not ask the provincial Progressive Conservatives to take the 144-day break, which means the legislature will not sit until after the fall federal election.
And the Alberta NDP filibustered for more than 24 hours in opposition to a United Conservative Party labour bill that includes changes to overtime and the student minimum wage. One UCP MLA even set up a waffle station to help his colleagues get through a bleary-eyed morning.
Lorimer Shenher (The Globe and Mail) on what the missing and murdered indigenous women report means for police: “What policy could possibly compel police officers to value lives they deem to be of so little importance as to not even count? What recommendations could forcibly end decades of an informal, two-tier level of police service – one for those lives the police can understand and another for those they hold only a stereotypical idea? How do you force a toxic police culture to give a damn about those they view as subhuman?”
Sarain Fox (The Globe and Mail) on the inquiry’s finding of genocide: “I know how it sounds. Genocide? In Canada? Maybe your first instinct is to deny it. I challenge you to hear the truth in it. All of my relatives already know this to be true because of what we’ve experienced. We’re intimately aware of the reality that Canada doesn’t want us to exist."
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on the public reaction to the report: “Racism? Please! We’re Canadian. Unless, of course, it comes to the people who were here before any of our settler ancestors arrived. That is an ongoing legacy of racism that we have not even begun to deal with, despite the constant promise that we’re going to get to it. Really soon. Maybe with the next report, because that reckoning sure isn’t happening with this one.”
Penelope Simons (The Globe and Mail) on the federal government’s policies on corporate accountability: “While the Trudeau government may position itself as a champion of human rights and the rule of law, its new complaint mechanism speaks a different narrative.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Mexico-Canada relations: “The U.S. and Mexico are locked in high-pressure talks over what can be done to reduce the flow immediately. But Mexico has a longer-term idea for dealing with the problem: a US$30-billion ‘Marshall Plan’ to develop Central America. And it wants Canada to be a major participant.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on Elections Canada’s plans to boost youth voter turnout: “If parties desperate for the youth vote can’t get people to the polls when they’re free to demonize their opponents as enemies of civilization and despoilers of the Earth, what makes Elections Canada think some Olympic trampolinist or YouTuber can do better under strict instructions to keep it neutral?”
Don Martin (CTV) on the MPs who won’t return after the fall election: “Amid the frantic push to complete the government agenda, forcing increasingly-cranky MPs to sit past midnight many nights, some of the better speeches are being delivered in the House of Commons. They’re coming from the MPs saying farewell to politics, either because they’re sick of the place, fed up with the toxicity of the job or worried the voters might be ready to reject them."
