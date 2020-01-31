 Skip to main content

Politics

Politics Briefing: Trudeau, Trump talk NAFTA and coronavirus

Chris Hannay
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone call this morning.

According to a readout released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two spoke about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. A bill ratifying the deal was reintroduced in the House of Commons this week, and is currently at second reading.

The two leaders also spoke about the detention of two Canadians (Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor) in China and the novel coronavirus, which has now been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. Both the U.S. and Canada are now encouraging citizens not to travel to China because of the virus.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay.

A federal investigation has been launched into how a man convicted of killing his wife was allowed to visit sex workers on day parole. The man – Eustachio Gallese, 51 – has now been charged with another death in Quebec City.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the government is still considering an expert panel’s report this week that called for an overhaul of broadcast and telecommunications policy. Mr. Guilbeault did strongly suggest the government will start forcing foreign streaming services to charge sales tax and suggested companies like Netflix should be bound by some form of Cancon regulations.

The Liberals have announced their team in the Senate: Marc Gold (Quebec) as the government’s representative, Patti LaBoucane-Benson (Alberta) as government liaison and Raymonde Gagné (Manitoba) as her deputy. All were appointed as non-partisan senators by Mr. Trudeau.

The federal government has spent more than $180,000 fighting a veteran in small claims court who is claiming $25,000 in damages.

The Ontario government and the elementary teachers union are still in talks to avert a strike.

The Brexit saga endeth (for now): Britain officially leaves the European Union today.

And Mr. Trudeau’s trip to India in 2018 very nearly featured a dawn yoga session with the Prime Minister, his wife, Nahendra Modi, and Bollywood celebrities.

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Conservatives belatedly voicing support for LGBTQ issues: “Those voices were silent during the weeks and months Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer choked over the words “same sex-marriage” on the campaign trail, when he struggled to articulate even the most banal expressions of tolerance. But now that the stakes have been lowered, and now that there is effectively no leader against whom to run afoul, all sorts of virtuous voices have emerged.”

Kate Taylor (The Globe and Mail) on broadcast review panel’s report: “You have to hand it to Janet Yale and her team of crackerjack lawyers and policy wonks: After years of bland talk and false starts from various functionaries, their thorough review of Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications legislation is both brave and practical. If implemented, it would completely rewrite the Canadian content regime and bring foreign players to the table.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the case for less broadcast regulation: “Because if the panel’s report is ever adopted, there won’t be a syllable that is breathed or printed electronically anywhere in this country that does not come under the commission’s supervision. All electronic media of any kind, Canadian or foreign, content providers or content aggregators, audiovisual or ‘alphanumeric’ (text, in other words), would be subject to state regulation, with their licence to operate – and their subsidy, for virtually all of them would also be subsidized – dependent on obedience to its rules. In brief, the panel is proposing to regulate the internet.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Britain losing some of its autonomy due to Brexit: “Once outside the EU, the British government will have no way to influence or alter those laws, and the British people won’t be able to vote for parliamentarians to change them. Before, Britain could choose to opt out of some laws it didn’t like – such as the one requiring airlines to give stranded passengers a night in a hotel. Now, that will be harder. Trade deals with Canada and the United States, in the unlikely event that they’re negotiated within half a decade, won’t compromise British autonomy as much – but then again, those deals at best will provide a small fraction of EU trade.”

Chris Varcoe (Edmonton Journal) on whether the Teck Frontier oil sands mine will go ahead: “Much of the political debate surrounding Frontier has been centred on its environmental impact, but questions surround its economic viability in a carbon-constrained world and uncertain long-term crude prices.”

Chris Selley (National Post) on the Liberal government declining to explain what the middle class is: “Why wouldn’t the Liberals want us to know about this, the way they have (quite rightly) boasted of declining poverty? There is, of course, one very plausible answer: The Liberals’ stated concern with the middle class is really nothing but a branding exercise, and quantifying ‘the middle class’ can only weaken its effect by excluding some people who consider themselves proud members.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

