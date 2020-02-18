Politics Briefing: Trudeau urges patience on Wet’suwet’en protest response

Hello,
Patience is the word from Ottawa today. As the Wet’suwet’en demonstrations and the rail blockades stretch into another week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood in the House of Commons and said the federal government needs more time to peacefully work out a deal with those protesting for Indigenous land rights.
“Those who would want us to act in haste, who want us to boil this down to slogans and ignore the complexities, who think that using force is helpful – it is not,” Mr. Trudeau said.
A similar sentiment came from Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations. “I’m just calling on all the parties to come together, get this dialogue started in a constructive way,” he told reporters.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Liberal government widely consults with MPs, party officials and supporters when making decisions about judicial appointments, e-mails obtained The Globe and Mail reveal. The government made changes to the appointment process in 2016 after criticizing preceding governments of politicizing the patronage jobs, though it appears the Liberals are doing the same thing.
The Liberal government is also preparing to introduce new legislation in the next few months to give the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) power over foreign-owned tech giants, such as Netflix, Google and Facebook. Canadian content producers have been asking for years to level the playing field, as they see it, so those companies play by the same rules. The tech companies say it is important to draw distinctions between them – for instance, that Netflix commissions shows, whereas users upload videos themselves on YouTube.
Broadcasting is one half of the CRTC’s mandate – the other half is telecom. The regulator is holding hearings this week on the cost of wireless services. The Liberal government promised in the last election to cut Canadians’ cellphone bills by 25 per cent. Telecom providers say they have already pushed prices lower, and they can’t lower prices any more and still make improvements on their networks.
Elections Canada says there were no serious cybersecurity incidents during last year’s election, despite concerns that Canada could be targeted by other countries.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball has resigned.
And in the U.S., Michael Bloomberg’s possible path to the White House is paved with a whole lot of cash. Mr. Bloomberg, a New York billionaire, entered the Democratic primaries late, but is seen as a possible moderate candidate to replace Joe Biden, whose campaign has been flagging.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the trouble of finding a political solution to the Wet’suwet’en protests: “Defenders of the protesters say Canadians must put up with some inconvenience, as the First Nations demand that the rest of Canada confront their grievances. But layoffs and business losses are not inconvenience. They are no money to pay the mortgage. They are less growth and fewer taxes to pay for schools and hospitals.”
Adam Pankratz (The Globe and Mail) on the protests and the rule of law: “This is a complicated situation involving varied issues and interests, from Indigenous rights to climate change. But the criticism should be focused on anti-pipeline advocates who have bolted their cause onto a conflict over Indigenous governance. They have conveniently and once again ignored two important facts: the rule of law is a two-way street, and many First Nations strongly support the projects that protesters are determined to stop.”
Jennifer Ditchburn (Policy Option) on whose rule of law? “For more than 150 years, Indigenous governance structures and legal systems have been dismantled, local knowledge and language deliberately decimated, treaties violated, and Indigenous land settled without a legal leg to stand on. Still, even with all the bad laws, bad faith, and shrugging off the rule of law, we can’t seem to muster as a country a heartbeat of empathy or patience or self awareness.”
Amber Bracken (Maclean’s) on the root of the protests: “The Wet’suwet’en are not a nation divided, they are a nation with differing opinions on the best route to a better future after history of oppression. The band councils have sought opportunity, and funding, where they can find it. But based on Wet’suwet’en and Canadian law, it’s ultimately the hereditary chiefs who have jurisdiction to the territory, and they have been clear about their aim—to assert self-governance over their land and demand a nation-to-nation relationship with Canada. It’s a move that would benefit all Wet’suwet’en.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on what the federal government will want for approving the Teck oil sands mine: “If Ottawa approves the mine, it needs to be able to point to a win on the environmental front. Just as the Liberals promised revenues from the Trans Mountain expansion will go to clean energy projects, any ‘yes’ for Teck will need similar framing.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau meeting Iran’s foreign minister last week: “That’s not to say ethics or values should have no part – advancing them should be a big part of foreign policy and diplomacy. But you don’t advance them by cutting off communication.”
Hugh Segal (The Globe and Mail) on hoping for a Conservative leadership race full of ideas: “Leadership candidates for the Conservative Party of Canada will need to showcase real, thought-out, policy directions with which to identify out of the starting gate. There’s a reason the Liberal Party has been the default choice for Canadians for most of our history; competence and policy credibility count.”
