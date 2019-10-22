 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Trudeau wins re-election

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The Liberals have have won a minority government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party is set to return to the House of Commons with the largest share of seats, but it falls short of a majority.

Story continues below advertisement

That means that in his second term, Mr. Trudeau will require the co-operation of either the Bloc Québécois or the NDP to pass legislation and survive confidence votes.

The Conservatives, under Andrew Scheer, made some gains in regions around the country, but fell short of taking power themselves. They may win the popular vote by a slim margin.

The NDP, while having lost nearly half its seats, may find itself in a more powerful position by holding the balance of power in the legislature.

THE RESULTS (as of midnight ET)

156 Liberals

121 Conservatives

32 Bloc Québécois

Story continues below advertisement

25 NDP

3 Greens

1 Independent

NOTABLE RESULTS

The Liberals held on to most of their seats in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, but they were wiped out in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Veteran Liberal Ralph Goodale lost the Regina seat he had held since 1993. Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi lost in Edmonton. Star Liberal candidates Steven Guilbeault (a prominent environmentalist) and Adam van Koeverden (an Olympic athlete) won their seats.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt lost her riding outside Toronto.

The NDP lost all their Quebec seats save for Alexandre Boulerice in Montreal. The party regained a seat in Atlantic Canada, through Jack Harris in St. John’s East.

Green Party MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly held on to their B.C. seats, and they will be joined by Jenica Atwin, who was elected for the Greens in Fredericton.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, who participated in the official leaders’ debates, failed to win the Quebec seat that he and his father had represented for years as Conservatives.

Jody Wilson-Raybould appears poised to win a tight race to keep her Vancouver seat. Ms. Wilson-Raybould was elected as a Liberal in 2015 and served for three years as Mr. Trudeau’s attorney-general, but resigned from cabinet during the SNC-Lavalin affair and was kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter