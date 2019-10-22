Politics Briefing: Trudeau wins re-election

Hello,
The Liberals have have won a minority government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party is set to return to the House of Commons with the largest share of seats, but it falls short of a majority.
That means that in his second term, Mr. Trudeau will require the co-operation of either the Bloc Québécois or the NDP to pass legislation and survive confidence votes.
The Conservatives, under Andrew Scheer, made some gains in regions around the country, but fell short of taking power themselves. They may win the popular vote by a slim margin.
The NDP, while having lost nearly half its seats, may find itself in a more powerful position by holding the balance of power in the legislature.
THE RESULTS (as of midnight ET)
156 Liberals
121 Conservatives
32 Bloc Québécois
25 NDP
3 Greens
1 Independent
NOTABLE RESULTS
The Liberals held on to most of their seats in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, but they were wiped out in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Veteran Liberal Ralph Goodale lost the Regina seat he had held since 1993. Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi lost in Edmonton. Star Liberal candidates Steven Guilbeault (a prominent environmentalist) and Adam van Koeverden (an Olympic athlete) won their seats.
Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt lost her riding outside Toronto.
The NDP lost all their Quebec seats save for Alexandre Boulerice in Montreal. The party regained a seat in Atlantic Canada, through Jack Harris in St. John’s East.
Green Party MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly held on to their B.C. seats, and they will be joined by Jenica Atwin, who was elected for the Greens in Fredericton.
People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, who participated in the official leaders’ debates, failed to win the Quebec seat that he and his father had represented for years as Conservatives.
Jody Wilson-Raybould appears poised to win a tight race to keep her Vancouver seat. Ms. Wilson-Raybould was elected as a Liberal in 2015 and served for three years as Mr. Trudeau’s attorney-general, but resigned from cabinet during the SNC-Lavalin affair and was kicked out of the Liberal caucus.
