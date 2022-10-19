Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not directly answering questions about saying Doug Ford was hiding during the Ottawa convoy protest, but acknowledged on Wednesday that the whole situation was chaotic.

Heading into the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau was asked by journalists about the disclosure of minutes this week that have him talking with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about the Ontario Premier’s absence from meetings to co-ordinate the response to the protest against vaccine mandates and the federal government.

“Doug Ford has been hiding from his responsibility on it for political reasons,” the Prime Minister said in the minutes, presented this week at a continuing Emergencies Act inquiry.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau told journalists that there were moments during the convoy where different organizations and orders of government were not working as tightly as would have been ideal.

“But the important thing is that we all stood together and put Ontarians and Canadians first and we resolved the situation,” Mr. Trudeau said as he faced questions about why he thought Mr. Ford hid, and whether he was helping or hiding.

Mr. Trudeau referred to a joint announcement this week in Ottawa in which the Prime Minister and Premier appeared together and Mr. Ford said he supported the federal use of the Emergencies Act.

“As you saw on Monday, we continue to stand together on this even as we’re making important economic announcement for the future of Ontario,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s intelligence agency told senior government officials, a week before the Emergencies Act was invoked, that they had found no evidence of foreign actors or states financing the convoy protests. Story here.

On Wednesday, an intelligence report presented to the inquiry indicated that the Ontario Provincial Police warned there was no end date to the convoy protests heading for Ottawa in January and that it could end up including “extremists”. The story by Reporter Marsha McLeod and Parliamentary Reporter Marieke Walsh is here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AHEAD: FREELAND - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland issued a warning to Canadians Wednesday — the coming months won’t be pretty as rising interest rates slow a once red-hot economy and force some people out of their jobs. Story here from CBC.

INFLATION HAS SLOWED - Canadian inflation slowed slightly in September, but not as much as financial analysts were expecting as some products and services continued to accelerate in price. Story here.

POILIEVRE TO SKIP MEDIA DINNER - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has declined an invitation to attend the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday night, an event that was on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Story here.

MOUNTIE SLAIN IN BC - An RCMP officer in Burnaby, B.C., who was part of the force’s mental health and homeless outreach team, was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning while she and a city employee visited a man camping in a park. Story here.

CANADA TO HIT CLIMATE TARGET: PM - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he will guarantee that Canada is going to meet its latest climate target, because this time it’s accompanied by a plan that shows how to get there. Story here.

CANADA TO FACE ARCTIC CHALLENGE: TOP SOLDIER - Canada’s top soldier warned MPs that this country’s “tenuous hold” on its Arctic territories will come under increasing challenges in the decades ahead as China and Russia expand their presence in the region. Story here.

CAUCUS UNITY VITAL: LEGAULT - Quebec Premier François Legault has told his Coalition Avenir Québec caucus he doesn’t want to see any public family feuding when the pressure of governing gets intense, declaring in a speech after they were sworn in that he doesn’t tolerate feuding in the family. Story here from The Montreal Gazette.

EBY STEP CLOSER TO BEING B.C. PREMIER - The campaign of B.C. New Democratic Party leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai says an NDP report recommends she be disqualified from the race, a decision that would make David Eby the sole contender to become the next premier. Story here.

N.B. PREMIER FACES CALL FOR LEADERSHIP REVIEW - A Progressive Conservative party official in southeast New Brunswick is trying to trigger a review of Premier Blaine Higgs’s leadership of the provincial party. Story here from CBC.

IQUALIT MAYOR QUITS - The mayor of Iqaluit said Tuesday he planned to immediately step down from the job. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 19, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 35. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh all took media questions at scheduled news conferences or as they arrived for caucus meetings.

FREELAND IN WINDSOR - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Windsor, spoke about the Canadian economy and the automotive sector at the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association’s 70th Annual Conference, and was scheduled to participate in an armchair discussion, and hold a roundtable discussion with the association and Unifor. Ms. Freeland, also the Finance Minister, was also scheduled to hold a media availability.

BENNETT IN TORONTO - Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett, in Toronto, announced more than $3.5-million in funding over four years to support four initiatives from the Greater Toronto Area to deal with preventing family and gender-based violence.

JOLY HOSTING IRAN CONFERENCE - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly plans to host a virtual meeting of female foreign ministers on Thursday to hear directly from women of Iranian heritage and discuss women’s and human rights in Iran.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, attended the Liberal caucus meeting and was scheduled to attend Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was scheduled to hold a media scrum in the foyer of the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting, was scheduled to hold a media availability and participate in Question Period. He was also scheduled to speak at a tribute to former NDP MP Bill Blaikie.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of the Globe and Mail podcast, Dr. Stacie Pettyjohn - a senior fellow and director of the defence program at the Center for a New American Security - talks about the drones Russia has deployed in a pair of major drone attacks on Ukraine. She talks about how these drones work and what air defence systems from allies might do to help Ukraine. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

BLAIKIE RECEPTION - NDP MP Daniel Blaikie is holding a reception on Parliament Hill in honor of his late father, former MP Bill Blaikie. Globe and Mail reporter Shannon Proudfoot wrote an obituary of the elder Mr. Blaikie that you can read here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on whether Vancouver’s new mayor will make a difference as housing soars out of control: “ABC does have some important goals, from doubling the number of co-op units to lobbying the provincial and federal governments to get more purpose-built rentals constructed. While those are both important, they are specific pillars rather than an ambitious overhaul of the restrictive city bylaws that prevent more housing from being built. The time for pondering is over. What Vancouver needs, if the city is serious about affordability, is a flood of new housing, for years to come. Mr. Sim and ABC have the power to make it happen but do not seem ready to deliver.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how a new poll paints a grim picture for Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party: “It should be a celebratory week for the United Conservative Party. MLAs are gathering in Sylvan Lake for a caucus retreat, and Premier Danielle Smith will soon reveal her cabinet and give a keynote speech at her party’s annual general meeting. But a surprising new poll shows negative first impressions of Ms. Smith, days into the job, and much higher support for the NDP’s Rachel Notley. The silver lining for Ms. Smith is an Alberta election is still seven months away.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how Canadians must give thanks to our Loblaw overlords for their generous new marketing campaign: “Canada’s kind and gracious grocery overlords have bestowed upon civilians a most wonderful gift. This treasure, glistening in the sun’s brightest yellow and with words of bold black tourmaline, shall adorn the homes of all Canadians from Victoria to St. John’s, Whitehorse to Toronto. Man, woman and child will, for the next three months, rejoice in this bounty at a cost equivalent to what it is now. By his grace, our benevolent leader – Loblaw chairman and chief executive officer Galen G. Weston – has decreed that his company’s fortunes must be shared with the peasants and penniless wanderers of the nation, now that said fortune has grown tremendously thanks to the peasants and penniless wanderers of the nation. This gift will not come in the form of increased wages for the labourers who toil in his trenches, who are as burdened as any of us by the rising cost of goods, but rather, in incentives for the rest of us to purchase their spoils.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how Quebec Premier François Legault’s plan for more hydro dams draws skepticsm from an unlikely source: “Quebec Premier François Legault is facing an unlikely skeptic as he eyes the prospect of building new megadams to meet soaring demand for renewable power and to attract big industrial energy consumers to his province with cut-rate electricity prices. Hydro-Québec chief executive officer Sophie Brochu said last week that the province should avoid seeking to become “the world’s dollar-store of electricity.” She made the comments amid speculation that Mr. Legault’s newly re-elected government may try to fast track new hydroelectric projects as part of its strategy to make Quebec “the battery of North America.”

Wesley Wark (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, with its future at stake, it’s time for Ukraine to join NATO: “The world, Canada included, could take one step back from that Armageddon by giving Ukraine the long-term security guarantee of NATO membership. That would be a light at the end of the tunnel for an embattled but determined Ukrainian population, and would also be a strong response to Mr. Putin’s neo-imperial ambitions. A senior Russian official has threatened that Ukraine’s NATO membership would lead to “World War Three.” Such irresponsible and horrific threats must not be the foundation of NATO’s decision-making process.”

