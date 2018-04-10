Politics Briefing: Trudeau’s cabinet gathers to discuss pipeline

Good morning,

The House of Commons may be on break, but Justin Trudeau’s ministers aren’t.

The Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting of his cabinet today to tackle the issue of Kinder Morgan’s imperiled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The project would expand the capacity of a pipeline that stretches from Alberta’s oil sands, southwest through the Rockies, down to the Vancouver coast.

The company has given Ottawa until May 31 to convince it to continue the project in the face of mounting opposition from the B.C. government and environmentalists. The federal and Alberta governments, which support the pipeline, are looking into what financial help they can lend the energy company, which has already invested more than $1-billion in the project.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay Ottawa, Mayaz Alam i n Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, says the two countries should begin formal trade talks soon so they don’t get tied up with next year’s federal election.

In an upcoming book, Conservative MP Maxime Bernier says Andrew Scheer only became leader of the party last year thanks to “fake Conservatives” signed up by the dairy lobby. Mr. Bernier, an ardent opponent of supply management, came number two in the leadership race. You can read an excerpt from the book here.

Two leading Canadian anti-tobacco groups are planning to shut their doors after their government funding dried up.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has started a closed-doors examination of Mr. Trudeau’s recent trip to India.

Hundreds of Iranians say the federal government is discriminating against them in how it handles their applications for permanent residency.

And a CBC review shows some questionable expenses from Northwest Territories officials.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Trans Mountain: “The Trudeau government is confronting a dilemma that wraps the Meech Lake Accord, the standoff at Oka and the FLQ kidnapping into one impossibly complex crisis. And from this vantage point, there appears to be no way out.”

Laura Jones (Vancouver Sun) on Trans Mountain: “ [B.C.] is putting the country’s international reputation at risk. We are sending a very strong message that natural resource development projects are off limits. We are sending a strong message that you can’t trust the rule of law here — that we can’t be counted on any more than a Banana Republic.”

Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail) on Trans Mountain: “It may well be that we can’t guarantee the rule of law will be followed. Who’s going to send the army into B.C.? Not Mr. Trudeau. He’s a lover, not a fighter. He has an aversion to hard choices. He’s great at charm, but not so good at knocking heads together. In the case of Trans Mountain, he’s been happy to take the path of least resistance. Brian Mulroney would have jawboned everyone to death. Justin’s dad, Pierre, would have said, ‘Just watch me.’ Justin’s preferred strategy has been to hope that somehow things work out for the best. That’s not going to happen.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on Trans Mountain: “It is not particularly honourable or even legal, but on the other hand it is quick and keeps the feds’ fingerprints off of it. That is to let Alberta do the job for them, by enacting certain highly painful and flagrantly unconstitutional retaliatory measures Ottawa would agree to overlook, such as cutting existing shipments of oil to B.C. Even if it did not bring B.C. to its knees, it might soften it up enough for the feds to enter the scene as peacemakers.”

