Politics Briefing: Turkey asks why Canada stopped arms exports to them, but not Saudi Arabia

The Canadian government has suspended export permits for Canadian-made targeting gear that is allegedly being used by Azerbaijan in attacks against Armenia.
The equipment was bound for Turkey, where arms researchers say it was used with Turkish-made drones that were then operated by the Azerbaijanis.
Canada had imposed an arms embargo on Turkey, a NATO ally, last year, but still approved the shipment of the targeting tech this May.
Turkey is accusing Canada of a double standard, as the Canadian government allowed shipments of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, where they are reportedly being used in the conflict in Yemen.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Quebec and Ontario authorities continue to struggle to track the rising spread of the novel coronavirus in their provinces. Quebec is now requiring all high-school students in Montreal, Laval and Quebec City wear masks, and the province reluctantly supported the federal COVID-19 alert app. In Ontario, the testing backlog is still in the tens of thousands, despite assessment centres being essentially closed Monday. Public health authorities in Toronto and Ottawa have said they are ending most contact tracing because the volume of cases is too high.
The Alberta government says it will try to diversify its resource economy to rely less on oil and more on hydrogen, plastics recycling and liquified natural gas. “Hydrogen by 2050 is going to be a $3.5-trillion industry, and we want as big of a piece of that for Alberta as we possibly can,” Dale Nally, Alberta’s associate minister of natural gas, told The Globe.
The federal government announced the “superclusters” initiative in 2017 to bring together public and private partners to create innovative products, but three years later little of the $918-million budget has been spent. A new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer drew attention to that gap today, and also expressed skepticism about the government’s claim that the investment would create 10,000 new jobs.
Britain’s cyberspy agency says it has identified security flaws in telecommunications gear from Huawei, but Canada’s agency won’t say if it’s noticed the same issues.
The chief executive officers of Canada’s largest wireless companies are asking the government to consider attacks on cellphone towers as a national-security threat.
Former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale will be Canada’s next high commissioner to Britain, CBC reports.
Former prime minister John Turner was remembered at a state funeral in Toronto today. “Today, more than ever, we need more people like John,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a eulogy.
And U.S. President Donald Trump is out of the hospital, though he is still being treated for COVID-19. The election is just four weeks away.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-Saudi relations: “Yet, for unfathomable reasons, Canada continues to do billions of dollars worth of military business with Saudi Arabia’s repressive regime. That blood money is casting Canada as an international sellout on human rights and emboldening Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the kingdom’s de facto ruler. MBS’s repressive behaviour inside and outside the kingdom has plumbed new depths since the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two years ago. So, why is Ottawa maintaining such tainted financial ties?”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Green Leader Annamie Paul: “Ms. Paul will have great difficulty winning a seat, which puts her political future at risk. If ever there were an argument for electoral reform, it could lie in the new Green Leader’s expected challenges in entering the House.”
Themrise Khan (Ottawa Citizen) on having two federal party leaders who are people of colour: “All these events have culminated in a collective realization – painful and searing for the non-white minority and ‘uncomfortable’ for the white majority – that the world isn’t just a vacuum of white. It’s much more than that. And that it takes a multitude of colours to make a whole.”
Peter Donolo and Jason MacDonald (The Globe and Mail) on a few ways to improve Canada’s elections: “When a neighbour’s house is ravaged by fire, it’s a good time to fireproof your own home and up your insurance coverage. And when democracy itself is under attack by the leader of our neighbour and closest ally, we need to renew our own country’s commitment to the inviolability of the vote and to universal suffrage. If its hold is loosening in the U.S., then we should deepen our own attachment.”
Lise Ravary (Montreal Gazette) on how the death of an Indigenous woman in a Quebec hospital has changed her mind about racism: “Maybe what happened to Joyce Echaquan will help me grasp the notion of ‘systemic racism.’ The healthcare workers who hurled racist abuse at her did so openly, without fear of being caught doing something reprehensible.”
Janet Smylie, Diane Smylie and Lisa Richardson (The Globe and Mail) on systemic racism in health care: “To eradicate anti-Indigenous discrimination in hospitals, we need to recognize and fight it the same way we do infection. We need leaders who label it as a preventable and life-threatening organizational challenge, and who promote cross-system extermination, ongoing vigilance and prevention. We need action, including co-ordinated systems-level responses that hold individuals and institutions accountable.”
