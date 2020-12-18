 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: T’was the Christmas of COVID...

Chris Hannay
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

For years, Nova Scotia Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner would stand in the House of Commons on the last day before the December break and deliver a political parody of the classic poem A Visit From St. Nicholas poem. Since Mr. Cuzner retired from Parliament last year, Conservative MP Scott Reid has carried on the tradition.

For your holiday reading pleasure, here’s the poem Mr. Reid delivered in the House of Commons last Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

T’was the Christmas of COVID

And interest was keen,

In our nation receiving

Its promised vaccine.

The stockings were spaced by the chimney with care

Though half of the family couldn’t be there,

The children were snuggled (but sad) in their beds

Story continues below advertisement

Cancelled trips to see Santa Claus still in their heads.

Mama in her ‘kerchief and I in my mask

Had just hunkered down for the winter-long task,

Of reading each book from Homer to Seneca

While awaiting a booster from AstraZeneca.

But we can’t let the wait crush our spirits by inches

Story continues below advertisement

Or transform us into a nation of Grinches,

Let’s reach out to each other, the tall and the small

Like the Grinch, let our hearts grow three sizes—that’s all.

Christmas came to the Whos without ribbons and tags

It came, just the same without boxes and bags,

By reindeer or by Zoom, it can come to us too

Story continues below advertisement

Merry Christmas to all, merry Christmas to you.

A programming note: as of today the Politics Briefing newsletter is taking a break for the holidays. We’ll see you again in 2021.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Governments could be wading into a legal quagmire if they decide to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory, even among health-care workers.

Families of crash victims say they are disappointed that Transport Canada has cleared the Boeing 737 Max for flying again.

Story continues below advertisement

A Chinese state-owned firm is among the backers of a company that Canada uses to help process visa applications, which is raising privacy concerns.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the next top commander of the military will be given firm instructions to tackle rising hate and extremism in the ranks.

A Quebec court has once again extended the deadline for Parliament to pass new assisted-dying legislation. The bill is currently at the Senate, which hopes to wrap up its work by mid-February.

A former Liberal staffer was added to the board that advises on Senate appointments, though the government says they were given the staffer’s name by the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.

When is a tax not a tax? When it is the federal carbon tax.

And the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, which received $1-million in federal wage subsidies during the pandemic, is ending its year with, coincidentally, a $1-million surplus in the bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the future of the carbon tax: “Does that mean [Erin] O’Toole has to surrender? Swallow his pride, admit Mr. Trudeau was right and change the subject? Not a bit. Carbon pricing was originally a conservative idea – it was progressives who, swallowing their pride, adopted it as their own – and it can be a conservative idea again. There are lots of ways in which the Liberal plan falls short, and an O’Toole government could ‘support’ provincial moves to improve it.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s comments about residential schools: “Mr. O’Toole’s lesson in ‘owning the libs’ – or rattling or humiliating liberals – might be amusing to the likeminded and other partisan Conservatives, but it comes off as silly and amateurish to those who were hoping for more substance from this Conservative leader.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Donald Trump’s drawn-out election loss: “But we should resist the temptation to change the channel. It is vitally important that the entire world witnesses his loss and humiliation, his embarrassing tantrums, and his flailing displays of impotence and weakness.”

Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on looking on the bright side of 2020: “Like a phoenix emerging from the ashes, positive — and it is to be hoped, lasting — change has emerged not only from the social solidarity displayed during this pandemic, but also in the wake of other terrible tragedies this year.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies