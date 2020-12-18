Politics Briefing: T’was the Christmas of COVID...

Hello,

For years, Nova Scotia Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner would stand in the House of Commons on the last day before the December break and deliver a political parody of the classic poem A Visit From St. Nicholas poem. Since Mr. Cuzner retired from Parliament last year, Conservative MP Scott Reid has carried on the tradition.

For your holiday reading pleasure, here’s the poem Mr. Reid delivered in the House of Commons last Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

T’was the Christmas of COVID

And interest was keen,

In our nation receiving

Its promised vaccine.

The stockings were spaced by the chimney with care

Though half of the family couldn’t be there,

The children were snuggled (but sad) in their beds

Story continues below advertisement

Cancelled trips to see Santa Claus still in their heads.

Mama in her ‘kerchief and I in my mask

Had just hunkered down for the winter-long task,

Of reading each book from Homer to Seneca

While awaiting a booster from AstraZeneca.

But we can’t let the wait crush our spirits by inches

Story continues below advertisement

Or transform us into a nation of Grinches,

Let’s reach out to each other, the tall and the small

Like the Grinch, let our hearts grow three sizes—that’s all.

Christmas came to the Whos without ribbons and tags

It came, just the same without boxes and bags,

By reindeer or by Zoom, it can come to us too

Story continues below advertisement

Merry Christmas to all, merry Christmas to you.

A programming note: as of today the Politics Briefing newsletter is taking a break for the holidays. We’ll see you again in 2021.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Governments could be wading into a legal quagmire if they decide to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory, even among health-care workers.

Families of crash victims say they are disappointed that Transport Canada has cleared the Boeing 737 Max for flying again.

Story continues below advertisement

A Chinese state-owned firm is among the backers of a company that Canada uses to help process visa applications, which is raising privacy concerns.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the next top commander of the military will be given firm instructions to tackle rising hate and extremism in the ranks.

A Quebec court has once again extended the deadline for Parliament to pass new assisted-dying legislation. The bill is currently at the Senate, which hopes to wrap up its work by mid-February.

A former Liberal staffer was added to the board that advises on Senate appointments, though the government says they were given the staffer’s name by the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.

When is a tax not a tax? When it is the federal carbon tax.

And the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, which received $1-million in federal wage subsidies during the pandemic, is ending its year with, coincidentally, a $1-million surplus in the bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the future of the carbon tax: “Does that mean [Erin] O’Toole has to surrender? Swallow his pride, admit Mr. Trudeau was right and change the subject? Not a bit. Carbon pricing was originally a conservative idea – it was progressives who, swallowing their pride, adopted it as their own – and it can be a conservative idea again. There are lots of ways in which the Liberal plan falls short, and an O’Toole government could ‘support’ provincial moves to improve it.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s comments about residential schools: “Mr. O’Toole’s lesson in ‘owning the libs’ – or rattling or humiliating liberals – might be amusing to the likeminded and other partisan Conservatives, but it comes off as silly and amateurish to those who were hoping for more substance from this Conservative leader.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Donald Trump’s drawn-out election loss: “But we should resist the temptation to change the channel. It is vitally important that the entire world witnesses his loss and humiliation, his embarrassing tantrums, and his flailing displays of impotence and weakness.”

Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on looking on the bright side of 2020: “Like a phoenix emerging from the ashes, positive — and it is to be hoped, lasting — change has emerged not only from the social solidarity displayed during this pandemic, but also in the wake of other terrible tragedies this year.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop