Politics Briefing: 'Twas the week before Christmas...

Good morning,

There are many traditions in the House of Commons, and one that pops up every December is Rodger Cuzner’s holiday poem. Mr. Cuzner, the Liberal MP for Cape Breton–Canso, riffs on A Visit from St. Nicholas to add a bit of levity to a chamber that is often in want of it. Here’s this year’s poem, which Mr. Cuzner read out before yesterday’s Question Period, packed with a whole lot of political inside jokes:

"'Twas the week before Christmas and our last week in this place, So here’s one final ditty, before they walk out the mace;

"Let me ask your indulgence and suggest that we pause, To see what’s in those letters to our dear Santa Claus.

"The opposition leader asked Santa for a fresh ride, A new Ford family wagon, he’d drive it with pride;

"But to get something so bloated, the chances are slim, And from early indications, it seems Ford is driving him.

"Gift-wrapped surprises are now sheer delights. Like when Rob Ford [sic] said “Au revoir” to francophone rights.

"He’ll ask Santa for groceries is everyone’s hunch, Because the member from Beauce, has been out eating his lunch.

"The NDP letter provides a bit of a twist, A victory in Burnaby is not on their list;

"And in Quebec where Bloc support has gone right through the floor, They’re just beggin' old Santa to be relevant once more.

"What’s in the PM’s letter, you need not ask twice; It’s peace, hope and justice, and a pipeline would be nice.

“And my ask from Santa doesn’t have to be seen; It’s four more years of good government, starting 2019!”

As Speaker Geoff Regan noted, in the spirit of cross-partisanship, “the last sentence could be interpreted by members as they wish.”

TODAY’S HEADLINES

China has detained a second Canadian citizen, this time entrepreneur Michael Spavor, who brings tourists and hockey players into North Korea. That follows the Chinese arrest of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave who is working for a nongovernmental organization in Hong Kong. Both detentions are an apparent retaliation by Chinese authorities against Canada, after Canadian police arrested Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou at a Vancouver airport earlier this month. Ms. Meng is wanted by U.S. police and she will now go through Canadian extradition hearings. U.S. President Donald Trump mused in an interview with a journalist that he could intervene in Ms. Meng’s case if he thought it could help his trade talks with the Chinese government.

A two-year investigation of the Thunder Bay Police Service has concluded that the force has serious problems in its handling of cases involving Indigenous people. “The failure to conduct adequate investigations and the premature conclusions drawn in these cases is, at least in part, attributable to racist attitudes and racial stereotyping,” the Office of the Independent Review Director said in its report. It’s urging nine sudden-death cases to be reopened because of how they were investigated.

The number of Canadians dying of opioid overdoses continues to rise, and the problem is particularly acute in rural areas.

If the government chose to expand its assisted-dying laws to cover minors and people with mental illness, it would have few other countries to compare itself to, new reports say.

The Senate is now full: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed four more senators, filling every vacancy in the Red Chamber for the first time in eight years.

Mr. Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer have sparred for the final time in Centre Block.

And British Prime Minister Theresa May survived her leadership vote, though not by a resounding margin: 200 Conservative MPs voted for her to remain leader, while 117 said she should leave. Ms. May said she would stay on through Britain’s exit talks with the European Union, but would leave her post as leader before the next election. The vote did little to resolve the Brexit crisis.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. President: “Donald Trump has just handed a gift to the Huawei executive trying to fight extradition to the United States. Canada has been saying all along that this case isn’t about politics and the Canadian government is following the rule of law, but then Mr. Trump crashed in to say that the prosecution could be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with China."

Jeffrey Sachs (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. and the rule of law: “Quite transparently, the U.S. action against Ms. Meng really seems to be part of the Trump administration’s broader attempt to undermine China’s economy by imposing tariffs, closing Western markets to Chinese high-technology exports and blocking Chinese purchases of U.S. and European technology companies. One can say, without exaggeration, that this is part of an economic war on China – and a reckless one at that.”

Philip Calvert (The Globe and Mail) on misunderstandings of Canada’s judicial system: “China’s actions on Ms. Meng and now Mr. Kovrig reveal, once again, a blind spot in the country’s willingness to accept the limits on power in countries where the rule of law prevails. Its diplomats are generally sophisticated and worldly, and many of them, no doubt, understand the realities of Canada’s justice system. Others, despite this experience, still may believe that, when push comes to shove, power will triumph over a system based on rule of law. Certainly, this is the perspective of China’s leadership.”

