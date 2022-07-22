Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has “zero confidence” in Russia’s reliability but will do what it can to nudge along a deal signed between Russia and Ukraine to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports.

Of Russia, Mr. Trudeau said on Friday that the country has precipitated global crises in energy and food with their invasion of Ukraine.

“The reality is we have zero confidence in Russia. I have no confidence in Mr. Putin even when it comes to resolving this issue and the issue, particularly, of food insecurity around the world,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference in Prince Edward Island.

He added, “The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it’s needed without putting at risk Ukraine’s sovereignty and protection.”

The Prime Minister said Canada has relevant experience to bring to talks on the matter.

“On grain, I can tell you that it’s an issue that Canada, with a significant amount of expertise in grain and grain shipping, has been directly engaged in with partners around the world for many, many months now.”

The deal capped two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, a NATO member that has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and controls the straits leading into the Black Sea.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet, trapping tens of millions of tonnes of grain in silos and stranding many ships, has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with sweeping Western sanctions, stoked galloping inflation in food and energy prices around the world.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the worsening food crisis, blaming instead sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.

There’s a Reuters story here on the situation.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

HOCKEY CANADA DISCLOSES NEW SEX ASSAULT INVESTIGATION - Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men’s world junior hockey championship team are being investigated for a group sexual assault. The declaration comes as the national hockey organization has lost government funding and corporate sponsorship following an alleged sexual assault by the 2018 men’s junior hockey team. Story here. Meanwhile, in a story here, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Hockey Canada must face a “real reckoning” over the way it has handled allegations of sexual assault, saying the sports organization has much more work to do to regain the trust of Canadians.

TURBINE TROUBLE THREATENED GERMAN UKRAINE AID - Germany’s Foreign Minister said Berlin warned Ottawa that the EU country could be forced to suspend military and economic aid to Ukraine if a Russian gas pipeline turbine stranded in Montreal, a result of Canadian economic sanctions, wasn’t returned. Story here.

EXPENSE ACCOUNTS IN SPOTLIGHT AS UNIFOR SEEKS TO REPLACE DIAS - As Unifor seeks to replace its beleaguered former president, Jerry Dias, a raging debate has cropped up among current and former members over the expense accounts of some of the top leadership at the organization, which is Canada’s largest private-sector union. Story here.

PAPAL VISIT COULD EXPEDIATE HEALING: FIRST NATIONS CHIEFS - A group of First Nations chiefs says next week’s papal visit offers an opportunity for healing and is an important step toward reconciliation, but that it must also include truth and justice for residential school survivors and their families. Story here.

LIFT CAP ON AFGHANS ALLOWED TO COME TO CANADA: CONSERVATIVES - Federal Conservatives are calling on the Liberal government to lift an existing cap on the number of Afghans permitted to come to Canada under a special immigration program for those who worked with Canada’s military or government in Afghanistan. Story here.

DISPUTE WITH US CLOSES NEXUS ENROLMENT CENTRES - Nexus enrolment centres in Canada, shuttered temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, have remained closed for weeks longer than expected because of a continuing dispute with the United States over “legal protections” for U.S. staff at the centre, including the ability of American customs officers to carry firearms. Story here from The National Post.

LEGAULT SAYS HE CAN MANAGE PANDEMIC AND PREAPRE FOR ELECTION - As COVID-19 pandemic indicators continue to rise in Quebec, Premier François Legault says he is not prioritizing the upcoming election campaign over managing the pandemic. Story here from The Montreal Gazette.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL -Scott Aitchison is campaigning in Ontario. Roman Baber held events in British Columbia, with stops in Ladysmith and Campbell River. Jean Charest is in Toronto. Leslyn Lewis held an event in Brantford, Ont. Pierre Poilievre is in Toronto.

POILIEVRE SKIPPING THIRD OFFICIAL LEADERSHIP DEBATE - Pierre Poilievre is skipping the third official federal Conservative leadership debate, which was announced Thursday by the party in response to a positive vote by members on whether to hold such an event. Story here. The Poilievre campaign outlined their concerns here while Jean Charest’s campaign responded here. Leslyn Lewis’s response is here. Representatives of Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber said the candidates will participate in the debate.

The Conservatives have now confirmed that the third and final official debate of this leadership race will be held on April 3 between 6 and 8 p.m. in an Ottawa studio without an audience.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

TRINH JOINS CTV IN OTTAWA CBC News Investigative Unit journalist Judy Trinh is joining CTV National News as a correspondent in their Ottawa bureau.

BIBEAU IN SASKATOON - Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, in Saskatoon, participates in the closing news conference of the Annual Conference of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture.

HAJDU IN THUNDER BAY - Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, in Thunder Bay, makes an infrastructure announcement.

MENDICINO AND TASSI IN OHSWEKEN - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Public Services Minister Filomena Tassi, in Ohsweken, Ont., make an announcement regarding federal support for Indigenous-led initiatives that address gun and gang violence in the communities that make up the Six Nations of the Grand River.

MILLER IN BATOCHE - Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, in Batoche, Sask., makes an announcement regarding Budget 2022 housing funding for the Métis Nation Housing Strategy at the 50th anniversary of the Back to Batoche festival. Also in Batoche, Northern Affairs Minister Daniel Vandal and Glen McCallum, president of the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, will make an announcement during the opening program at the Back to Batoche festival.

THE DECIBEL

New episodes of The Decibel are not being published on Fridays for the months of July and August. You can check previous episodes here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister, on Prince Edward Island met in Queens County with local families, accompanied by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and held a media availability. He was also scheduled to meet with local fishers in Prince County.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet wraps up a summer tour of Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Burnaby, B.C., meets with Burnaby firefighters, accompanied by NDP MP Peter Julian. Mr. Singh and Mr. Julian were also scheduled to meet with Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and to attend the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

Overall, an equal number of Canadians say its federal government either made the right or wrong call in granting a German request to return Nord Stream 1 turbines that were recently repaired in Montreal to a state-owned Russian oil company, according to research by the Angus Reid Institute. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how, just like that, the Conservatives made Patrick Brown disappear: “As much as the Conservative Party of Canada would like to believe otherwise, the odour coming from its decision to abruptly disqualify Patrick Brown from the party’s leadership race this month has not gone away. This is true in spite of the fact that Mr. Brown has ended his campaign, saying he’s effectively been left with no way to overturn his disqualification before the votes are counted on Sept. 10. He says he’ll vote for the other leading progressive in the race, Jean Charest. And this week he said that he’ll seek re-election as mayor of Brampton, Ont.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how a savvy NDP would seize on Canada’s summer of frustration: “For a disciplined, pragmatic and imaginative New Democratic Party, this could be a summer of opportunity. While Canadian workers are being crushed by inflation at a 39-year high, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring the country, gluing popsicle sticks together at summer camp. While hospitals across the country are collapsing under long-forecasted pressures, Mr. Trudeau and his provincial counterparts are squabbling over health care jurisdiction. While the country tries to navigate yet another COVID-19 wave, Ottawa reinstates seemingly useless airport mitigation measures.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on whether Red Tories will create a new political party if Pierre Poilievre wins the CPC leadership: “Even if a new centre-right political party were to emerge in the wake of a Poilievre victory on Sept. 10, it is not clear if Mr. Charest, at 64, would be the obvious person to lead it. Mr. Macron was not yet 40 when he founded La République en Marche. And Mr. Charest’s current leadership campaign, while solid and principled, has not exactly caught on with the broader Canadian electorate. Still, if only to restore some sanity to federal politics, no one should discourage Mr. Charest from trying.”

Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on whether Danielle Smith’s striking campaign is a paper tiger: Danielle Smith’s campaign has been spectacularly successful at amping up her profile as a UCP leadership candidate. But is she really the runaway public hit that all the media attention suggests? Maybe not. The counterattack on her plan for nullifying federal laws has begun. Candidate Travis Toews and Jason Nixon, the government house leader, have both called it reckless and dangerous for the province, especially economically.”

Russell Wangersky (Regina Leader-Post) on Andrew Scheer’s shift showing how politicians change their stripes: “But I would say this — I felt the 2017 edition of Andrew Scheer was electable as a national candidate. The Andrew Scheer of 2022? Not so much. (Obviously, his own riding, where he took 62 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election, feels differently.) There are, of course, a couple of ways to look at this change. One might be that Scheer, when campaigning to be prime minister, was merely masquerading as a centre-right candidate because that’s what was considered electable, and his views were actually different from his onstage persona. Another explanation is that that Scheer has a nose for which way the wind is blowing inside his own party and his own province, and is trying on a new set of ideological clothes to better suit what he thinks that audience wants.”

Michael Wernick (Global Government Forum) on a little perspective on public-service problems: “It is a never-ending eternal challenge to attract attention to issues of slow rust out and deterioration in the public sector until something breaks and it becomes a political problem. There is a tendency of politicians and some public service leaders to push away uncomfortable choices and play for time. Public sector reformers and innovators are undermined in their work by glib generalisations. What the public sector needs is persistent diligent attention, well-placed investments in people and in the tools they are given, and the political will to tackle uncomfortable structural issues. At times like these it has always been worth asking why things went badly and drawing out lessons and corrective actions that make things better. The public sector should be built for feedback and continuous learning.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.