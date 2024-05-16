Politics Briefing: Union leader who promised summer of discontent decides to step aside

Hello,

The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, who led his union through a major strike last year, and had promised a fight this summer over federal policies on hybrid work, is leaving his post.

Chris Aylward said today that he will not be seeking re-election when members of his union choose a new president at a meeting this month.

He had promised a “summer of discontent” for the federal government over its move to have federal public-sector workers work a minimum three days a week, up from two.

But Aylward indicated he won’t be around for the fight ahead.

“After more than four decades fighting for workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, I have decided now is the time to step down from my position as national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada,” Aylward said in a statement.

“It has been an honour to represent PSAC’s 245,000 members as both national executive vice-president and as national president over the last 12 years.”

Aylward’s successor will be chosen on May 30 during a union convention scheduled for May 26-31 in Ottawa.

At this point, Sharon DeSousa, a national executive vice-president for the union, is the only candidate in the race to succeed Aylward. Prospective successors can launch campaigns through to the convention.

Aylward has been a PSAC member for more than 28 years, launching his involvement when he became a shop steward at a taxation centre in St. John’s. Aylward was born and raised in Newfoundland.

He was a PSAC national executive vice-president from 2012 to 2018 when he was elected national president of the union.

Four unions, including PSAC, at a news conference in Ottawa on May 8 said they were angry when the new hybrid work rules were announced, but have since started to mobilize and fight. They are asking the government to keep the status quo, with workers coming to the office for a minimum of two days a week.

“The Trudeau Liberal government better prepare itself for a summer of discontent,” said Aylward. “That’s what this government is forcing us into.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Pat King boasted on social media about convoy jamming roads, court hears: The Crown alleges King was a leader in the protest movement, in which hundreds of big rigs and other vehicles drove into Ottawa and entrenched themselves on the streets, jamming the downtown core for nearly three weeks.

Ottawa, Washington join forces to fund junior Canadian critical minerals companies in face of trade war with China: Ontario cobalt developer Fortune Minerals Ltd. and Quebec graphite exploration company Lomiko Metals Inc. have been awarded about $32.4-million in combined funding, the U.S. and Canada said in a joint statement.

Quebec media say new bill to protect politicians is excessive, harms free speech: Media companies – including The Canadian Press, La Presse, Quebecor, and CBC – said today in an open letter to the government that the bill contains measures that “compromise the freedom of expression of citizens and the media.”

Poll shows little optimism for Trudeau or Poilievre: Even as federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre far outpaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in public opinion surveys, almost six in 10 respondents in a Nanos poll say the Conservative Leader elicits negative emotions or responses such as dishonesty, deceit, fear and anger when they hear him speak.

Ontario warns Toronto to drop drug decriminalization request: Ontario’s Health Minister says that if the Toronto Medical Officer of Health does not drop her request for a B.C.-style exemption from federal laws to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs in the city, the province will be forced to act.

Pharmacare plan will cost $1.9-billion over five years, PBO report shows: The Parliamentary Budget Officer, a non-partisan agent of Parliament, examined costs associated with the implementation of Bill C-64. The legislation, tabled in February, proposes providing single-payer coverage for contraceptives and diabetes medications.

Canada will not become back door for diverted Chinese steel and aluminum: Ottawa: “Canada is not and will not be a ‘back door’ for Chinese steel and aluminum,” says Navpreet Chhatwal, communications adviser for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, responding after the United States announced it plans tariff hikes on imports from China. Story here.

Global Affairs audit describes contracting shortfalls, but no wrongdoing found: The audit found that one in five reviewed contracts did not follow federal rules but department executives told MPs Wednesday that the report largely points to administrative errors rather than wrongdoing.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“It’s not that Roe versus Wade couldn’t happen in Canada. It’s that it’s more likely to happen in Canada, particularly with Conservative leaders who continue to not stand up for women’s rights.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the New Brunswick town of Caraquet, criticizing the New Brunswick government, alleging it has not been supportive of reproductive rights.

“I am very hesitant to spend taxpayers’ money on anything other than the core services of roads, bridges, police, military, border security and a safety net for those who can’t provide for themselves.” – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, during a news conference in Vancouver today.

“I want to leave you with one word from my mother tongue, Inuktitut: the word is ajuinnata. This word has great meaning to me and to Inuit. It means to never give up. To persevere in the face of adversity. No matter where you end up, live your lives with ajuinnata.” – Governor-General Mary Simon, in Kingston today, speaking at convocation for the Royal Military College of Canada.

THIS AND THAT

Break week: The Commons and Senate are both on a break, with sitting resuming for both on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland is in Ottawa, but had no public events scheduled.

Ministers on the road: With the House of Commons on a break, ministers continued to make child-care announcements, with Citizens Services Minister Terry Beech in Victoria and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton with Alberta Jobs Minister Matt Jones.

Also: In the Quebec city of Shawinigan, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne participated in a discussion with Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon at the Applied Research Summit on Future Batteries and Green Hydrogen. Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, in Edmonton, attended the unveiling of Destination Canada’s ambitious new strategy, Tourism 2030: A World of Opportunity, at Rendez-vous Canada 2024.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault made an infrastructure announcement in Montreal. Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan, in Toronto, delivered a speech at the RTOERO Future of Aging Summit. In Whitehorse, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced financial support for the performing arts and the Yukon Arts Centre. In Winnipeg, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal announced federal support for Manitoba’s wildfire response, accompanied by provincial Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses.

Outside Canada: International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen is in the city of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania where his itinerary included meeting with Canadian High Commission staff, and meetings with Tanzania’s deputy education minister and its Health Minister. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Greece today, meeting with her foreign-affairs counterpart. International Trade Minister Mary Ng is in the Peruvian city of Arequipa through Saturday for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation. She is also representing Canada at the first APEC joint meeting of ministers for women and ministers responsible for trade.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In northern New Brunswick, Justin Trudeau met with students and educators to discuss the National School Food Program, and later held a news conference. In the evening, Trudeau was scheduled to participate in an evening Liberal party fundraising event in Winnipeg.

LEADERS

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet continues a visit to Sherbrooke, meeting today with Mayor Évelyne Beaudin.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Vancouver.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, was guest speaker at a virtual discussion about her book Climate Change for Dummies. She also participated in a roundtable held by the Saanich Inlet Protection Society on local ecological concerns.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has no public events today.

THE DECIBEL

As rail giant CPKC is trialing a new hydrogen train that it hopes can replace diesel-fuelled freight locomotives, The Globe and Mail’s Alberta and energy reporter, Kelly Cryderman, is on the podcast today to discuss how hydrogen trains work, and how this development might lead toward a greener Canada. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

Liberal nibbles that add up to a big bite

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in full cool-teacher mode in the latest push from the Liberals to sell their tax hike on investment income, but his lesson plan has more than a few holes. The 3½-minute video released on social media on Monday starts off with Mr. Trudeau, sleeves rolled up and tie loosened, leaning in to tell us about the zany ideas of the ultrawealthy. “Some people don’t think the richest few should pay more in taxes. Well, I don’t agree with that,” he says with a hint of a conspiratorial smile.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Nobody asked you about Utopia, Mr. Poilievre

“There’s an old joke that political strategists sometimes tell about two campers who see a bear moving toward them. One of them stops to put on running shoes and the second camper tells him sneakers won’t help him outrun the bear. “I don’t need to outrun the bear,” the first camper says, “I only need to outrun you.” For Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, that’s apparently an example to live by.” – Campbell Clark

‘Useless and overpaid’ lobbyists sure are keeping Pierre Poilievre’s calendar busy

“I’m not sure why Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote an entire op-ed in the National Post urging Canadian businesses to fire their “useless and overpaid lobbyists.” “Often,” he wrote, “the lobbyist doesn’t share the interests of the company, its workers, consumers or shareholders. A good solution would be to fire these lobbyists, stop talking with politicians and start trying to win the support of the population.” Indeed, the op-ed seems like a waste of space and energy to me, since Mr. Poilievre met with a lobbyist just days later, when he could have delivered that message in person.” – Robyn Urback

