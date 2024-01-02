Hello,

The Canadian government is being urged to make the case for the value of this country’s relationship with the United States, an effort deemed particularly vital with this being an election year for our southern neighbour.

Former federal cabinet minister Perrin Beatty offers the advice as president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in a new letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his ministers of foreign affairs, international trade and national defence.

Beatty, who served in the cabinets of Progressive Conservative prime ministers Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Kim Campbell, notes that Washington has increasingly come to see its relationship with Canada “not as strategic, but as transactional.”

He adds, “This shift, particularly when our most important trading partner is entering an election year in which its politicians may be competing to demonstrate which of them is more protectionist, has serious implications for Canada.”

Beatty writes that in 2026, the three signatories to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known in Canada as CUSMA, will be called upon to say whether they favour continuing the agreement.

“Canada should be preparing the ground now through a co-ordinated outreach campaign by all levels of government and private sector to demonstrate to America’s citizens why a healthy relationship with Canada is important to them,” he wrote.

“It would be a terrible mistake to think that we can wait until 2025 to ensure that CUSMA is preserved.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Size of federal public service swells to record high, report says – In addition, more public servants switched jobs, resigned or were investigated than at any time during the mandate of the government of Justin Trudeau, new statistics from the Public Service Commission of Canada show.

Saskatchewan stops collecting federal carbon levy in rebuke to Ottawa – The Saskatchewan government says the decision will result in savings for about 98 per cent of families in the province who use natural gas from SaskEnergy to heat their homes, to the tune of approximately $400 each in 2024.

Homicide rate stays steady in Toronto, but police are catching more killers more quickly – Toronto’s status as Canada’s largest municipality means the city often sees the most killings in the country – typically about 70 homicides a year, according to police data – despite being a relatively low violence city on a per capita basis. Story here.

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report – The annual report for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that the CEOs, most of them men, were paid an average of $14.9-million, up from an average of $14.3-million in 2021.

New troubles for Ottawa LRT – The embattled light-rail transit system in the nation’s capital was partly shut down today after concrete debris was found on the track in one of its tunnels. Story here.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election – “That’s off the table,” Mr. Singh said in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press. “That’s not something that we’re focused on. We’re focused on getting enough done in this Parliament and then running to win.”

Ontario faces pressure to make contraception free for those over 25 – In Ontario, dozens of prescription contraceptives are covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan until the age of 24. But advocates say there is a gap after that, if people don’t have private insurance, or if they are on family plans but wish to use contraceptives without the knowledge of their spouse or parents. Story here.

What everyone gets wrong about Winnipeg, except Winnipeggers – Shannon Proudfoot writes on how, based on her visit, Manitoba’s capital is an artsy, chill place tired of your condescending “Winter-peg” jokes.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break – The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Trudeau on the Ropes – Political journalist Paul Wells has a new book coming in May on how things are going for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after eight years in power.

Sutherland House has announced the publication of Trudeau on the Ropes: Governing in Troubled Times on May. 7. In a statement, Wells said the project is part of the Sutherland quarterly series of short books capped at 100 pages.

“The book attempts a theory of Justin Trudeau in power. The main element of the argument is that he likes to be underestimated. He believes he’s capable of more than people think, and he likes that dynamic,” says Wells, adding the “foundation myth” for the Trudeau’s time in public life was a famous 2012 boxing match with Senator Patrick Brazeau three years before Trudeau led the Liberals to power. “He’s on the ropes, but when the fighting’s over, he’s the last one standing.”

More broadly, Wells says Trudeau’s time in office has spanned a secular crisis of faith in the capacity of government to deliver positive change. “So he’s had to learn on the job in an age of polarization, misinformation, and pandemic, while dealing with the rise of Trump and Brexit, a newly belligerent China, and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. That’s the terrain I’m seeking to explore.”

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau is in Jamaica on vacation with his immediate family through Thursday.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, the first of 2024, The Globe’s political columnist and writer-at-large John Ibbitson explains how the events of 2023 affected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government, as well as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and what might be in store for 2024. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa and the provinces need to address a growing child-care gap: “New data show Ottawa and the provinces have made remarkable progress on pricing – but are falling behind on availability. As federal-provincial child-care agreements reach their fourth of five years in 2024, the focus must shift to ensuring the creation of new spaces, and fairness for those shut out of subsidies.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith can pick a fight. But can she build a bridge?: “In 2023, Danielle Smith proved her ability to fight, constantly, with Ottawa on energy and climate matters. And after her first full year in office, her government’s outlook is that the federal Liberals are hostile to the province’s interests on so many fronts that Alberta – as a major oil producer – has to do much of its own advocacy.”

David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on how Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan won’t give anyone the easy way out by intervening in work stoppages: “Stop looking to me to do end runs on collective bargaining,” Mr. O’Regan said in an interview. “Sometimes people look to government to interfere, to make things happen more quickly, or in a way that would be more favourable to them. Invariably, my response is to sit at the table, do the work. Government shouldn’t be involved in this.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on what Paris can teach us about taking back public space from cars: “In Canadian cities, the cycling and public transit infrastructure is lamentable, with few exceptions. We spend our time making excuses – the weather, the weather! But Toronto’s weather is not much different from that of Paris. What’s lacking in Canada is political will – we need politicians and policy makers to say we no longer accept the tyranny of the car.”

Michael Byers (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the International Court of Justice is the right place for a ceasefire decision: “If the ICJ orders a ceasefire in Gaza, it will face heavy criticism, but not from those who understand its role in international affairs. The ICJ is a legitimate body, supported by the United States, Canada and many other countries. It did not initiate this case, but has to hear it. And like other courts, it must follow the law and the evidence – wherever they might lead.”

Peter MacKay (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Beverley McLachlin is dishonouring her own remarkable legacy: “Canadians crave stability and sanity amid all this turbulence. These times call for institutions and individuals whose integrity and force of personality are beyond reproach, and whose reassuring resilience makes them uniquely positioned to help us navigate stormy waters at home and abroad.”

