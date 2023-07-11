Hello,

Canada has expressed its concerns to the United States over that country sending cluster bombs to Ukraine to help its war effort against Russia, says Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

“We do not agree with the American position, and we have mentioned it to the American officials,” Ms. Joly said Tuesday at a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the NATO Leaders’ Summit is being held.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the gathering and, heading into the meeting, has said Canada will continue to advocate that cluster bombs “should not be used.” Story here.

Ottawa was among the most enthusiastic nations to sign the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, though the U.S. and Ukraine have never endorsed that pact.

But Washington has argued that Ukraine needs such arms to keep up its counteroffensive against Russia as Kyiv runs out of certain weapons that won’t be replaced until industrial production catches up.

Asked if Canada’s support of Ukraine would be imperilled if Ukraine uses cluster weapons, Ms. Joly said, “We will continue to support Ukrainians in their fight. We will continue to provide strong military assistance through training, through equipment and intelligence like we have done since Day One.”

Ms. Joly did not respond to a journalist’s question on whether it is a war crime to use cluster ammunition.

Meanwhile, NATO leaders agreed Tuesday to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met,” the head of the military alliance said, hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.” Story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Poilievre doesn’t agree with T-shirt views of man he posed for photo with - A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative Leader does not agree with the message of “straight pride,” after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words. Story here.

Crime on the agenda as premiers meet - In the aftermath of a downtown Toronto shooting on Monday, the country’s premiers gathered in Winnipeg to begin a three-day meeting that will cover a range of issues, such as public safety, and calls from several leaders, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, for bail reform in response to concerns about violence and crime. Story here. Also, the premiers met Monday with Indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation. Story here.

Ottawa tries to bring Google and Facebook onside - Ottawa has made a bid to bring Google and Facebook onside with its Online News Act, proposing a set of regulations designed to address many of the tech giants’ concerns with the legislation. Story here.

AFN considering overhaul as annual meeting held - A major overhaul of the Assembly of First Nations is on the agenda at the organization’s annual meeting in Halifax this week. Story here.

Port workers union cites “greed” as impediment to strike end - The union representing B.C. port workers on strike is blaming the “greed” of shippers as the labour action disrupts potash production amid billions of dollars in international trade halted. Story here.

Ottawa urged to step up efforts to boost low-carbon investment - Ottawa is being told to pick up the pace in implementing its promised spending measures to boost low-carbon investment lest Canada fall further behind the United States and other jurisdictions already putting such policies into action. Story here.

Investigations planned on imports from China - Ottawa’s corporate-ethics watchdog is set to announce multiple investigations into whether Canadian companies are importing products made through human-rights abuses in China, a move advocates have sought for years. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate resumes sitting on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland, in the Saskatchewan village of Belle Plaine held private meetings, toured a mine and held a media availability.

In Ottawa - Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, in Ottawa, announced $82 -illion over three years to facilitate emergency response by the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, the Salvation Army and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada.

Ministers on the Road - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in Edmonton, with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced $31-million to improve railway safety crossing. Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Vancouver, announced federal support for the tourism industry through the government’s Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in Sherbrooke, Que., with Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge, responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced further investments to develop the Canadian aerospace industry. Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, in Vulcan, Alta., with Alberta Technology Minister Nate Glubish, announced $96-million in combined federal and provincial funding for 14 projects to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 10,000 homes in rural and remote communities. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, at the Tsuut’ina Nation Band Office at Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta., announced new funding for Tsuut’ina Nation to support anti-gang programming. Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, in Richmond, B.C., on behalf of Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, announced funding to support the health of those with autism and support families and caregivers. Filomena Tassi, Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Brantford, made an announcement in support of an innovative and sustainable manufacturing company. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in Drumheller, Alta., made a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program announcement.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Vilnius, Lithuania for the NATO leaders summit participated in a NATO Public Forum panel discussion, then met with Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia. Mr. Trudeau then went into the summit, attended a leaders’ reception, and then attended an official greeting by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Mr. Trudeau then participated in an official family photo of leaders and attended a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body within NATO. In the evening, the Prime Minister arrived at the Presidential Palace, participated in a family photo and attended a dinner given by President Nausėda.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, in Chicoutimi, Quebec, held a news conference regarding the potential contamination of per and polyfluoroalkyl products in Saguenay. He was accompanied by Jonquière MP Mario Simard.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is off.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Adam Radwanski, The Globe’s climate change columnist and feature writer, explains why the deal between automaker Stellantis and battery maker LG Energy Solution and the federal and Ontario provincial governments could set a precedent for future projects like this. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on better ways for a government to help journalism: “A reader tax-credit system would also remove any (rational) suspicion that journalistic independence was being compromised. Readers, not the CRTC, would be the ones to judge if a newsroom’s efforts were up to snuff. In short, there are clearly better ways of supporting Canadian media than the mess of Bill C-18.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on Canada, the land of free roads, cheap gas – and the world’s least fuel-efficient cars: “A road paid for by drivers, not taxpayers, isn’t an unusual thing in Europe. Toll highways aren’t even uncommon in the United States, from the 423-kilometre Florida Turnpike to the 146-kilometre Sam Houston Tollway in Texas to the nearly 800-kilometre New York Thruway. New York is about to start charging cars to drive into the most crowded parts of Manhattan. But in Canada? There aren’t many things that Canadian parties of the right, left and centre can agree on, but “free” roads – by which I mean taxpayer-subsidized driving – is one of them.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on how the premiers need to get serious about health care reform, not just funding: “Canada’s premiers have an opportunity to do something novel and overdue on the health care file this week – demonstrate that they can do more than simply demand more money from the federal government. Six months after the last meeting of the Council of the Federation – when Ottawa promised $196-billion in additional health funding over 10 years, including $46.2-billion in new money – all the provinces and territories (except Quebec) have signed new deals.”

