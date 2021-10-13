 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: U.S. land border opening to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November

Ian Bailey and Menaka Raman-Wilms
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The U.S. land border will soon be open for non-essential travel to Canadians who are fully vaccinated.

The announcement came in a Wednesday news release from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. He said the change would take effect some time in early November, but did not specify an exact date.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision was based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, and the country will also begin allowing travellers from Mexico to enter at the same time. Anyone crossing into the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination.

Canada opened its land border to fully vaccinated Americans in August, but the U.S. did not follow suit at the time. Both countries closed the land border to non-essential travel when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, 2020.

As the fourth wave continues to spread across Canada, provincial health officials are working to decrease case counts and increase vaccination rates.

Manitoba is tightening restrictions in the southern part of the province, a region that has slow vaccine uptake. B.C.’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, issued an order in her province on Tuesday for children five and up to wear masks in public spaces. Previously this was only required for those aged 12 and up.

A vaccine for children aged five to 11 could be approved by Health Canada as early as next month, and Dr. Henry said that priority will be given to those in areas of the province where there are already low vaccination rates.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. Today’s newsletter is co-written with Menaka Raman-Wilms. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Story continues below advertisement

The Independent Senators Group, the largest bloc in the upper chamber, is considering expelling one of its members from caucus. The ISG is calling Manitoba Senator Marilou McPhedran before a closed-door hearing next Monday to decide if she will be kicked out.

A new human-rights campaign is targeting the Canadian practice of holding some asylum seekers and refugee claimants in jails. Led by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, the campaign urges Canadian provinces to cancel arrangements with the Canadian Border Services Agency that allow thousands of immigrant detainees to be held in provincial jails each year without a time limit.

Environmental activists who are opposed to Line 5 are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to support Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in their legal effort to shut down the cross-border pipeline. Canada wants formal negotiations with the U.S. under terms of a 44-year old treaty to address the Line 5 dispute.

Canada, along with its G20 allies, is pushing the Taliban to allow Afghans better access to humanitarian aid. This follows a virtual summit on Tuesday where G20 leaders discussed the continuing crisis in Afghanistan. From the CBC.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister is in Ottawa on Wednesday, according to his public itinerary.

Story continues below advertisement

In the morning he virtually delivered remarks at Sweden’s Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism. In the afternoon he’s scheduled to meet with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors’ Caucus.

LEADERS

No public itineraries were issued by the other leaders for Wednesday.

HOW TO BE A PRIME MINISTER

From Governing Canada, A Guide to the Tradecraft of Politics by Michael Wernick (Published by On Point Press, an imprint of UBC Press)

The Politics Briefing newsletter is featuring excerpts from Governing Canada, a new book by Michael Wernick, the former clerk of the privy council. Our focus is a key chapter, Advice to a Prime Minister. (Parliamentary reporter Kristy Kirkup reported on the project here.)

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s excerpt features some key points of, Mr. Wernick’s advice on everyday decisions away from cabinet meetings:

“A lot of the actual work of the prime minister is done away from the cameras and the spotlight. It is about going to meetings and reading and signing documents. Images from British television of an endless flow of red briefcases- dispatch boxes -aren’t far from the mark. One recent prime minister agreed to cap the flow at eighty notes per week. Another agreed to bundle smaller information updates into a weekly package Another pressed the PCO to get the essentials of any note down to a one-page summary box. It was the intelligence briefers who first became skilled at the use of photos, maps, charts, and infographics to convey information, after years of writing long, dense texts Make your preferences clear, and revisit them at least one a year...

“You will be tempted to do a lot of business through oral discussion at meetings. There are reasons why getting things in writing is often in your interest. One is that your reaction or decision can be garbled, ambiguous, or misunderstood when received by others. People tend to hear what they want to hear or expect to hear. There is far less room for that if you have a document that lays out what you are agreeing to. Implementation will be smoother. Notes can be a touchstone later when people may be arguing about what was decided. They can always come back with new information or new advice.”

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why in Canada, the rule of law is giving way to the rule of will: “A constitution is more than the written text. It depends on a cultural consensus that the constitution is something to be respected, and not ignored, or overwritten, or bent out of shape by interpretation. In Canada, the institutions responsible for upholding that consensus – governments and courts – have repeatedly shown themselves incapable of it.”

Brahma Chellaney (contributor to The Globe and Mail) on why the U.S. must deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan: “The worst stance the United States could take would be to oppose a Chinese takeover of Taiwan without credibly signalling a genuine willingness to defend the island militarily. Mr. Xi, who has grown accustomed to acting with impunity, would only be emboldened. With that, the Indo-Pacific order would be overturned, dealing a mortal blow to the United States’ global pre-eminence.”

Story continues below advertisement

David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on how unwinding pandemic policy measures will ease foot off inflation gas pedal: “Pandemic-related measures on both the fiscal (government spending) and monetary (Bank of Canada) sides are poised to recede in the coming weeks, removing a significant amount of policy stimulus from the economy. Turns out policy, like a lot of other contributors to the current inflation picture, can also be transitory.”

Naomi Alboim, Karen Cohl (Policy Options) on a postelection to-do list for the Afghan crisis: Afghan refugee claimants in Canada should be fast-tracked at the Immigration and Refugee Board, as has been done for groups from certain other world areas. We also need to expedite the transition to permanent residence for Afghans who entered the country on a temporary permit because they didn’t have the opportunity to complete their immigration processing overseas. Individuals on a temporary permit are not eligible for federal programs available to permanent residents, including income support and the sponsorship of family members.”

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies