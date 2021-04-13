 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: U.S. pauses J&J vaccine over blood clot concerns

Menaka Raman-Wilms and Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The U.S. is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns of blood clots.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were looking into rare blood clots that had occurred in six women after getting the J&J shot. The blood clots happened between six and 13 days after vaccination, and the women were all between the ages of 18 and 48.

Story continues below advertisement

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose shot against COVID-19. Health Canada authorized the vaccine for adults in Canada on March 5.

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Trudeau said the government is still on track to receive the first shipment of the vaccine, adding that it is following developments closely out of the United States.

“We can assure everyone that Health Canada will, every step of the way, put the health of Canadians first and foremost in any decisions we make around distributing vaccines,” he said. “It also goes to highlight that it was important that we signed deals with a large range of potential vaccine makers because we didn’t know which ones would be most effective, which ones would arrive early.”

Australia has also decided not to buy any of the J&J vaccine for its population.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Ian Bailey. Menaka Raman-Wilms and Kristy Kirkup are filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday that 2019 would be the last year of increasing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, the Minister said the country will begin recording emission declines in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

A Liberal motion has limited the timeline for a study on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, with recommendations to the committee needing to be in this week.

The Liberals and Yukon parties are tied with eight seats each after Monday’s Yukon election, setting up the territory for a minority government. One riding where the Liberal and Yukon party tied is scheduled for a recount on Thursday. If the tie persists though, the winner of the riding will have to be decided by drawing lots.

OPINION

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on why the third wave of COVID-19 has flipped the healthcare script in Canada: “The poor showing of the Western provinces is doubly troubling because they got off relatively lightly in the first wave and were hammered by the far more predictable and preventable second wave.”

Conservative MP Michael Chong (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why China’s sanctions against him and other individuals must be taken seriously: “The sanctions imposed on me and others are a clumsy attempt to silence our free speech and open debate, both pillars at the heart of our democracy. But they will work if we are silent.”

Michael Smart (The Globe and Mail) on why the government should cut the GST to help the postpandemic recovery: “A GST cut would encourage consumers to go back into stores and to take vacations, thus unlocking some of the extraordinary level of personal savings accumulated during the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

John Ivison (National Post) on why a lack of foresight is to blame for public policy failure over COVID: “It is impossible to prove but an intense lockdown during the second wave may have prevented the third. Instead, we got half-hearted efforts from governments that were Janus-faced on the principle of restricting people’s liberties.”

Derek H. Burney (National Post) on why the Supreme Court verdict on the carbon tax is more political than judicial: “The Peace, Order and Good Government (POGG) clause of the Constitution, which is what the majority used to justify its conclusion, is broad enough to encompass whatever jurists decide it should cover.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies