Politics Briefing: USMCA awaits U.S. ratification

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Canadian government is still waiting on the U.S. Congress to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as the Americans are set to break for the rest of the summer.
In a speech in Saskatoon this morning, Mr. Goodale said the bargaining process ran for a year and a half and caused “a good deal of turbulence and uncertainty.” He said Canada was committed to being patient and flexible but also firm and determined to protect the country’s interests.
“Our legislation is currently before the House of Commons. And even in this Canadian pre-election period, we are prepared to get the law passed before Parliament dissolves,” he said, “But that depends on Congress also getting the job done on the American side too.”
Mr. Goodale said that concerns have been expressed about the labour chapter of the agreement, adding that USMCA has the most robust chapter on labour to be seen in any trade agreement to date.
“We all need to be vigilant to ensure that all three partners implement as promised,” he said.
Mr. Goodale said he raised the issue in his first in-person meeting with acting secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan last month. On his agenda, Mr. Goodale said, was discussing information at the border about cannabis, particularly pertaining to those with a previous criminal record for which a pardon had been granted.
Mr. Goodale said another priority for their conversation was social media platforms that have become havens for terrorism and violent extremism, combating terrorist travellers and bringing them to justice, and the need to modernize the Safe Third Country agreement – the last relevant because of the thousands of people who have sought asylum in Canada from the U.S.
U.S. lawmakers are set to leave Washington at the end of this week for a summer recess. They’re not scheduled to return until after Labour Day. The House of Commons rose in June and could be recalled for a special sitting, though the fall federal election campaign is set to begin in September.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
The Prime Minister’s Office asked a former ambassador to China to stop making public comments about Canada’s policy toward the Asian country without first checking in with the foreign affairs department. David Mulroney, who was Canada’s envoy to China from 2009 to 2012, said he was told it was important for Canada to speak with one voice on the issue because now is a time of “high tension" and Canada is "in an election environment.” The Prime Minister’s Office did not deny that the call took place.
Robert Mueller, who was tasked by the U.S. government with looking into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is testifying before committee this morning about his report. You can watch it live on The Globe’s website or follow Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow’s tweets. Mr. Mueller said it was his understanding that, no matter what the report said, a sitting president could not be indicted – but that, unlike President Donald Trump’s trumpeting of a finding of “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia, the report did not totally exonerate him, either.
Speaking of spycraft, a newly declassified memo sheds a bit more light on why the government destroyed a secret intelligence file on former prime minister Pierre Trudeau in the 1980s.
The federal government has officially invited four major manufacturers to submit bids to supply advanced fighter jets for the country. “We’ve gone out very recently with a last gasp to say: ‘Are there any showstoppers here that would prevent you from bidding?’” Pat Finn, assistant deputy minister of National Defence, told The Globe.
The Federal Court has asked the chief electoral officer to take another look at whether to recommend a change in the date of the fall federal election, given that the Oct. 21 vote falls on a Jewish holiday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he takes the political advice of two well-connected lobbyists but is not bound by it. (See The Globe’s recent investigation into two conservative operatives who are both giving Mr. Ford political advice and acting on behalf of private-sector clients.)
The Quebec government says it is urgent for construction giant SNC-Lavalin to turn around its business, and opened the door to providing financial aid if the company asks.
And a senior Liberal staffer has decided to leave to work for one of the tech companies shortlisted to replace the government’s Phoenix pay system. Gianluca Cairo, most recently chief of staff to Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, was hired by Ceridian to lead a new division set on working with public-sector clients. Mr. Cairo’s appointment was cleared by the Ethics Commissioner and he is subject to postemployment provisions of the federal conflict-of-interest act.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the latest step to procure fighter jets: “Now the Prime Minister can go into the next election campaign saying his government launched a competition (check) and he hasn’t bought the F-35 (check). Sure, if he is re-elected in 2019, a Liberal government may end up ordering the F-35 fighters they ruled out in 2015. But that comes later.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on what Boris Johnson means for Canada: “Canada has always depended on, and profited from, a rules-based global order. But what comes next, with that order under threat on multiple fronts, not least the very countries that created those rules in the first place?”
Renu Mandhane (The Globe and Mail) on Quebec’s ban on religious symbols for some public servants: “Beyond human-rights laws, however, there are also very good public-policy reasons to eschew such a law. Prohibiting Jewish, Sikh and Muslim people – those most associated with wearing articles of faith – from the public service is an insurmountable barrier to creating a government that effectively serves the entire community.”
Heidi Matthews (Maclean’s) on the need for an Indigenous judge on the Supreme Court: “While it can be fruitful to consider the common and civil law as existing ‘in dialogue,’ we should not forget that this dialogue produces and distributes power in Canadian society. Read alongside the bilingualism requirement, this approach to Canadian law reinforces the discredited ‘two nations’ myth about the foundation of Canada, thereby reasserting the dominance of English and French over Indigenous legal traditions, languages and cultures.”
Murray Mandryk (Saskatoon StarPhoenix) on Western provinces, the carbon tax and employment: “One fact would certainly be that the Saskatchewan and Alberta economies are different — the latter being proportionally more dependent on the oil economy — and if interprovincial migration numbers and its own recent job statistics mean anything, perhaps isn’t doing quite as badly as the oil lobby would you believe.”
Johanne Boucher (Ottawa Citizen) on whether to stop having children because of climate change: “Lost in the global outlook is that children are a gift that touches on the miraculous and the eternal. The delivery room euphoria is repeated throughout parenthood. The love we have for our children surpasses the catastrophes of economic depressions, natural disasters, wars and diseases. Many single moms speak of the fact that their unexpected pregnancy actually saved them from a life of bad choices. Purpose and meaning are solidified when someone so vulnerable is placed in your care. The drive to make the world a better place because of our babies is a fundamental drive in all parents.”
