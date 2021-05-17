Politics Briefing: Vaccine effort won’t be affected by Fortin’s exit, cabinet minister says

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
Canada’s vaccine effort will not be affected by the ouster of the Canadian Forces commander in charge of logistics due to a military investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, says a cabinet minister.
The issue came up Monday at an energy efficiency news conference attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a statement, but did not take questions from the media.
That left journalists pressing Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough for comment on the exit of Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin, announced last Friday.
Globe and Mail Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife reports on the departure of Major-General Fortin here.
“I can assure Canadians it won’t have any impact in terms of the operational capacity of the [Canadian Armed Forces] to deliver,” said Ms. Qualtrough, noting she has been sitting on the cabinet COVID-19 committee since its launch.
She said the armed forces are experts in logistics. “When someone steps aside, there’s been people waiting and training in order to move forward and keep the mission going as we’ve heard regularly in our briefings. I have every confidence that Canadians will not feel any impact in terms of vaccine rollout.”
She noted that Canada has had 20 million doses delivered to provinces as of last Friday, and another 50 million are on the way before the end of June.
On the timing of announcing a replacement for Maj-Gen. Fortin, the minister said she does not have the name of his successor.
Mr. O’Regan said the federal government remains focused on the vaccine rollout. “The Canadian Armed Forces will continue to support the vaccine rollout as well as the government’s response to COVID-19 right across Canada,” he told the news conference.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Mr. Trudeau needs to provide more information on what happens next. “We still don’t know who will be taking over distributing vaccines across Canada,” Mr. O’Toole said in a statement.
“The government released a statement late Friday announcing that Maj.-Gen. Fortin would no longer be in charge of the vaccine rollout while an investigation was ongoing, but have yet to confirm the nature of the investigation.”
There’s a report here on the reaction of provinces to the matter.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
BLOC’S C-10 OFFER - The Bloc Québécois is offering to work with the Liberals to shut down debate on Bill C-10, the government’s controversial plan to bring streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime under Canada’s existing broadcasting rules, in an effort to pass the legislation into law before the summer recess.
From the National Post: Months before the Liberal government removed a section of Bill C-10 in a controversial amendment, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault was told by officials within his own department that it was an “important limitation” on regulatory powers.
LEGAULT APPEALS TO PM - Quebec Premier François Legault has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, touting the merits of his government’s proposal to bolster the province’s language laws. Legault posted the letter on Facebook Saturday, in a post addressed to his supporters. From CBC. The premier’s Facebook page, with the letter is here.
BRAMPTON MAYOR - Patrick Brown, the former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party, has found new prominence as the mayor of Brampton, the third-largest city in the Greater Toronto Area, and one of the areas of the province hardest hit by the pandemic. “Mr. Brown is widely viewed as politically ambitious, and Conservative insiders say they don’t believe he will stay in municipal politics for long.” Story here.
STEELHEAD TROUT - Newly released internal documents show Ottawa blocked efforts to publicly release findings that spelled out both the threats and the potential solutions to challenges facing steelhead trout in British Columbia.
LEWIS RUNS: Avi Lewis, the grandson of federal NDP Leader David Lewis and Ontario NDP Leader Stephen Lewis, has decided to enter elected politics. On Monday, Mr. Lewis, who has worked as a filmmaker and TV host, announced that he would be running in West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country. He is to be acclaimed May. 22. The incumbent MP is Liberal Patrick Weiler, who won the riding with 35 per cent of the vote in 2019. The NDP came fourth with 14 per cent of the vote.
In an interview with The Globe and Mail shortly after his announcement, Mr. Lewis, a resident of the riding, says he realizes he faces a tough challenge ahead. and that he is not taking anything for granted. “This is going to be hard riding to win,” he said. “I want to be totally honest about that. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. We’re an underdog campaign, and I am excited to fight from that basis.”
Overview of the riding here.
APOLOGY SCHEDULED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a formal apology to Italian Canadians for the internment of community members during the Second World War will be delivered in the House of Commons on May 27. Mr. Trudeau’s office announced the date in a statement issued Friday. “We cannot undo our past failures, but through this apology we hope to help bring closure to those who were harmed, and ensure the lessons we learned are never forgotten,” the Prime Minister said in a statement. There’s a recent story on the apology plan here. Michael Petrou suggests here the harm done by the apology might require an apology of its own
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
Private meetings. The Prime Minister delivers remarks during the closing session of the Global Conference for the Rights and Inclusion of LGBTI+ Youth. Also participates in a virtual announcement on energy efficiency, and chairs the cabinet meeting.
LEADERS
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole delivers remarks at a Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce event.
PUBLIC OPINION
Pollster Nik Nanos on Canadians losing the mental-health battle against COVID-19. Details here.
Public opinion research for Natural Resources Canada shows many Canadians are giving the federal government poor grades on key goals in the fight against climate change.
OPINION
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the political implications of inertia: “Why are conservatives dominant in Britain, competitive in the United States – despite Mr. Trump’s chaotic election loss – and struggling at the federal level in Canada? Part of it is stiff-necked British resistance to assimilation with Europe; part of it is white resentment of non-white immigrants in parts of the U.S.; part of it is Mr. O’Toole’s inability to expand the Conservative Party beyond its Prairie and rural base. But part of it is inertia, a factor that pundits and political analysts tend to ignore, but that may be the most powerful political force of all.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the end of the pandemic political peace accord: “It was rather remarkable: For months, politicians of all stripes were playing on the same team. The lack of partisan attacks produced an eerie silence across the land. Many of us acknowledged that it felt … kind of nice. That peace then begat fantasies of productive policy-making, done out of a sense of solidarity and real leadership and without the petty insults. We knew it couldn’t last. And now, with the return of the vitriol on which our political system seems to thrive, we are reminded of just how pleasantly still those partisan sabres were in those first few months.”
Erna Paris (The Globe and Mail) on the elephant in the room that is the notwithstanding clause: “Where, then, are Canada’s leaders today? Their silence in the face of Judge Blanchard’s decision earlier this month was deafening. Past attempts to pursue constitutional change from outside Quebec have ended badly – think Meech Lake and the Charlottetown accord. No one wants to go there, especially with a possible federal election on the horizon. All the same, for the sake of the country, a possible repeal of the notwithstanding clause should be on the national front burner. If this proves impossible politically, the Quebec Court of Appeal, then the Supreme Court of Canada if necessary, must take up the case.”
Pam Frampton (The Telegram) on the financial challenges facing Newfoundland: “We have been overspending for decades, racking up so much debt that if, as a province, we went to a credit counsellor, they’d be advising us to cut up our credit cards and throw them away. And downsize our living accommodations, as well. In this province (at least in my lifetime), whenever we’ve experienced prosperous times, we let the good times roll, investing in infrastructure, adding jobs, building things, paving anything that stood still — kind of like buying a round for the house at the Duke of Duckworth when you’re flush with your student loan.”
Emmett Macfarlane (Policy Options) on Quebec’s plans to unilaterally amend the Constitution as part of language-reform plans: “Given the context in which the Quebec government is proposing these amendments – as part of a bill that will radically assert the dominance of the French language in a way that is almost inevitably going to result in Charter challenges over infringements of the rights of minority anglophone Quebecers – the purpose of the provisions should be read as an attempt to circumvent or alter judicial interpretation of the Charter itself.”
Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop