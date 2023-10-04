Hello,

Manitoba’s premier elect is playing down the milestone of becoming the first First Nations provincial premier in Canada.

Wab Kinew told a news conference Wednesday that Manitobans voted this week for better health care, and a positive vision of the future.

“And if, along the way, they elected an Indigenous premier then I would say that that’s another testament to our country moving forward,” Kinew said in Winnipeg.

Kinew, 41, said improving health care and working against division will be his focus. “I didn’t run on being the first First Nations premier. I put my name on the ballot to try and be the best premier.”

Kinew was born to an Anishinaabe father and non-Indigenous mother. He has led the provincial New Democrats since 2017 and led the NDP to a majority that will end seven years of Progressive Conservative government in the province. Carrie Tait reports here.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Kinew.

“It is a good thing to have another progressive premier across the country that we’re going to be able to work with on issues of affordability, issues of housing, issues of reconciliation,” Trudeau told journalists as he arrived for the Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.

Also Wednesday, the federal government promised more money to assess the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women – an issue that was a major point of debate in the Manitoba election.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said there will be $740,000 toward that assessment, and more research is needed to figure out how a search can be undertaken.

Earlier, a federally funded feasibility study found that a search is possible but toxic materials could pose a risk to workers. Kinew has promised a search of the landfill if he won office. Story here.

String of e-mails shows RCMP civilian’s electronic communication with B.C. businessman now in prison - Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP employee charged with allegedly leaking secrets, communicated with targets of international police efforts, according to an agreed statement of facts that contains more than 500 documents. Story here.

RCMP probes alleged misconduct in outsourced CBSA contract - The RCMP is investigating allegations of misconduct involving an outsourced IT project at the Canada Border Services Agency after two tech entrepreneurs who performed work for the agency told senior officials about improper contracting practices and cozy relationships between the public service and private firms. Story here.

Libya’s former ambassador arrested after divulging details about Gadhafi assets in Canada - A former Libyan ambassador to Canada has been arrested in his home country after safeguarding documents pertaining to the billions of dollars the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi stashed in Canadian bank accounts and to a Toronto penthouse owned by his son Saadi Gadhafi. Story here.

GG’s office reviewing medals granted Nazi veteran - Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Governor-General Mary Simon’s office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. Story here from CTV.

Today in the Commons - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 4, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland, in Ottawa, attended private meetings, the caucus meeting and Question Period.

In Ottawa - Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree was scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Indigenous People as part of its study into Bill C-29 - An Act to provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation.

Ministers on the Road - Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne participated in an armchair discussion alongside Swedish Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Ebba Busch at the Sweden Canada Innovation Days in Montreal.

Governor-General in Toronto - Governor-General Mary Simon was visiting Toronto on Wednesday in a trip focused on reconciliation, mental health and youth engagement, with stops that included a roundtable discussion with youth at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Caribbean leaders coming to Ottawa - Leaders from the Caribbean Community organization CARICOM will be in Ottawa from Oct. 17 to 19 for the first Canada-CARICOM Summit held in Canada, the Prime Minister’s Office says. Justin Trudeau will co-chair the summit with Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, current CARICOM chair.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings, attended the Liberal caucus meeting, and later attended Question Period.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Europe, on a work trip to Paris, Edinburgh and Belfast through Oct. 11. On Wednesday, Blanchet delivered a lecture at a University of Edinburgh conference on the theme “The politics of Self-Determination: A view from Québec.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is participating in the Commons virtually from her Vancouver Island riding.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting, and, later spoke to journalists before participating in Question Period.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Mike Hager, a reporter in The Globe’s B.C. bureau, talks about the situation of Mohammed Majidpour, whose criminal history exemplifies the catch-and-release dilemma for the criminal-justice system. The Decibel is here.

NEWSLETTER BOOKS - A Healthy Future: Lessons from the Frontlines of a Crisis by Ryan Meili. (UBC Press, Purich Books.)

Ryan Meili lived through the pandemic with roles and responsibilities as a father, husband, son, physician and leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

His varied perspectives have informed his new memoir, A Healthy Future: Lessons from the Frontlines of a Crisis, which tells his own pandemic story, the stories of those he encountered, and also questions how the Saskatchewan Party government managed the pandemic. (The office of Premier Scott Moe did not respond to a Politics Newsletter request for comment on the book.)

Meili, who led the Saskatchewan NDP from 2018 until 2022, now works as a physician in the West Side Community Clinic in inner-city Saskatoon, and also with Tuberculosis Prevention and Control Saskatchewan, delivering clinical care in remote Northern communities affected by TB outbreaks. He responded by e-mail to Politics Newsletter questions:

What made you decide to write the book? What did you think you had to add to the writing that has been done about the pandemic?

COVID didn’t create the problems in health care, in education, in long-term care or poverty. It revealed and worsened the cracks that were already there. During the peak of the pandemic, I served as leader of the opposition in Saskatchewan. I also renewed my medical licence and worked on the COVID inpatient ward, at assessment and vaccine centres, and did weekly clinics at Saskatoon’s largest homeless shelter. This gave me a unique view of the medical, social and psychological impact of COVID, and allowed me to enter into the lives of people who were willing to share their stories of illness, grief and hope. To honour these stories and the stories of all those who haven’t been heard, I wrote this book to help us learn the lessons of what we’ve all been through.

What can you tell us about the process of writing the book?

I first started writing A Healthy Future in spring of 2021, envisioning it as a lead-up to the next provincial election. When I chose to leave politics, the book broadened to a wider view and reflection on the pandemic experience and the lessons it offers us.

Scribbled notes, news stories, interviews and a timeline of key events helped me to reconstruct the experience of each wave. This turned out to be an incredibly therapeutic experience, helping me to process this challenging time and move on in a real way. My hope is that this book will help others to process their experience, providing some closure and hope for change.

You make the case, at the end of the book, for an examination of Canada’s national response to the pandemic. How would you describe the odds now of such a review? What do you think we are missing without such a review?

We are now nearly four years and 54,000 confirmed deaths from COVID in Canada, every Canadian’s life was disrupted, and we seem to be acting as though it never happened. In some ways, that’s understandable. It has been a challenging, painful and divisive time. Maybe we needed to let it sit for a while, needed some time to recover. Now, more than enough time has passed, people deserve answers.

We need to have the courage to shine a light on what went well, what went badly, and commit to learning from our success and our mistakes. And we need to do so before the memories are too distant.

You are tough on the Saskatchewan Party government’s management of the pandemic. How do you respond to critics who may say you are settling political scores in your book?

It’s easy to discount my reporting and opinion as coming from a political opponent of the government, and I’m sure many will. The truth is, the Sask Party didn’t get everything wrong. In particular, they presided over some early success on COVID. Unfortunately, they then chose to ignore the evidence and advice of public health experts in favour of populist rhetoric and misinformation. The results were atrocious and to pretend otherwise would be dishonest. The numbers, and the stories in this book of the people who lost lives and loved ones, tell that tale in living colour.

You acknowledge you were treated for depression near the end of your political career. Are there any lessons from your own experiences you would cite for those now in politics and facing relevant challenges?

The stress of the pandemic affected everyone’s mental health and I’m no exception. Still today, conversations about mental health remain hidden by shame and judgment. I feel it’s important to be honest and vulnerable about the struggles I went through, both to encourage others to know they aren’t alone and that it’s ok to seek help and ok to make a change if they need to.

As well, we need to ask ourselves as a society, how do we want to treat people who run for office? We won’t find flawless people. There aren’t any. But if everything in politics is about shame and judgment, we will be left to be led by only the shameless.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe standing against vulnerable trans youth: “A Saskatchewan judge has imposed an injunction that Premier Scott Moe considers so wrong-headed he feels he has no choice but to bring the legislature into special session to overturn that injunction using the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause. What could be so urgent? Is freedom of religion involved, or speech? Has a language law been struck down? No. A judge temporarily suspended a new policy that would require parental consent before children under 16 could change their pronoun at school. For that, the legislature is being recalled early. For that, the notwithstanding clause is being brandished, for policies that put youths at risk of psychological or even physical harm, that could force them out of school, out of their homes and onto the street.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how Wab Kinew’s win in Manitoba suggests the lighting of the Anishinaabe’s eighth fire: “That his historic win could go so far as to be a signal of the beginning of a new fire – the 41-year-old from Onigaming First Nation in Treaty Three territory in northwestern Ontario will become Manitoba’s first Anishinaabe premier – shows just how high the expectations are for Mr. Kinew. He arrives at a time when the health care system is in crisis, and when so many cases of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls remain unsolved in that province. Tina Fontaine, the 15-year-old whose body was found wrapped in plastic in the Red River in 2014, is on my mind. So too is Cambria Harris, the young woman who has relentlessly demanded a search of the Prairie Green landfill, where the remains of three of the four Indigenous women alleged to have been killed by Jeremy Skibicki – Cambria’s mother Morgan Harris, as well as Marcedes Myran and an unidentified victim named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (or Buffalo Woman) – are believed to be buried.”

