Politics Briefing: Wage-subsidy applications to open next week

Hello,
Today’s announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was $350-million for charities and nonprofits that are helping vulnerable communities deal with COVID-19. The government also said details of the wage-subsidy program would come out today, and businesses could start applying for it on Monday, April 27.
Meanwhile, Canadians who lost their jobs due to lockdown measures have also lost crucial benefits such as dental care and pharmaceutical coverage. Labour leaders say the federal government needs to address that immediately. The Liberals had promised last year to implement some form of universal pharmacare.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. To receive it regularly, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter, and more than 20 others, on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Two planes – one chartered by the Canadian government, one by a province – have returned home from China empty. The Canadian government says a traffic jam at the Shanghai airport meant the planes could not be loaded with medical equipment before they had to take off again.
The United Nations is warning that the number of people around the world facing hunger could double by the end of the year because of how the pandemic is affecting supply chains and food production.
U.S. President Donald Trump says he will end all immigration to the United States because of COVID-19, but details of who would be affected and how were not immediately available.
And rumours are swirling about what is going on with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who hasn’t been seen in public in 10 days. CNN reported a security source said Mr. Kim was in bad condition after recent surgery. Health problems appeared to have caused Mr. Kim to disappear from public view for 40 days in 2014.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and the role of the Opposition: “Down the road, some may remember that it was Conservatives who led the effort to restore the operations of Parliamentary government. But others will remember how the Tories navigated themselves into the position of being offside with every other party over how the House returned – satisfying, perhaps, for partisans; embarrassing to everyone else.”
Jeffrey Jones (The Globe and Mail) on what it means for oil futures to be worth negative dollars: “The main problem is the global slowdown that has reduced demand for oil by as much as 30 million barrels a day. That’s nearly a third of precrash consumption, with planes parked on tarmacs, cars and trucks in driveways and people around the world sheltering in place to avoid the virus.”
Amanda Munday (The Globe and Mail) on what the crisis is like for small-business owners: “In my case, the options for relief are scarce. I’m sitting in my kitchen staring down interest payments, overdue rent and personally secured liabilities. The $40,000 Canada Emergency Business Account loan might be useful (I haven’t been approved yet), but is anxiety-inducing. The last thing I want is more debt – debt I’m not sure I can repay, and that will only carry us two months.”
Cathal Kelly (The Globe and Mail) on star athletes and the value of expert advice: “This is a good time to remind ourselves of certain truths. Being able to knock a ball over a net doesn’t make you smart. Fish can be trained to do it. And anyone who expects all athletes to be MacArthur Fellows must thrive on disappointment.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop