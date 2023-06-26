Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Western allies are being cautious in comments on the recent insurrection in Russia to avoid providing the embattled state with material for propaganda.

“I think we need to make sure that we are not facilitating the liberal use of propaganda and disinformation that we know the Russians tend to do and carefully monitoring and watching, but not getting involved is the responsible and safe thing to do,” Mr. Trudeau said Monday in Iceland where he is a guest of the annual meeting of Nordic Prime Ministers.

“We do not want to provoke or react as to bring us into this conflict, which is an internal one.”

Over the weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary paramilitary organization the Wagner Group, led his troops through several Russian cities on his way to Moscow on Saturday, but then retreated after reaching a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that saw Mr. Prigozhin exiled to Belarus.

Mr. Trudeau’s comments echoed the views expressed Monday by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Speaking at the White House, Mr. Biden said the U.S. and NATO were not involved in the short-lived insurrection. He also explained that he was cautious about speaking publicly because he wanted to give “Putin no excuse to blame this on the West and blame this on NATO.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

NOVA SCOTIA FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ‘BARELY’ FUNCTIONING: COMMISSIONER – Nova Scotia was the first place in Canada to pass a freedom of information law, but today the system is “barely” functioning, says the province’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Tricia Ralph. Story here.

MAYORAL ELECTION IN TORONTO – Toronto residents go to the polls Monday to elect a mayor for the second time in eight months, after John Tory’s resignation. Story here.

DIAS TRYING TO MOVE ON WITH LIFE – Jerry Dias, once the country’s most powerful union leader, was levelled by substance abuse and allegations of bribery but says he is now trying to “move on with my life” and rebuild his dented reputation. Story here.

CABINET SHUFFLE THIS WEEK IN N.B. – New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is to shuffle his cabinet this week after two ministers quit over his leadership style and changes to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools. Story here from CBC.

RCMP PUSHES FOR END OF BAN ON SELLING DECOMMISSIONED POLICE VEHICLES, PARTS – The RCMP is continuing to press Canada’s Minister of Public Safety to end the ban on selling decommissioned police vehicles and parts – a moratorium that the Mounties say is causing operational problems and costing the national force about $13-million a year in lost revenue. Story here.

BC NEW DEMOCRATS WIN TWO BY-ELECTIONS – British Columbia’s New Democrats posted victories in by-elections on southern Vancouver Island and Downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister. Story here. However, the BC United candidate in one of the by-elections says voters were confused about her party, which, until recently, was known as the BC Liberals. Story here from The Times Colonist.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate resumes sitting on Sept. 19.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY – Chrystia Freeland, in Toronto, held private meetings.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD – Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, also responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, in Calgary, announced federal investments for Alberta’s aerospace sector. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Brazil on Monday and Tuesday, and São Paulo on Wednesday, meeting with Brazilian government officials, local business leaders and civil society organizations. Infrastructure Minister Domenic LeBlanc, in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B., announced a federal investment of $890,000 to support the construction of a new fire hall.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday, was in Iceland as a special guest of the annual meeting of Nordic Prime Ministers. He attended a working session in the south coast municipality of Vestmannaeyjar, participated in a photo with the prime ministers, and met with Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre. Mr. Trudeau also attended two working sessions with the Nordic prime ministers, and participated in a working luncheon hosted by Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. He was also scheduled to participate in a joint media availability with the Nordic prime ministers then meet with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. In the southern Iceland town of Selfoss, Mr. Trudeau, along with Ms. Jakobsdóttir, toured a geothermal plant and exhibition and visited the carbon capturing and storing company Carbfix. In the Iceland capital of Reykjavík, Mr. Trudeau held a media scrum, attended a working dinner with Ms. Jakobsdóttir, then was scheduled to depart for Ottawa.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Saint John, N.B., attended a meet-and-great event with supporters.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in New York City this week, met with economists from the Roosevelt Institute.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

Monday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast features Dr. Cassandra Kuyvenhoven on the systematic issues surrounding Canada’s waste management system and what we could be doing better overall. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

GEOFFREY STEVENS – The former managing editor of The Globe and Mail, has died, aged 83. There’s an obituary here of the persistent journalist, who left his mark on renowned Canadian news outlets.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on slow walking on the path to reconciliation: “This spring, New Brunswick took down road signs leading to Squaw Cap, a tiny town near the Quebec border whose name, like that of a nearby mountain, contains an offensive slur. At some point this summer, the hamlet and mountain will be renamed. This is a welcome (and long overdue) step in the process that falls under the broad sweep of reconciliation – the act of coming to terms with Canada’s past and continuing discrimination against Indigenous peoples, and redressing related harms. It’s a word that leapt into the public consciousness with the release of the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015. The commission had spent seven years investigating the lasting damage that residential schools inflicted on thousands of Indigenous people, and recommended 94 calls to action. Changing derogatory place names was not one of the calls to action. But it is done in the same spirit, although far too slowly.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, the election and the path forward: “In an interview this week, Ms. Notley appears genuinely open to staying or leaving, saying she is taking time to reflect in the same manner she did after other Alberta elections. “Listen, it could have gone either way in 2015 – many people don’t know that,” she says to incredulity on my part, since that was the single election her party won. “It could have gone any way in 2019, and it can go any way now,” she adds. “You have a responsibility to really give it due consideration.” But even before a formal postmortem, Ms. Notley will talk about what went right or wrong for her party during the most recent loss. She notes that the campaign was truncated by at least a week because of the wildfires in Northern Alberta. The UCP was successful keeping a relatively low-key profile, which aided its push to appear as a steady, mainstream conservative movement.”

Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada must stress test its shadow banks: “Is the banking crisis over? Although it’s been more than six weeks since a lender failed on either side of the Atlantic, it’s too early for the all-clear signal – including here in Canada. Sure, the Canadian banking system has remained resilient in the face of global turmoil. But the International Monetary Fund is suggesting that federal and provincial regulators are still not paying enough attention to risks lurking in darker corners of our country’s financial system. Spoiler alert: The problem isn’t Canada’s Big Six banks, which remain well-capitalized and profitable despite gathering economic headwinds. Rather, the IMF is pointing to the perils posed by “shadow banks.”

Mel Cappe and James Mitchell (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how fixing Canada’s access to information regime will require more than just people power: “The Globe and Mail has done Canadians a service by exposing the serious shortcomings in federal and provincial freedom of information (FOI) regimes. The reporting done as part of the Secret Canada project has shown that Canadians cannot get timely access to the information held by governments that they need, and to which they are legally entitled. Either the governments are egregiously slow in responding to access requests or, in far too many cases, they simply fail to provide the information requested. These delays are not simply frustrating; in far too many cases, they affect the material interests of Canadians who need to know what the government knows about them. This problem is an important challenge to democratic governance in this country. But the solutions may not be obvious.”

