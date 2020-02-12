Politics Briefing: Wet’suwet’en protests continue

Hello,
Protests continue across the country in solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are blocking the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C. (Who is in favour and who is not? We broke it down.)
The protests have ground some rail lines and ports to a halt. Via Rail has cancelled trains travelling the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal routes and industry groups say they are having trouble getting their goods to market.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters this morning that he is having an emergency conference call with cabinet to discuss what to do. “Obviously it’s extremely important to respect the right to freely demonstrate peacefully, but we need to make sure the laws are respected,” Mr. Trudeau said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Aldona Wos, a wealthy former doctor and Republican fundraiser, has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as the next ambassador to Canada.
In the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders once again finished narrowly ahead of Pete Buttigieg, just like the Iowa contest. This time Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finished a surprise third. The next states to participate in the candidate selection process are Nevada next week and South Carolina the week after.
Canadians think it’s more important that the next Conservative leader is economically conservative than socially conservative, according to a new Nanos poll.
The switch to a low-carbon economy will not be an easy one, Canada’s banking regulator is warning businesses.
All Ontario schools will close for a day next week as part of the ongoing strike actions in the province.
And Christie Blatchford, one of Canada’s most prominent columnists who has worked at many major newspapers (including The Globe), died at the age of 68.
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Wet’suwet’en protesters and other actions around the country: “And so, while RCMP officers gingerly attempt to enforce the court order – six weeks after it was issued – protesters across Canada have halted trains, occupied cabinet minister’s offices, and blockaded ports, ostensibly in the name of the rights of First Nations, but in fact in the service of one faction of one nation: the ones, a minority it appears, opposed to the project, versus the majority in favour.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on Via Rail cancelling trains because of the protests: “This time around, no [replacement] buses. No suggestions. No response to media inquiries asking why there are no buses. Just a cancellation notice on the website and a fare-thee-well. At a time when VIA is seeking untold billions from the federal government to build a new Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal route and run vastly more trains, this does not bespeak a company that takes itself very seriously.”
Simon Dyer (The Globe and Mail) on the looming federal decision on the Teck oil sands mine: “The [joint review] panel also rejected any consideration of alternative oil price forecasts put in front of it. It instead relied on a highly optimistic forecast for global oil demand and future oil prices. This means that in order for Canadians to enjoy the stated economic benefits from the project, we are likely accepting that the world will fail to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.”
Rob Breakenridge (Calgary Herald) on getting a yes from Ottawa: “There needn’t be a conflict between resource development and meaningful climate policy. If Alberta is going to claim that we are among the most environmentally responsible oil producers in the world, we certainly need to demonstrate that when it comes to climate policy — or at least demonstrate an understanding of the need for meaningful policy.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Erin O’Toole’s bid for Conservative leader: “There is palpable angst among a subset of Conservatives who feel their party’s leadership race is turning into a coronation for a front-runner, Peter MacKay, that they see as unconvincing or even bumbling – so much so that they keep pleading for some other candidate to run. Yet, few of those moaning Tories talk about Mr. O’Toole as that candidate.”
