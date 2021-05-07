Politics Briefing: What did the PM know, and when? Telford testifying on misconduct in military

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff is testifying Friday before a House of Commons committee on the issue of sexual-misconduct allegations against former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance.
The defence committee’s study on allegations against Mr. Vance, and broader issues of sexual harassment in the Canadian Forces, had been in limbo due to a standoff between Conservatives and Liberal members over whether Katie Telford should appear as a witness.
Opposition parties have said they want to hear from Ms. Telford to find out whether she briefed Mr. Trudeau regarding allegations against Mr. Vance, and if not, why not. Mr. Trudeau says he did not personally know about the matters around events three years ago until he learned of it in recent news reports.
Mr. Trudeau told a news conference that Ms. Telford is eager to tell her side of the story.
“I will let Katie speak for herself this afternoon, but I know this was important for her, to be able to share her perspective on these issues at committee,” he said.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he is looking forward to Ms. Telford’s testimony because it may indicate what Mr. Trudeau has known about the Vance allegations.
“Today, we want to get to the truth and I am very happy to see Ms. Telford feels it’s appropriate to finally appear after weeks of avoiding accountability,” Mr. O’Toole told a news conference,
TODAY’S HEADLINES
COVID-19 PATENTS: The federal government says it will take part in international talks at the World Trade Organization over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents but will not say which side of the debate the country will be arguing. Meanwhile, a broad coalition of MPs from all five parties wants the federal government to support waiving the global rules that guard vaccine trade secrets.
JUDICIAL TRAINING: New judges will have to commit to take training in sexual assault law, after legislation received royal assent Thursday night. Bill C-3 was passed in the Senate, marking the third attempt to see a law of this nature passed by Parliament.
LINE 5: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s legal battle to shut down Enbridge pipeline Line 5, a vital petroleum conduit for Central Canada, is attracting public support from leading Democratic allies in more than a dozen states, a sign of the challenges U.S. President Joe Biden could face in trying to intervene on the matter.
LABOUR RECOVERY SETBACK: Canada’s labour recovery suffered a setback in April as the third wave of COVID-19 and tighter restrictions led to another round of layoffs. The economy lost a net 207,000 workers last month, undoing some of the 303,000 gain in March, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent. All told, Canada has recovered about 83 per cent of its pandemic job losses.
BROADCASTING ACT: The former chair of the CRTC said controversial changes to Canada’s Broadcasting Act should be paused and entirely rewritten.
THE BIG RESET: More details here from Greg Mercer on Newfoundland and Labrador’s Big Reset plan, released Thursday, aimed at steering the province out of a fiscal crisis.
APOLOGY TO ITALIAN-CANADIANS: The federal Justice Minister is ruling out compensation of individual descendants as part of a government apology expected this month for Italian-Canadians mistreated during the Second World War.
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
Private meetings. News conference on COVID-19. The Prime Minister virtually meets with the small urban Greater Toronto and Hamilton-area Mayors. Also virtually meets with staff from Langley Community Services Society in Langley, B.C., to discuss mental health.
LEADERS
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a news conference.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul holds a news conference on the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference on the pandemic and visits workers on the Unifor Local 252 picket line at Nestlé Canada Inc in Toronto.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Canada outvaccinating the Americans: “Canada is already ahead of the most vaccine-hesitant U.S. states. The back-of-the-pack award goes to Mississippi, where as of Wednesday just 32 per cent of the population, or about 40 per cent of adults, had received a first shot. That’s below Canada’s figure, even though Mississippi is knee-deep in vaccines. To spur both countries to do better, a little friendly cross-border competition is in order. Let’s gamify this race, for mutual benefit.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on why the world needs to save India: “We need to act fast. Any pandemic health crises being faced in wealthy countries such as Canada are dwarfed by the scale of the subcontinent’s emergency, which is not only taking an unspeakable human toll – if you have family in India, you have almost certainly received heartbreaking news – but threatens to spill out and infect others.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Liz Cheney’s long game: “Still, Ms. Cheney is playing a longer game than most of her House colleagues. While they fear Mr. Trump’s wrath in next year’s midterm elections, she is betting his influence over the GOP will soon wane. Privately, most Republicans acknowledge they are eager to move on from Mr. Trump. And his reign may increasingly look like an aberration as the GOP embraces its traditional stands on foreign policy and fiscal management, only minus the endless wars.”
Louise De Sousa (The Montreal Gazette) on flaws in federal efforts to deter gun violence: “We will not mince our words. Bill C-21, introduced on Feb. 16, is an insult to all victims of gun violence. It looks like it was designed by public relations consultants rather than by public safety experts. It looks like its sole purpose is to provide tough-sounding sound bites that belie the lack of substance behind the “measures” they purportedly describe.”
Andrew MacDougall (The Ottawa Citizen) on four federal cabinet ministers who “need to go”: “The trouble for members of Team Trudeau is threefold: they’re slow to sense danger and adjust course; their bench strength isn’t very good; and, as the Bill Morneau-WE Charity episode demonstrated, it’s hard to fire your minions for rolling in the same manner as you.”
