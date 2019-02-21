Politics Briefing: What Wilson-Raybould said behind closed doors

Good morning,

Former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould rose in the House of Commons yesterday and said she hopes solicitor-client privilege is waived so she can “speak my truth.”

But behind the scenes, she’s been more free to talk. According to sources, Ms. Wilson-Raybould told federal cabinet ministers in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that she believed it was improper for officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to press her to help SNC-Lavalin avoid prosecution on fraud and bribery charges.

In the Tuesday meeting, Ms. WIlson-Raybould privately outlined her concerns about the handling of the case to her former colleagues, freed from the bounds of solicitor-client privilege that have restricted her public statements.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould told cabinet that the director of the prosecution service rejected a negotiated settlement with SNC-Lavalin because of how the law applies to the company’s case.

She added that she felt it was wrong for anyone – including the Prime Minister, members of his staff and other government officials – to raise the issue with her after prosecution decided in early September to move to trial.

The Liberal government will release its pre-election budget on March 19. “We believe it’s very important for us to continue to be fiscally responsible and that will be demonstrated in our budget,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said.

The Federal Court of Appeal has struck down the NDP’s attempt to get the courts to weigh in on a ruling by a House body that would see the party have to pay back millions of dollars of expenses. The long-running and complicated saga started in 2014, when the House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy said the New Democrats had misused almost $4-million in office funds, most of which related to staffing satellite offices outside of Ottawa. The appeal judges said they would not get involved because the board enjoyed parliamentary privilege. The NDP has said the board’s repayment order was a partisan attack from the Liberals and Conservatives.

Executives of some of the world’s biggest tech companies — including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook — have been invited to appear before an international committee on “fake news” in Ottawa this spring.

Nunavut tabled a near-balanced budget that plans modest spending increases to combat some of its social problems as the territory approaches the 20th anniversary of its creation.

And in the United States, Michael Cohen has agreed to testify before Congress next week about his time as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould: “We are at that stage in this scandal – for this is now certifiably a scandal – when the story seems to get worse for the government every day.”

Jen Gerson (The Globe and Mail) on the resignation of Gerald Butts: “The problem, it is now clear, is that a Butts-shaped skull trophy doesn’t make the scandal disappear. And so the curious affair now rests on the words of Ms. Wilson-Raybould herself – who has been in the enviable position, for a politician, of becoming more heroic by saying less.”

Christie Blatchford (National Post) on SNC-Lavalin: “How about just doing business in countries where companies aren’t expected to bribe and grease their way to lucrative contracts? How about being a little less global? There’s no conscription, after all, for companies to work in places like Libya.”

Éric Grenier (CBC) on the Liberals slipping in the polls: ”If the story generates more negative headlines for the government (and there are few indications so far that it won’t), there aren’t very many Canadians predisposed to believe the Liberals’ side of the story.”

Andrew Pinsent (Ottawa Citizen) on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer: “While Scheer and his Conservatives have spent months looking for a “door” to victory, sticking to the right-of-centre and even sometimes the fringes, Trudeau has now handed Scheer the middle ground to be mined for support – an empty net late in the third, despite the game being tied.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on migration in Spain, Italy and France: “[Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez] may have been on the right side of history in welcoming the Aquarius. But the move has changed the course of Spanish politics in ways that he may well regret.”

