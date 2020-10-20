Politics Briefing: Will Liberals call a snap election?

Hello,
Could Prime Minister Justin Trudeau be preparing to call an early election?
That’s what many on Parliament Hill are wondering as the Liberals dramatically upped the stakes in today’s opposition-day Conservative motion to establish a special committee that would investigate the government’s various ethical controversies this year.
The Conservative proposal is one of three competing ideas for a special committee, but the one that is most squarely focused on the Liberals' perceived scandals. The NDP have proposed a committee that would look more generally at COVID-19 emergency spending, and the Liberals have proposed a similar probe – but one in which they are in the driver’s seat.
Mr. Trudeau said at his midday news conference that the very fact that the Liberals proposed a special committee was “extraordinary,” and that it was unacceptable for the opposition parties to propose anything else.
“Opposition parties will have to decide if they want to make this minority parliament work, or whether they have lost confidence in the government," Mr. Trudeau said.
A government that has lost the confidence of the House should then seek an election – although, as Prime Minister, Mr. Trudeau can stroll over to Rideau Hall and ask Governor-General Julie Payette to call an election whenever he wants.
The Conservatives say the Liberal gambit is over the top, and that the formation of a special committee should not, on its own, be a reason for a government to fall. (They would no doubt rather the committee find something embarrassing first.)
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said that with the pandemic still raging on, it wasn’t an appropriate time for an election anyway.
“In many parts of Canada, kids can’t go trick-or-treating, but the Liberals think Canadians should go to the polls, rather than their answering several simple questions,” Mr. O’Toole told reporters.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A coalition of Canadian charities say they are concerned with what they describe as opaque behaviour from WE Charity over the years.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland denounced the Chinese ambassador’s recent veiled threat to Canadians living in Hong Kong, but said it wasn’t worth expelling him over.
The federal government says it is looking into carbon tariffs, a policy for applying emission-pricing to imports.
Don Drummond, an economist who held senior Finance roles while Paul Martin was finance minister, says the current Liberal government might be on track to hit 1990s debt levels because of its pandemic spending.
Some public health experts say the Ontario government’s advice to cancel Halloween in some COVID-19 hotspots “doesn’t make sense.”
The law building at Queen’s University, in Kingston will no longer be named for Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. The university said it was making the move after community consultations and because of Macdonald’s support for residential schools. “We cannot invite Indigenous students into our school and expect them to feel welcome while the building they are being welcomed into is named after a man who worked for years to destroy their communities and heritage," said a letter from the Indigenous Law Students' Alliance.
Internal documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen under access-to-information law show the Department of National Defence planned a public-relations campaign to push back on criticism that some members of the Forces had ties to far-right groups, but those plans were abandoned when stories came to light of some members of the Forces with ties to far-right groups. As well, the department kept dossiers on journalists who were covering the issue.
And Thursday night’s U.S. presidential debate will come with a new feature: a mute button. The first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was criticized for being a little cacophonous.
Donald Savoie (The Globe and Mail) on the conflict over a Mi’kmaq fishery in Nova Scotia: “The conflict between non-Indigenous commercial fishermen and Mi’kmaq leaders and fishermen in Nova Scotia is getting uglier by the day. But boiled down to its essence, the debate is about trust in an age of precarity. Indigenous people do not trust government for good and obvious reasons; non-Indigenous fishermen do not trust government because most never have.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on China’s relations with other countries: “The abduction of foreign nationals is just an extension of what Beijing has done to ethnic Chinese people around the world, despite the existence of laws, treaties and international boundaries. It was only five years ago that booksellers, including a British and a Swedish citizen, disappeared from Hong Kong and Thailand, respectively, and later reappeared under custody in mainland China – the type of behaviour that, in reverse, would be condemned by Chinese leaders.”
Monte Solberg (National Post) on the Liberals' ethics controversies: “Like all governments, the Liberals need to be held to account. It helps keep the arrogance from travelling from minister to minister as though it were, you know, a virus, infecting decision-making and inflating egos. Ultimately it’s this virus that sickens the public while leaving the superspreaders blissfully unaware.”
Lise Ravary (Montreal Gazette) on the anniversary of the October Crisis: “Again, so many years later, why do we need to pick at our scabs? Are we so desperate about our future that we prefer to daydream about what may have been had violence, imposed separation and Marxism won in 1970?”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on letting kids have Halloween: “If you want to pick on someone, target the self-centered buffoons who gathered at an anti-mask protest in downtown Toronto on Saturday. Enforce the rules that protect the public. Leave the kids alone. If we limit our contacts, practise physical distancing, wear masks and wash our hands – the normal rituals of daily life in these spooky times – there’s no reason Halloween can’t go off without a hitch.”
