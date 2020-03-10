Politics Briefing: Will Liberals table a stimulus budget?

Hello,
Canada’s economy, already slowing down from the effects of the coronavirus, was walloped yesterday when the price of oil collapsed.
Royal Bank of Canada chief executive David McKay has a message for the government: Business needs your help. The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate last week, but doesn’t have a lot of room to cut further. But that’s not enough.
“We’re having an ongoing dialogue with governments around the world around co-ordinated and effective and targeted fiscal stimulus, whether that’s payroll tax cuts or whatever mechanism has to be used to inject cash flow into the economy,” Mr. MacKay told The Globe.
The federal government has not yet announced a date for the next budget, but it is typically tabled by March 31.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
More than two hundred Canadians are beginning their quarantine at the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ont., after the government airlifted them from the Grand Princess cruise ship amid concerns about the coronavirus. The 228 people are mostly passengers, but it includes some crew members. A handful were left behind in California.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s pointperson on keeping Chinese telecom giant Huawei out of 5G mobile networks was in Ottawa yesterday, to meet with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and other senior security officials. The U.S. government shared intelligence on how Huawei could be used by the Chinese government to spy on other nations, among other concerns. A former Canadian ambassador to China suggested at committee yesterday that Huawei could be involved in the next-generation 5G networks if it was a publicly traded company that was subject to more disclosure rules.
The Liberal government has introduced a bill to ban conversion therapy for minors, the harmful practice of trying to make people who are LGBTQ either heterosexual or cisgender. The Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois have all signalled support for outlawing the practice.
The three main Opposition parties have all voted to give themselves three extra opposition days in the next month, yet another sign of how the House of Commons is operating with a minority government.
Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar, is now the government’s special envoy on all refugee and humanitarian issues.
And Russia’s parliament has proposed new rules that would allow Vladimir Putin to remain president until 2036. Mr. Putin said the Constitutional Court must agree to the measures, and they are also subject to a referendum in April. However, it is unlikely that either of those will prove to be obstacles to Mr. Putin.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Saudi oil price war: “When the world was gripped with worry that the new coronavirus might tip the planet into recession, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince decided it was the time for a reckless gamble with oil prices. By now, everyone should realize that Mohammed bin Salman is a danger to the world.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals could deal with an economic downturn: “Bill Morneau has presided over deficits every year that he has been Finance Minister. Critics have long warned that running deficits during times of economic growth would leave the government vulnerable in a downturn, which could send those deficits and the debt-to-GDP ratio through the roof. Expect the Conservatives to hammer this theme. The NDP will demand more help for workers who lose their jobs and for those being forced onto welfare. The Bloc Québécois will demand help for Quebec.”
Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on managing coronavirus and a minority government: “Thus, if ever there were a time government must absolutely undertake the political equivalent of frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded places, stocking up on medication and getting plenty of rest, it is now. The Trudeau government’s response to coronavirus and – perhaps more importantly – how it is perceived by Canadians, could make or break it in over the next six months.”
Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on how Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will manage the hit to the province’s finances: “He will not, it appears, slash operational spending even more to deal with this crisis. Rather, the balanced budget target will move out to 2023-24 or beyond. That won’t satisfy the many Albertans already worried about service cuts. Neither will it fill the cost-cutters in his own caucus with joy.”
Richard Schabas (The Globe and Mail) on why coronavirus might be contained: “When COVID-19 finds a sweet spot – a cruise ship, a South Korean church, an Italian hospital – it can spread efficiently. And the bug has a nasty bite. But these are the exceptions and not the rule. The vast majority of infected people spread the disease to precisely no one.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on President Donald Trump and the coronavirus: “The President knows that the most important thing to do first and foremost is to protect the vulnerable – that is, his reputation. While the elderly and immunocompromised might be mortally at risk due to COVID-19, they have no idea what’s it’s like to have a nice Sunday golf outing ruined Monday by market panic, a massive drop in oil prices and even more reports of novel coronavirus cases and deaths. A little sympathy for the President, please.”
