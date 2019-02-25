Politics Briefing: Wilson-Raybould set to speak publicly this week

Good morning,

The SNC-Lavalin story has dominated Parliament Hill for the past two weeks, and it looks like this week won’t be any different. This explainer and this timeline lay the issue out, but to recap: Jody Wilson-Raybould, as attorney-general last year, faced pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to overrule the director of public prosecutions’s decision to prosecute Montreal-based construction giant SNC-Lavalin for fraud charges related to alleged bribes given to Libyan officials in the Moammar Gadhafi regime. Ms. Wilson-Raybould declined to direct that a plea deal be struck, which would allow the company to avoid a trial and a possible 10-year ban on getting federal contracts. (Though the government is also looking into giving itself the power to waive or shorten that ban.)

Since The Globe broke the story on Feb. 7, Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet, and Gerald Butts – senior aide and right-hand man to the Prime Minister – also quit.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, before she quit, Ms. Wilson-Rabould had been moved out of the justice portfolio and made the minister of veterans affairs. The SNC-Lavalin affair is evidence of one issue in which she butted heads with the Prime Minister’s Office, but it’s likely not the only one: Sources also tell The Globe that she resisted pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to share what judges were telling her office about judicial appointments.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s public comments have so far been quite limited, but she is expected to testify at the House of Commons justice committee on Tuesday morning. Today, the committee speaks to a number of legal experts about whether the situation was an improper exercise of power. In the House of Commons today, MPs will debate a Conservative motion to call on the Prime Minister to testify at committee – a motion that is unlikely to pass the Liberal majority.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Voters in the B.C. riding of Burnaby South are today not only deciding who will represent them in the House of Commons, but also likely deciding the political fate of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The B.C. government has only gotten a fraction of the revenue it was expecting from selling legal cannabis.

In Ontario, the Deputy Commissioner of the provincial police has filed a notice of an intent to sue Premier Doug Ford for defamation because of comments made around the appoint of Toronto Police Superintendent Ron Taverner as the province’s top cop.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario school boards have been struggling to deal with absenteeism from teachers and are now, on occasion, filling classrooms with non-certified supply teachers.

In Washington, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow praised Canada for looking into national-security concerns related to Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s involvement in the 5G mobile network. The Trump administration’s own hard line on Huawei could soften as trade negotiations between U.S. and China continue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Kelly Craft – until now his ambassador to Canada – as his next ambassador to the United Nations.

And in Venezuela, embattled president Nicolas Maduro used troops to block shipments of foreign aid from coming into the country on the weekend. An international coalition of countries that includes Canada, known as the Lima Group, could announce new steps today to help citizens of the country, which is currently undergoing an economic and humanitarian crisis.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the SNC-Lavalin affair: “The real question is whether the Prime Minister or the people around him did something wrong. Not criminal – there’s a high bar for willful obstruction of justice – but wrong. Did they meddle in a prosecution?”

Anne Kingston (Maclean’s) on Jody Wilson-Raybould: “Even before her testimony, however, an eerily familiar tale has unfolded, the last chapter in the spell-binding spiel from Michael Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council, this week before the justice committee. And that’s the spectre of powerful men not used to hearing ‘No,’ not willing to accept ‘No,’ doggedly pushing for a 'Yes’ from the person who ostensibly determines consent, then gaslighting her when they don’t hear it. Through it all a question emerges: How many times did Jody Wilson Raybould need to say 'No’ before she was heard?”

Story continues below advertisement

Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on the SNC-Lavalin affair and public opinion: “Even if people get bored following a complicated scandal (and they do), there will be cumulative effects. Trudeau can never smell as clean (politically speaking) as he once did.”

Yaqiu Wang (The Globe and Mail) on the Chinese diaspora in Canada: “Over the course of the past eight months, I interviewed dozens of Chinese immigrants in Canada from various backgrounds for a Human Rights Watch report on the Chinese government’s activities undermining human rights abroad. Many expressed deep fear of the Chinese government, saying that while they are outraged by the human rights abuses in China, they worry that if they criticize the government openly, their job prospects, business opportunities and chances of going back to China would be affected or that their family members who remain in China would be in danger.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop