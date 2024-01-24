Hello,

The International Court of Justice will announce on Friday whether it will impose an emergency order on Israel to require it to take action to prevent a possible genocide in Gaza.

The world court, based in The Hague, announced its plan today, saying its president will read the court’s order at 1 p.m. local time on Friday.

South Africa has asked the court to issue an emergency order requiring Israel to prevent “irreparable harm” to Gaza’s people by halting its military offensive in Gaza and lifting its siege of the Palestinian territory. It argues that Israel’s siege and bombing campaign could be a violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention, and it says Israel has a legal obligation under the convention to take steps to prevent a genocide.

The controversial case has sparked political divisions around the world, but South Africa’s legal team has argued that the court application is the only way to end the suffering of the people of Gaza in the devastating war that began in October.

Full story here by Africa Bureau Chief Geoffrey York.

In Canada, the governing Liberals have been under pressure to clearly state Ottawa’s position on the matter.

Among those calling for clarity was Iddo Moed, Israel’s envoy to Canada, who said in a news release that “Israel urges Canada to leave no room for misinterpretation on a matter that is crystal clear.”

In a statement this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada’s “unwavering support” for international law and the international court does not mean it accepts the premise of the case brought by South Africa.

“We must ensure that the procedural steps in this case are not used to foster antisemitism and targeting of Jewish neighbourhoods, businesses, and individuals,” said the minister’s statement.

At a federal cabinet retreat in Montreal on Monday, Joly was asked why Canada has not, more clearly, taken a side on the issue. The minister referred to her statement. “My statement is my statement,” she said. “I have nothing else to add on that.”

She said Canada is following the case. “We will react to it as things evolve.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter sign-up page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

India to be included in foreign interference inquiry into elections: Quebec Justice Marie Josée Hogue, who heads the inquiry, announced she had requested information and documents relating to alleged interference by India in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections.

Five members of 2018 Canadian junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges: The pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room.

Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 5 per cent, says talks have shifted away from more hikes: The widely anticipated decision keeps the bank’s policy rate at 5 per cent, a two-decade high reached last July.

B.C. had record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says: Toxic drugs in British Columbia killed more people in 2023 than any other year – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner’s service, according to CTV.

Invoking Emergencies Act wasn’t justified and infringed on Charter rights, Federal Court rules: Cabinet’s decision to proclaim a public order emergency under the act “does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness,” Justice Richard Mosley wrote in a decision released yesterday.

Smith to appear with Carlson: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was scheduled to join controversial right-wing political commentator Tucker Carlson on a Calgary stage during the former Fox News host’s speaking engagement tour in two Canadian cities, CityNews reports.

Ontario legislative assembly removes artwork attributed to Norval Morrisseau over concerns about its authenticity: Queen’s Park removed the painting after The Globe and Mail asked for comment about concerns from experts who have studied Morrisseau’s work, as well as the Morrisseau Estate.

Cost to taxpayers of protecting members of Parliament hits a record high: During the first nine months of this fiscal year, the RCMP spent $2.5-million on security for MPs, on track for possibly hitting $3.4-million this fiscal year, CBC reports. That would be almost double what it cost a year earlier.

Coderre going on the road as he considers bid for Quebec Liberal leadership: Denis Coderre, the former Montreal mayor and federal cabinet minister, will be in Drummondville, northeast of Montreal, on Saturday and plans to visit Quebec Liberal Party organizers around the province, CTV says.

Federal Conservatives recruit former B.C. cabinet minister as candidate: Ellis Ross, a onetime chief councillor of the Haisla Nation, is to run for the party in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election.

‘It has been hell’: Liberal MP Rota on months since speaker resignation: “A mistake was made and responsibility had to be taken,” the MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming told CTV.

PEI minister orders inquiry for village councillor who posted anti-Indigenous sign: Communities Minister Rob Lantz said John Robertson of Murray Harbour failed to comply with a ministerial directive to pay a $500 fine and issue an apology or resign – sanctions first imposed by the rural municipality.

B.C., Ontario planning crackdown on ‘bad actor’ colleges preying on international students: B.C.’s Minister of Postsecondary Education and Future Skills said her province has for months been looking into challenges faced by international students and plans to announce new measures next week to increase quality standards in international education.

THIS AND THAT

New Commons law clerk and parliamentary counsel: Michel Bédard, interim law clerk and parliamentary counsel since June, 2022, has been appointed law clerk and parliamentary counsel of the House of Commons. Here’s a breakdown on what the job entails.

Contract issued as part of Parliamentary Precinct redevelopment: Pomerleau Inc. has been awarded a $2.8-million construction management services contract for work on the first phase of a project to redevelop Block 2, immediately south of Parliament Hill. It’s part of an effort to modernize the Parliamentary Precinct, which includes 35 government-owned buildings. The contract was awarded by the Public Services and Procurement Department.

Capital in line for federal housing dollars, mayor says: Mark Sutcliffe says “productive negotiations” with the federal government have led to funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund, which provides funding to local governments to increase housing supply. Sutcliffe said details on what the agreement means for Ontario’s second-most populous city will be released soon.

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Monday. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland in private meetings in Ottawa.

Ministers on the road: Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Windsor, Ont., announced a $7.3-million investment for two projects to improve the participation of under-represented groups in the Red Seal trades.

Slovak Republic President visiting: Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, and her domestic partner Juraj Rizman will undertake a state visit to Canada from Monday to Feb. 1, with engagements in both Ottawa and Toronto, the governor-general’s office announced today.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

No public events scheduled for Justin Trudeau.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet attended a caucus meeting in the Quebec city of Saguenay.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, on Galiano Island in British Columbia, was scheduled to hold a community meeting.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Edmonton, attended his party’s federal caucus retreat and was scheduled to hold a round table discussion with housing stakeholders.

No schedule released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Matthew McClearn, an investigative reporter and data journalist with The Globe and Mail’s energy, natural resources and environment team, explains how tidal power works and where we’re at in its development. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Former Liberals facing cost-of-living stress: Just 57 per cent of those who voted for the Liberals in the last election say they would do so again, according to the Angus Reid Institute, adding the 43 per cent who are looking elsewhere say they are facing economic stress.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how, in case of emergency, do not break the law: “The ruling from Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley does more than merely reject the Trudeau government’s legal justification for invoking the Emergencies Act in February, 2022, to quash the “Freedom Convoy” occupation of Ottawa’s Parliamentary precinct. The judgment also serves as a (much less favourable) second draft of the historical view of the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on a verdict on Justin Trudeau’s biggest call: “It didn’t take long for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to troop out to say the federal government will appeal. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals know what Tuesday’s court decision is: a millstone around their necks.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how Liberals are reaching in tying Pierre Poilievre to Donald Trump, but it’s worth hearing how he responds: “That was quite a successful retreat the Liberals held in Montreal over the last few days. They heard from “experts on the middle class.” The Prime Minister gave an interview in which he assured Canadians he “gets” why they are so unhappy with him. (“I think there’s a lot of people who are just rightly grumpy at the world right now.”) They backpedalled on another signature government policy. And they took dead aim at their main opponent in the next election: Donald Trump.”

Angela Mondou and Paul Samson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada needs a minister of artificial intelligence and an AI industrial policy: “It’s decision time. Canada has declared its aspirations to be a global leader in artificial intelligence and now it’s time to lead, follow – or get out of the way. How we manage AI will be critical to the health of our democracy, society and economy.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.