 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Politics led to WE Charity’s fall, Kielburgers say

Marieke Walsh and Ian Bailey
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on July 28, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Craig and Marc Kielburger accused the federal Liberals on Monday of letting WE Charity take the fall for the government’s botched student service program, noting that they were not responsible for managing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s conflicts of interest.

The pair told the House of Commons ethics committee they were “taking a stand,” and blamed politics for their charity’s downfall. Their comments come amid mounting questions about the charity’s operations and allegations that the group misled donors about what their money was going toward.

WE was awarded a contract to administer the $543.5-million Canada Student Service Grant last summer. The program was scrapped amid conflict of interest allegations against Mr. Trudeau, whose family members worked with WE. The Prime Minister and former finance minister Bill Morneau are under investigation by the federal ethics commissioner over connections to the charity.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a political scandal for the government, not WE Charity,” Marc Kielburger told the committee in an opening statement. “The government hid behind a children’s charity by letting it take the fall for their political decisions, and the opposition allowed them.” He appeared virtually alongside his brother, Craig, and their lawyer, William McDowell.

In September, the charity announced its Canadian operations would close and the Kielburgers would leave the organization. The pair told the committee they’ve been subjected to death threats and politically motivated probes, and they tried to play down questions about how the charity used donor funds.

“WE Charity: It wasn’t perfect, but Canadian youth and Canadian young people were better off because of it,” Marc said.

Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara suggested the brothers weren’t owning their accountability.

“You want to throw blame on everyone else and not take responsibility,” Mr. Sorbara said.

The pair appeared at committee after four legal summonses and negotiations between their legal team and the committee over the conditions under which they would agree to be questioned.

More than six months after WE’s involvement in the program was cancelled, interest in the charity’s operations has not abated.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, former WE adviser and donor Reed Cowan told the ethics committee the group was “duplicitous” in its relationships with donors and has failed to provide a proper accounting of its use of donor funds in Kenya. Mr. Cowan said the charity promised sponsorship of the same Kenyan school to different groups without their knowledge.

Mr. Cowan said he raised money for WE Charity schools in honour of his four-year-old son, Wesley, who died in an accident in 2006. A plaque was installed to mark the donation, but was twice removed.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus told the committee at the time that media reports said the charity promised the same school or water project to multiple donors, each of whom thought they were funding the entire project.

Several times during Monday’s hearing, the Kielburger brothers apologized to Mr. Cowan, but said switching plaques was not common practice, and they knew of only one other instance where it happened.

“We’re not perfect. We absolutely make errors like Mr. Cowan’s plaque and we try to own those errors,” Craig said. He added that WE was looking into the case, and that “theoretically” a member of the Kenyan team could have made an error.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith said he was concerned by the switching of the plaques and the possibility that the charity was “soliciting different funding for that same project.” Craig said the charity stopped using plaques, and different donors contribute to the capital and operating costs of any project.

Story continues below advertisement

The brothers said members of Parliament have launched reviews or called for probes into the matter through nine different House of Commons committees, officers of Parliament, agencies and the police.

“The two of us have not been contacted by the RCMP,” Craig said in response to questioning from Conservative MPs, but he said he couldn’t comment on whether other people in his organization have been in touch with the Mounties. “We’re supposed to leave this to the RCMP to actually give comment.”

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, the RCMP said it continues to examine this matter carefully. After the committee appearance, the charity said in a statement to The Globe that it told the RCMP last summer it was willing to co-operate in any possible investigation.

Craig said the controversy over the student program, inflammatory comments by politicians and the decision of some news outlets to publish his home address led to death threats against him, his family and charity staff.

In one case, he said, police were called after someone showed up at his house to intimidate his wife.

“My youngest isn’t even one year old and he’s already received death threats,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

With reports from Geoffrey York

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies