Pompeo says Meng Wanzhou not a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade war

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is not a bargaining chip in his country’s trade war with China.

Mr. Pompeo was in Ottawa on Thursday meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ahead of this weekend’s G7 summit in France. Mr. Pompeo told reporters that he expressed to Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland that the United States stands with Canada in the face of China’s arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. has engaged in diplomatic activity to try to make the case to release the two Canadian men. “And we’ll continue to do that until such time as they’re home and returned to their families,” he said.

The relationship between Canada and China has cooled since the December arrest of Ms. Meng in Vancouver, and the subsequent detentions of the two Canadians. Adding to the strain are the mass protests in Hong Kong, where about 300,000 people hold Canadian citizenship. Farmers have also suffered because of the deteriorating relationship, with China refusing to buy some key agricultural exports from Canada.

China has accused Canada of arresting Ms. Meng at the bidding of the U.S. as part of a politically motivated trade war. Ms. Meng’s lawyers in her extradition case have cited U.S President Donald Trump’s own words, suggesting he might intervene in the case as part of trade talks. Canada arrested Ms. Meng on a warrant from the United States, which alleges in an extradition case that she lied about the Huawei’s activities in Iran and placed banks at risk of violating U.S. economic sanctions.

In an interview with Reuters in December, Mr. Trump said he would intervene in the case if it would help secure a trade deal. “If I think it’s good for the country, if I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made – which is a very important thing – what’s good for national security – I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” Mr. Trump told Reuters in December.

When asked at Thursday’s press conference whether the United States is using Ms. Meng as a bargaining chip, Mr. Pompeo flatly said no, adding that the extradition treaty between Canada and the U.S. is a legal process.

In response to a question about whether Canada has asked the United States to drop its extradition request to help secure the release of Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, Ms. Freeland stressed that the shared border between Canada and the United States wouldn’t work without the extradition treaty.

“We need to have an extradition treaty in place for both of our countries to function well and for that border to work. When it comes to Canada applying our extradition treaty with the United States, it’s not a political decision,” she said.

Mr. Pompeo took aim at the question, telling the reporter she “took the Chinese line” by connecting Ms. Meng’s arrest with the detention of the two Canadian men.

“The arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens in China is fundamentally different,” he said, adding that connecting the two in a question is “what China wants to talk about.”

“They want to talk about these two as if they are equivalent as if they’re morally similar which they fundamentally are not.”

Canada has repeatedly expressed its concern over the detentions of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor and has called for their immediate release. Ms. Freeland reiterated Thursday that a number of allies have joined Canada in speaking out against the detention of the men.

Mr. Pompeo did say that the United States has been “very clear” about the inappropriate nature of the detention of the two men, saying it is discussed often.

“President Trump mentioned it directly in his meeting with President Xi Jinping – I was there,” he said.