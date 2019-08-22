 Skip to main content

Politics Pompeo arrives on Parliament Hill for meeting with Trudeau ahead of G7 summit in France

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived on Parliament Hill for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the upcoming G7 summit.

Discussions with the prime minister will centre around a number of hot-button issues, including relations with China and the detention of two Canadians there.

Pompeo also wants to talk about U.S. efforts to put together a coalition in order to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz from the Iranian regime, and how to restore democracy to Venezuela.

The meeting is a follow up to Trudeau’s June meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., and a phone call the two leaders held last week.

After his meeting with Trudeau, Pompeo will visit the National War Memorial and lay a wreath, before moving onto a series of meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The G7 countries meet in France this weekend for their annual summit; the last one took place in Canada and ended in a tense spat between Trudeau and Trump over trade issues.

