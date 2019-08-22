Pompeo arrives on Parliament Hill for meeting with Trudeau ahead of G7 summit in France

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived on Parliament Hill for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the upcoming G7 summit.
Discussions with the prime minister will centre around a number of hot-button issues, including relations with China and the detention of two Canadians there.
Pompeo also wants to talk about U.S. efforts to put together a coalition in order to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz from the Iranian regime, and how to restore democracy to Venezuela.
The meeting is a follow up to Trudeau’s June meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., and a phone call the two leaders held last week.
After his meeting with Trudeau, Pompeo will visit the National War Memorial and lay a wreath, before moving onto a series of meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The G7 countries meet in France this weekend for their annual summit; the last one took place in Canada and ended in a tense spat between Trudeau and Trump over trade issues.
