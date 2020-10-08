 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Opinion

Popular premiers should be measured by a different scale in the second wave

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
The Atlantic bubble has become the intra-Canadian equivalent of the long-closed border with the United States. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said the bubble, which restricts travel to and from the rest of Canada, won’t be lifted “any time soon.”

Maritimers, it turns out, look at Quebec and Ontario in the same, sad way Canadians look at their American neighbours, as the unhappy jurisdictions that just haven’t been able to get the coronavirus under control.

But Canada’s two most populous provinces have premiers that are among the most popular in the country. Quebec’s François Legault and Ontario’s Doug Ford both impressed voters during the first wave by taking a reassuring tone.

Now both should expect to be measured on how well they prepared for the second wave. And they might well find the crisis surge in their popularity deflating.

Of course, all governments at all levels are going to face dissatisfied electorates if the second wave is not handled well.

Mr. Ford seemed to undergo a transformation into an empathetic leader in March, and he still often gets the tone right – like when he said this week he doesn’t want to cut off the livelihoods of restaurateurs unless he absolutely has to.

But it’s the substance that seems haphazard and improvised, and this is the second time around.

You would have thought by now that Mr. Ford and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, David Williams, would be well-versed in every possible permutation of contact restrictions and social bubbles, but they were for days seemingly speaking for a government unable to answer the question of who could come to a Thanksgiving dinner. Mr. Ford had to take yet another crack at it Wednesday.

It’s not just message clarity. The actual measures seem to be scribbled out on scratch paper.

What’s been widely noticed is the lineups at testing sites – as if the back-to-school surge in demand was a complete surprise. A backlog in results made tracing less effective.

That’s not all on Mr. Ford’s government. Michelle Hoad, chief executive officer of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario, said no matter how many testing sites were opened, there would still have been a delay in results. Ontario had a serious shortage of medical lab technologists even before the pandemic, and their training takes three years. More and more hospital labs started processing COVID-19 tests, but they had to wait for lab machines, which are in short supply.

Still, the plans for a second wave seemed to lack. Money and resources were not mustered, at least not quickly enough. The Toronto Public Health unit put a lot of its contact tracing work on pause last week because of demand.

On Sept. 30, Mr. Ford announced the province would inject $540-million into long-term care homes. Most of Canada’s coronavirus deaths occurred in such institutions in April and May, so that’s three or four months late. He gave personal support workers a raise, two months after letting their pandemic top-up pay end, and a bunch quit.

Mr. Ford’s popularity is still high. A Leger marketing poll conducted last week found 72 per cent of Ontarians are satisfied with the province’s pandemic measures. But you have to wonder if the power of his personal empathy will wear a little thin if the province keeps improvising through a second wave.

Mr. Legault, to be fair, seems to have acted a little sooner. Quebec moved in the summer to recruit seniors' home employees and to lower hospital-worker shortages.

But the number of cases is reaching the first-wave levels all over again, and Mr. Legault is having to tell Quebeckers to stay home again. On Wednesday, he told them to go to work, or to school, but apart from that, stay home, and don’t socialize.

Mr. Legault insisted he’s not thinking about his popularity, but trying to save the health care system from collapse.

But it is still leading to pressing, and unanswered, questions about what Quebec got wrong – and whether Mr. Legault’s government saw the second wave coming too late. Hospitals already had a massive backlog of delayed surgeries, and more delays are probably coming.

In the first wave, Mr. Legault, like Mr. Ford, steered the province through a crisis with his personal presence. Now, he’s being put on the defensive more. The second time around, premiers will have to expect to be judged on their planning.

