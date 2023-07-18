Open this photo in gallery: The offices of MindGeek in Montreal, Dec. 2020.Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Porn sites have asked not to be regulated under the federal government’s Online Streaming Act, arguing that they don’t advance the legislation’s aim to enrich and strengthen the cultural fabric of Canada.

In a formal submission to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, MindGeek, which owns a portfolio of explicit adult sites including Pornhub, Brazzers and YouPorn, says the sites should be granted the same exemption as video games.

The company recommends the CRTC not expend resources defining and regulating “uniquely Canadian” explicit adult content.

The Online Streaming Act, also known as Bill C-11, will make streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Spotify, promote Canadian cultural content, making it easier for users to find. It also requires the platforms to contribute financially to content creation.

“For perhaps obvious reasons, explicit adult entertainment websites do not fall into the category of a Canadian cultural product warranting protection under the Broadcasting Act,” MindGeek’s CRTC submission states.

Bill C-11: What to know about the Online Streaming Act

“Although those in the adult entertainment industry are proud of the work they do, they would acknowledge that their content is not meant to contribute to the uniquely Canadian interests the Broadcasting Act is designed to protect,“ it adds.

It says the aim of the Broadcasting Act is to “safeguard, enrich and strengthen the cultural, political, social and economic fabric of Canada.”

“It should be plain to the Commission that explicit adult content does not and is not intended to advance these important societal interests.”

Bill C-11 gained royal assent earlier this year and the CRTC is now carrying out a consultation on how it will regulate platforms under the new law. It has asked interested parties to submit their views.

In a policy direction to the CRTC, after the bill passed, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said video games should be exempted from regulations along with user-generated content, such as amateur videos uploaded to YouTube.

MindGeek argues pornography sites should be exempted as well. “As elemental as explicit adult entertainment is to the human condition, it is not an expression of Canadian cultural identity that Canadians expect the federal government to protect,” it states.

The private-equity firm that bought MindGeek says in a separate CRTC submission that if porn is also not exempted from the act, its producers must be able to “access Commission funds to support production of Canadian adult film.”

Ethical Capital Partners, which bought MindGeek this year for an undisclosed sum, also argues that before regulating the industry, the federal government must also address issues including stigma and discrimination of people performing in adult films.

“To impose regulation on the adult industry without first establishing, or even laying the groundwork, for sex worker rights in Canada would be putting the cart before the horse,” it says.

Sarah Bain, a partner at Ethical Capital Partners, said the company believes “stigma, discrimination, criminalization, labour issues, access to funding, and the ability to host healthy discourse around all sexualities and gender-related topics need to be addressed before Canada can equitably regulate online adult content.”

She added that “Canada is not yet prepared for the industry and labour requirements of a nationally regulated adult film industry.”

A senator who wanted an amendment to Bill C-11 to stop children under the age of 18 from watching pornography online by making tech platforms verify the age of viewers accessing sexually explicit material said she thought porn sites should not be exempt from regulation.

Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne said she was “appalled” that Ethical Capital Partners’ and MindGeek’s submissions to the CRTC do not mention the issue of underage children accessing porn online.

“They are talking about the rights of sex workers, that are part of the issue, but in these two submissions there is not a word about the welfare of children,” she said. “There is no reason why Pornhub should be exempted from this law. It should be regulated and should be obligated to have age verifications for minors.”

Mr. Rodriguez did not accept her change to Bill C-11, saying the Online Streaming Act was not the right vehicle for the age-verification issue. But he hinted the issue may be addressed under the forthcoming online safety act that is expected to be tabled later this year.

Laura Scaffidi, spokeswoman for Mr. Rodriguez, said “the status quo is unacceptable.”

“Governments across the world are looking at how to work with platforms to make their services safer and to hold them accountable for the content they host,” she said, adding that the federal government “is committed to ensuring that social media platforms are safer for our children, and for all Canadians.”

Ms. Bain said Ethical Capital Partners believes that “if you are going to have age verification, it should be across all adult platforms.“

“Let me be clear, we do not want minors accessing our platforms. Our platforms are restricted to adults, compliant and when parental controls are correctly engaged, our content is rendered inaccessible to minors,” she said. “The best way to prevent children from accessing any kind of inappropriate content is at the device level.”