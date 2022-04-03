Michael Ford, right, is the Tories’ nominee for York South-Weston in northwestern Toronto, a part of the city where his family has deep roots.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Michael Ford, the nephew of Premier Doug Ford, will run for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in the provincial election in June.

He’s the Tories’ nominee for York South-Weston in northwestern Toronto, a part of the city where his family has deep roots.

Michael Ford is currently a Toronto city councillor, representing the same community his uncles, Doug Ford and the late mayor Rob Ford, served when they were on council.

In a news release announcing the younger Ford’s candidacy, the premier describes his nephew as one of “the hardest working people I know” and “a strong advocate for his constituents.”

York South-Weston has historically gone Liberal or NDP, but it’s next to the area his grandfather, Doug Ford Sr., represented at Queen’s Park from 1995 to 1999.

York South-Weston is currently represented by NDP Faisal Hassan, who is seeking re-election.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.