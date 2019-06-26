Premier Ford facing calls for outside review of appointments in wake of patronage scandal

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media following a cabinet shuffle at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 20, 2019. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford is facing calls from Ontario’s opposition parties to allow an outside review of his government’s appointments in the wake of a patronage scandal involving his former chief of staff.

The NDP and Liberals on Wednesday both said Mr. Ford’s staff members should not be in charge of reviewing the appointments, following revelations that several people have ties to former chief of staff Dean French.

“We simply cannot trust Ford to lead a review of the appointments that he has personally signed off on. This Doug Ford behind closed doors review is like the fox guarding the hen house,” said NDP MPP Marit Stiles.

Mr. Ford’s office on Tuesday vowed to review all “pending appointments” as well as some past ones, including the chair of a committee that helps choose justices of the peace because of his connections to Mr. French. Mr. French resigned last week.

The New Democrats on Wednesday said the legislature’s standing committee on government agencies, of which the Progressive Conservatives hold a majority but the NDP chairs, should hold hearings to review all Ford government appointments past and present. Ms. Stiles also said she would write the province’s integrity commissioner, J. David Wake, asking for guidance.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said he had spoken to Mr. Wake about his concerns on Wednesday and called on the Premier to ask the integrity commissioner to launch a review. Mr. Fraser also called for a moratorium on all public appointments until such a review is complete.

“An independent review by a non-political entity will restore public trust. An internal review by the government will not,” Mr. Fraser said.

Mr. Ford’s office did not answer questions about the calls for independent reviews, instead repeating that Mr. Ford has directed his staff to review all pending appointments.

“Additionally, if the Premier finds that people have been appointed for the wrong reason and are not performing to the highest standards these individuals will be removed from their positions,” spokeswoman Kayla Iafelice said.

On Tuesday, the Premier’s Office said Andrew Suboch’s role on the Justices of the Peace Appointments Advisory Committee would be examined by staff after The Globe and Mail determined he is a friend of Mr. French.

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, with former Chief of Staff Dean French, left, in Toronto, on May 10, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Globe and Mail has learned that, in 2012, Mr. Suboch was found to have engaged in professional misconduct by the Law Society of Ontario.

According to the society’s website, Mr. Suboch was found to have mishandled settlement funds and acted “without integrity in the manner in which he handled the settlement of two personal injury actions involving the client.”

He was ordered to participate in a practice review and fined $8,000.

Reached on Wednesday, Mr. Suboch said he has a record of community service, including in the lacrosse world, and has served in his role with integrity. He said he was qualified for the position.

Mr. Suboch said he “faithfully” filled out his online application form for the position. “I’ll tell you, there was no question: ‘Are you friends with Dean French?’” he said.

He said Mr. French did not tell him he would get the position. When asked if Mr. French told him to apply, Mr. Suboch said, “I don’t know, recall, who advised me to apply.”

He said the law society’s finding of misconduct against him was many years ago.

“The record speaks for itself. I have had thousands of clients… But I’m not going to say any more,” he said.

The Premier’s Office announced a review of pending appointments on Tuesday, the same day Kate Pal, a niece of Mr. French, resigned from the Public Accountants Council. Ms. Pal did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Suboch, a personal injury and insurance lawyer, was named to the Justices of the Peace Appointments Advisory Committee last September and became chair in February.

The committee chair earns a per diem of $566 a day and the core committee meets approximately 12 times a year, according to a government website. However, additional meetings can be called to screen applications, hold interviews and make recommendations to the attorney-general. In 2017, then-chair Karen (Kaz) Flinn took home $113,766, according to the Sunshine List.

Mr. Suboch has long-standing ties to Mr. French. Mr. French encouraged Mr. Suboch’s son to begin playing lacrosse when he was 5 and later coached him, according to a 2014 blog post. As well, one of Mr. French’s sons was a teammate of Mr. Suboch’s son at the U19 men’s lacrosse world championships in 2016, when Mr. French was chairman of Team Canada.

In an e-mail, Mr. Suboch declined to comment on the selection process for his appointment, citing confidentiality, but said he submitted his paperwork through an online applications portal. “With respect to my relationship with Dean French, that is a personal matter, not properly the subject of media speculation, scrutiny and/or comment,” he wrote.

Mr. French resigned as Mr. Ford’s top aide late Friday, hours after the Premier cancelled appointments given to Tyler Albrecht and Taylor Shields as agents-general to New York and London, positions that came with salaries of $165,000 to $185,000 plus expenses.

The appointments of Mr. Albrecht, a 26-year-old who is friends with Mr. French’s sons and also played lacrosse, and Ms. Shields, who is Mr. French’s wife’s second cousin, rankled cabinet ministers, MPPs and government insiders. The controversy overshadowed Mr. Ford’s attempt to give his government a fresh start with a sweeping cabinet shuffle after a spate of negative headlines.

In a surprise appearance, Mr. French returned to Queen’s Park on Monday for final meetings with the Premier’s Office and chiefs of staff to cabinet ministers. Sources said the meetings sent the message that Mr. French was still in charge. He also reportedly told Premier’s Office staff that he can still be helpful to the government on the outside and that he does not intend to stop talking to Mr. Ford.

However, after Ms. Pal’s family connection to Mr. French emerged on Tuesday, Mr. Ford sent a note to his caucus to emphasize that Mr. French has no role or influence in either the government or Progressive Conservative Party.

“While I thank Dean for his service over the last year, I need to be clear he no longer has a role in our government or the party,” Mr. Ford wrote. “Dean’s advice and support has been appreciated but he no longer has any influence in this government.”

The cronyism scandal runs counter to Mr. Ford’s message that he was elected to clean up Queen’s Park after what he said was a Liberal government devoted to spending taxpayer money on “insiders and political elites.”