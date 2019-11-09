 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Premier Jason Kenney announces ‘Fair Deal Panel’ to advance Alberta’s issues and autonomy

Justin Giovannetti
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers his State of the Province address to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce in Edmonton on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has appointed former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to a new panel which will consider a wholesale rewriting of the province’s relationship with Canada.

Mr. Kenney laid out a vision for an Alberta that is increasingly autonomous from the rest of Canada during a speech on Saturday in Red Deer, a move he said is needed due to increasing separatist sentiment and the re-election of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

The Premier said a “Fair Deal” panel will now consider the establishment of a provincial revenue agency, withdrawing Alberta’s workers from the Canada Pension Plan and removing the RCMP in favour of a provincial police force. Alberta will even consider whether it should write its own constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with Mr. Manning, the nine-member panel will include Stephen Lougheed, the son of Peter Lougheed, a long-serving conservative premier, and former conservative MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans.

The panel will submit a report to the provincial government by the end of March on whether to go-forward with the proposals.

Mr. Kenney suggested in his hour-long speech that Canada’s “Laurentian elites” in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa have abandoned Alberta.

The premier said the federal government under Mr. Trudeau has been “actively hostile” towards his province’s energy industry and he has seen fear in the eyes of Albertans. He said the resulting decline in the province’s oil and gas sector, compounded by Ottawa’s indifference to his province’s pain has lead to a spike in suicides. “This literally, for many people, is a life or death question,” he told a gathering of the Manning Centre, a Conservative think tank.

The province’s situation has only gotten worse since the federal election in late October, according to Mr. Kenney. “The election exacerbated those divisions and created a minority government that is potentially even more dangerous to the federation. Albertans know this and they want us to respond boldly and assertively with strength,” he said.

“Energy policy is Ottawa’s primary instrument for inflicting discriminatory economic pain on Alberta and this cannot be allowed to continue. As I said, the federal government has given up on a fair deal for Alberta,” Mr. Kenney added.

Rachel Notley, Alberta’s former premier and current opposition leader, denounced Mr. Kenney’s speech and said he was using “dangerous” rhetoric. “He is intentionally stoking the fires of western alienation in order to advance his own political objectives,” said Ms. Notley, who leads the province’s New Democrats.

Story continues below advertisement

In the weeks since the federal election, Mr. Kenney said some fellow Canadians have not shown enough support for the province or a growing movement concerned with western alienation.

Instead of showing sympathy for a provincial economy that has yet to recover from an economic slump in 2015 and 2016, Alberta’s Premier said some in the country were victim-blaming his province. As an example, he said Alberta was wise in deciding not to save its oil revenues over previous decades because that nest-egg would be raided by the rest of Canada and the federal government.

Some of Mr. Kenney’s proposals for Alberta would have an impact on other Canadians, the premier said. The creation of an Alberta Pension Plan would withdraw $40-billion from the CPP and would cause pension costs for workers in the rest of Canada to increase significantly.​

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter