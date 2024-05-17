Premier Scott Moe says allegation Saskatchewan Party member brought gun into legislature is false

Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a news conference in Regina, on March 20.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says allegations his government house leader brought a hunting rifle into the legislature and wanted to carry a handgun are false.

Moe says Jeremy Harrison has told him that he also never flashed his jacket to the Speaker as if he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Speaker Randy Weekes made the allegations this week while speaking in the legislative assembly.

Weekes said Harrison threatened and harassed him to a point where the Speaker feared Harrison was packing a handgun.

Weekes also said he received repeated texts from government members who wanted the Speaker to bend to their will.

Moe says it’s up to legislative security to investigate the matter and he doesn’t intend to ask them to look into it.